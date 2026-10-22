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Fine-dining at 35,000 ft: Air India introduces premium offering in business class on long-haul flights

Fine-dining at 35,000 ft: Air India introduces premium offering in business class on long-haul flights

Announced on October 22, the service has been launched on flights connecting India with the United Kingdom, including London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Birmingham.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 3:10 PM IST
Fine-dining at 35,000 ft: Air India introduces premium offering in business class on long-haul flightsThe upgraded service features multi-course meals, linen-covered tables, individually plated dishes and specially designed tableware,

Air India has introduced a restaurant-style fine-dining experience for Business Class passengers on select long-haul and ultra-long-haul international flights, as the airline looks to enhance its premium travel offering. The upgraded service features multi-course meals, linen-covered tables, individually plated dishes and specially designed tableware, bringing a more personalised dining experience to passengers at 35,000 feet.

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Announced on October 22, the service has been launched on flights connecting India with the United Kingdom, including London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Birmingham. Air India plans to progressively expand the experience across its Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Boeing 777-300 aircraft, extending the upgraded dining service to additional international routes.

From meal trays to restaurant-style dining

The new service moves away from the conventional tray-based meal presentation towards a more structured, restaurant-inspired format. Passengers will be served appetisers, main courses and desserts on individual plates, with dedicated tableware for different stages of the meal.

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Linen-laid tables, coordinated glassware and attentive service are intended to make dining more leisurely and comfortable, particularly on flights lasting several hours. The airline said the format also offers greater flexibility, allowing passengers to enjoy their meals according to their preferences.

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The initiative aims to bring greater elegance and personalisation to the onboard experience, making dining an integral part of the journey rather than simply an in-flight service.

Air India highlights Indian hospitality

The upgraded dining experience also introduces a bespoke collection of tableware under Air India's Vista Verve service. The collection includes dedicated plates for appetisers, main courses, snacks, desserts and cheese, along with a signature glass and a specially designed espresso cup.

A key feature is the Martaban-inspired cruet set, based on traditional Indian jars used to preserve flavours and family recipes. Air India said the design combines Indian heritage with contemporary aesthetics, adding a distinct cultural touch to the dining experience.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India, said: “The introduction of our fine dining-style, course-by-course meal service in Business Class is another step in our broader Air India transformation journey, creating a globally benchmarked premium travel experience while remaining rooted in the warmth and authenticity of Indian hospitality.”

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He added that the initiative would further enhance onboard hospitality through thoughtful design, refined presentation and personalised service.

Part of Air India's wider transformation

The fine-dining initiative builds on the airline's broader efforts to improve its premium passenger experience through refreshed food and beverage menus, an award-winning wine selection, upgraded tea offerings and service enhancements.

These measures complement Air India's fleet modernisation programme, which includes the induction of new Airbus A350 aircraft and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, alongside the refurbishment of existing aircraft with upgraded cabins and interiors.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 3:10 PM IST
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