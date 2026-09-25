The company has also started exploring joint ventures with overseas companies. These partnerships could involve manufacturing products in international markets as well as bringing foreign companies’ products and capabilities into India through Elitecon’s distribution network.

The international business is being built through subsidiaries in the UAE and Singapore, covering FMCG and electronics trading across the targeted overseas markets.

Elitecon’s expansion follows its acquisition of Sunbridge Agro and Landsmill Agro, which has given the company exposure to the edible-oil and agro-processing value chain, including refining, storage, port-linked infrastructure and distribution.

The acquisitions have also had a significant impact on the group’s financial numbers. Consolidated revenue from operations jumped to ₹5,074.80 crore in FY26 from ₹548.76 crore in FY25, while consolidated profit after tax rose to ₹185.06 crore from ₹69.65 crore.

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However, the FY26 numbers include only six months of profits from Sunbridge Agro and Landsmill Agro, as the two businesses were consolidated from September 30, 2025. Their full-year contribution will therefore be reflected from FY27.

On a standalone basis, Elitecon’s revenue rose to ₹1,529.50 crore from ₹297.51 crore, while standalone profit fell to ₹13.09 crore from ₹32.21 crore.