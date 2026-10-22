Indian Hotels shares jump 6% after Q2 results, guidance; here are target prices

IHCL sees continued momentum in like-for-like total revenue per available room (TRevPAR), with renovated assets returning to operations at higher yields. It sees to open over 30 hotels in the second half of FY27, with acquisitions supporting growth.

Among brokerages, HSBC maintained a Buy rating on The Indian Hotels Company Ltd with a target price of Rs 910. Macquarie retained an Outperform rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860, while Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 890.

IHCL's net profit for the quarter grew 19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 379.85 crore, while its revenue rose 22% YoY to Rs 2,484.32 crore.

The company clocked an Ebitda of Rs 788 crore, while margins came in at 30.7% for the quarter. IHCL also raised its full-year revenue growth outlook for FY27 to 15-17% on the back of continued business momentum.The company, which operates the Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger hotel brands, described the September quarter as its 18th consecutive best-ever quarter. Consolidated operating Ebitda increased 24% YoY to Rs 706 crore, with the operating Ebitda margin improving to 28.4%. The hotel segment's revenue rose 24% YoY to Rs 2,284 crore, while operating Ebitda increased 30% to Rs 655 crore.

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IHCL reported a pipeline of 280 hotels and said it had 390 operational hotels as of September 30, 2026, with 20 openings in the first half of FY27. It plans 30 more openings in the second half, taking the total to 50 for the full financial year. The company expects to reach 400 operational hotels in the third quarter of FY27, while its broader portfolio includes 670 hotels, including those in the pipeline.

Standalone revenue from operations rose 26% YoY to Rs 1,336 crore, while standalone net profit increased 36% to Rs 393 crore. The company said its hotel business continued to demonstrate resilience despite geopolitical disruptions, new hotel stabilisation costs and ongoing investments in technology, brands and talent.