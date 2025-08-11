Air India suspends Delhi-Washington flights from September 1. Here's why

Air India has announced the suspension of its direct flights between Delhi and Washington, D.C., effective from September 1, 2025. This decision is part of a strategic move to maintain the reliability of its route network, amid operational challenges related to fleet availability and geopolitical factors.

Affected passengers will be contacted to discuss alternative travel arrangements, including rebookings or full refunds, in accordance with their preferences.

The primary reason for the suspension is the ongoing retrofit programme of Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which began last month. The extensive upgrades aim to enhance customer experience but will lead to the temporary unavailability of multiple aircraft until the end of 2026. This situation is exacerbated by the continued closure of Pakistani airspace, which has added complexity to Air India's long-haul operations.

Despite the suspension of the Delhi-Washington route, Air India will continue to offer one-stop services to Washington, D.C., through its partnerships with Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

These collaborations allow passengers to travel seamlessly via four US gateways: New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Chicago, and San Francisco. Customers will benefit from a single itinerary and checked-through baggage to their final destination.

Furthermore, Air India remains committed to its North American operations, maintaining non-stop flights from India to six major destinations, including Toronto and Vancouver in Canada. This ensures continued connectivity and options for passengers traveling between these regions.

The suspension is a calculated decision by Air India amidst a broader context of fleet management and operational integrity. The Boeing 787-8 retrofitting project is a critical component of Air India’s strategy to boost customer satisfaction and enhance flight services.

The airline acknowledges the inconvenience this decision may pose but emphasises its long-term vision to improve service quality. By investing in fleet upgrades, Air India aims to position itself more competitively in the international aviation market.

Air India assures that the temporary suspension will not affect its commitment to providing robust air travel services. The airline is working to minimise disruptions and ensure that passengers have access to alternative travel options.

The airline’s proactive communication with affected passengers and its strategic partnerships with other carriers underscore its efforts to maintain a high standard of service and customer care, despite the operational challenges faced.