Festive travel just got richer: Air India and Standard Chartered partnership unveil global Indian perks

Eligible affluent Standard Chartered clients will receive Maharaja Club Gold or Silver status. Benefits include priority check-in, additional baggage allowance, airport lounge access, upgrade vouchers and bonus Maharaja points, subject to programme terms.

Maharaja Club Gold members will also receive Star Alliance Gold privileges, including access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide, priority airport services and recognition across 25 partner airlines.

In the other direction, eligible Air India customers can access Standard Chartered’s wealth-management services, dedicated relationship managers and tailored cross-border financial solutions through the bank’s wealth hubs in Singapore and the UAE.

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Festive-season timing

The launch arrives as travel demand rises during India’s festive and wedding season, when families and professionals are more likely to book international trips, visit relatives abroad or plan year-end holidays. Air India is already promoting festive travel offers, including a “Give the Gift of Travel” campaign with 5% off up to INR 3,000, indicating the airline is positioning the season as a key booking window.

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For affluent travellers, the new proposition could make premium international travel more attractive: lounge access, extra baggage and priority services reduce friction during peak-season airport rush, while loyalty points and upgrades add value to higher-fare bookings.

The banking side may also appeal to non-resident Indians managing festive remittances, family investments or cross-border financial planning. Standard Chartered’s Global Indian proposition already includes international banking, cross-border wealth and lending solutions, along with travel assistance for clients travelling to India.

What executives said

Rajesh Kannan, Head, Wealth and Retail Banking, UAE & Jersey, and Head, Global Indian Clients at Standard Chartered, said the partnership brings together “two trusted heritage brands” for Global Indians whose lives, business and ambitions increasingly span borders.

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“By combining Air India’s expanding global footprint with Standard Chartered’s international network and wealth capabilities, we are delivering exclusive multi-market travel benefits to our affluent clients while supporting their broader global lifestyle, business and wealth management needs,” Kannan said.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer at Air India, said the airline is focused on deepening engagement with the global Indian community as it transforms into a world-class global airline.

“This partnership with Standard Chartered enables us to expand Maharaja Club across key international markets, offering customers immediate access to premium status, enhanced travel benefits and global recognition,” Aggarwal said.

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Why it matters

The partnership targets a high-value customer segment: globally mobile Indians who need both premium travel convenience and financial services across India, Singapore and the UAE. It also strengthens Air India’s international loyalty ecosystem while giving Standard Chartered a lifestyle-led route to affluent clients.

For travellers, the practical takeaway is that the offer will roll out over the coming weeks, with eligibility, tier allocation and specific benefit conditions to be determined by the two companies.