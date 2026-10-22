Apple Pencil support is coming to iPhone Duo with iOS 27.2: What you need to know

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Apple Pencil will work on both iPhone Duo displays

According to AppleInsider, the Apple Pencil with USB-C will work with both the inner foldable screen and the iPhone Duo's outer display. This means you will not be limited to using the stylus only when the phone is unfolded.

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The report points to a post by technology reporter Max Weinbach on X, who said that Apple Pencil support is available with iOS 27.2. Weinbach also said the feature worked in the release candidate version of the update, which rolled out on Monday.

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Apple had previously said that Apple Pencil support would arrive on the iPhone Duo before the end of 2026. Its inclusion in iOS 27.2 suggests the feature could reach users earlier than originally expected.

Apple Pencil support is with iOS 27.2 btw iOS 27.2 RC rolled out Monday, and it works https://t.co/tt3QQbjkZv — Max Weinbach (@mweinbach) October 21, 2026

iOS 27.2 could bring the feature sooner

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The reported addition means you may not have to wait until the end of the year to try stylus support on the foldable phone. However, Apple has not provided further details about the feature’s full capabilities, app compatibility or whether additional Pencil functions will be available.

For now, the key detail is that the USB-C Apple Pencil is reported to work on both screens, with iOS 27.2 enabling the feature.