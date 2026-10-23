Want to gift something different? These 9 GI-tagged Indian products to celebrate local heritage

From traditional fragrances and handcrafted toys to regional tea and folk art, these products represent the diversity of India's local industries and artistic traditions.

READ THIS: From 'Kashmir Saffron' to 'Mithila Makhana': 15 GI-tagged food ingredients for your festive kitchen

For those looking to make festive gifting more meaningful, here are 9 Indian products to consider for office celebrations, family gatherings and personal occasions.

Mysore Sandalwood Oil, Karnataka

Mysore Sandalwood Oil is a premium gifting option for people who appreciate traditional Indian fragrances. Known for its distinctive sandalwood aroma, the oil can be presented as a standalone gift or included in a festive hamper with other fragrance products. Its traditional appeal makes it suitable for gifting to family members, senior colleagues and friends.

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Kannauj Perfume, Uttar Pradesh

Kannauj is renowned for its traditional perfumery and attar-making heritage. A bottle of authentic Kannauj perfume can make an elegant and compact gift for managers, clients, colleagues and relatives. Presented in a decorative box, it offers a distinctive alternative to mass-market fragrances while showcasing India's traditional fragrance-making skills.

Madhubani Painting, Bihar

Madhubani painting is a well-known folk-art tradition associated with Bihar's Mithila region. Recognised for its intricate patterns, vibrant colours and depictions of nature, mythology and everyday life, it can make a thoughtful gift for art enthusiasts and home décor lovers. Smaller framed artworks are particularly suitable for festive gifting, office cabins and family gatherings.

Channapatna Toys and Dolls, Karnataka

Channapatna toys and dolls are known for their colourful appearance and traditional wooden craftsmanship. These products can be gifted to children and families or selected as decorative pieces for homes and workspaces. Their distinctive designs also make them suitable for festive hampers that highlight Indian handicrafts.

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Darjeeling Tea, West Bengal

Darjeeling Tea is a versatile gifting option for tea enthusiasts and corporate clients. Known for its distinctive aroma and flavour, it can be presented in premium tins, sealed packs or curated tea hampers. For office gifting, it can be paired with reusable cups or other tea accessories, creating a practical and presentable gift.

East India Leather, Tamil Nadu

Leather accessories can be a practical choice for personal and professional gifting. Items such as wallets, cardholders and other everyday accessories may appeal to colleagues and business associates looking for functional presents. Buyers should verify the product's exact GI registration, regional provenance and material details before presenting it as a GI-tagged gift.

ALSO READ: 'Banarasi Silk', 'Kashmir Pashmina', 'Patan Patola': GI-tagged products to set your festive vibe

Nainital Mombatti, Uttarakhand

Candles can add a festive touch to homes, dining tables and workspaces. Nainital Mombatti offers a region-specific gifting option for those interested in decorative products. A candle can be paired with a holder or other home accessories to create a simple festive gift. Buyers should confirm the product's registered GI identity and authenticity before purchasing.

Surat Cut Diamond, Gujarat

For high-value family celebrations and milestone occasions, Surat Cut Diamond may appeal to buyers looking for a premium gift. Surat is widely recognised for its diamond-cutting and polishing industry. Given the value of such purchases, buyers should purchase through reputable jewellers, check the relevant grading or certification documents and verify the product's claimed GI provenance.

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Sikkim Lepcha Tungbuk, Sikkim

For music lovers and collectors, the Lepcha Tungbuk offers an unusual gifting option connected with Sikkim's cultural heritage. This traditional musical instrument may appeal to recipients interested in regional music, Himalayan traditions and cultural artefacts. Buyers should confirm the instrument's authenticity, craftsmanship and playability, particularly when considering decorative miniatures.