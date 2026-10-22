Jio Platforms IPO: How early investors made 116% paper gains and what retail investors can learn

The calculations compare the investors’ disclosed shareholdings and original investment prices with the proposed IPO price. These are indicative paper gains, not profits realised through a sale of shares.

Meta and Google lead investor gains

Meta and Google emerge as the biggest beneficiaries of the valuation implied by the IPO price. Both acquired shares at ₹488.34 apiece in 2020, significantly below the proposed issue price of ₹1,119.

Meta’s holding of approximately 89.23 crore shares would be worth around ₹99,846 crore at the IPO price, compared with its original investment of approximately ₹43,573 crore. This implies a paper gain of ₹56,272 crore, or 129.1%.

Google International holds approximately 69.09 crore shares. Its investment of around ₹33,737 crore would be valued at ₹77,307 crore, translating into an implied gain of ₹43,569 crore, also 129.1%.

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Together, Meta and Google account for nearly ₹99,841 crore of the total estimated gains.

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PIF, KKR and Vista double their investments

The other 11 investors acquired shares at ₹549.31 apiece. At ₹1,119, their holdings imply gains of approximately 103.7% over their original investments.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF, KKR and Vista Equity Partners each invested around ₹11,367 crore. Their respective holdings would be worth approximately ₹23,156 crore, implying paper gains of ₹11,789 crore each.

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Silver Lake’s combined holding through two investment entities would be valued at around ₹20,784 crore, against an original investment of ₹10,203 crore. This translates into an implied gain of approximately ₹10,581 crore.

Mubadala, General Atlantic, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and TPG are also among the investors with substantial potential gains. The remaining investors include L Catterton, Intel Capital and Qualcomm.

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Why the gains remain on paper

According to the RHP-based analysis, the 13 investors acquired their shares between July and December 2020 through fresh share issuances by Jio Platforms. Together, they held approximately 32.93% of the company before the IPO.

The proposed offering is entirely a fresh issue, with no offer for sale by existing shareholders. Consequently, the estimated gains represent the difference between the original investment cost and the value implied by the IPO price; they do not represent cash proceeds from the public offering.

The calculations also exclude taxes, fees and currency movements. Since the investors originally invested in dollars, changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate could affect their returns when measured in their home currency.

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The figures underline how the valuation implied by Jio Platforms’ IPO could mark a substantial increase in the value of investments made by global technology companies, private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds in 2020. However, the actual value of their holdings after listing will depend on the market price of the shares.

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