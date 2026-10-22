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Apple Pencil support is coming to iPhone Duo with iOS 27.2: What you need to know

Apple Pencil support is coming to iPhone Duo with iOS 27.2: What you need to know

Apple is bringing stylus support to its foldable smartphone sooner than expected, giving you another way to interact with both displays as it prepares its next software update.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 2:43 PM IST
Apple Pencil support is coming to iPhone Duo with iOS 27.2: What you need to knowApple Pencil with USB-C is reportedly set to work on both the inner and outer iPhone Duo screens.

Apple’s iPhone Duo will gain a feature that could make its large foldable display more useful for everyday tasks. The device will support the Apple Pencil with USB-C, letting you use a stylus to interact with the screen rather than relying only on touch controls. The feature was initially expected before the end of 2026, but it appears to be coming sooner than anticipated.

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According to AppleInsider, Apple Pencil support is included in iOS 27.2, the device's next software update. The development could add another layer of functionality to Apple’s foldable phone, particularly for those who prefer writing or drawing with a stylus. However, the report does not detail which apps or additional Pencil features will be supported.

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Apple Pencil will work on both iPhone Duo displays

According to AppleInsider, the Apple Pencil with USB-C will work with both the inner foldable screen and the iPhone Duo's outer display. This means you will not be limited to using the stylus only when the phone is unfolded.

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The report points to a post by technology reporter Max Weinbach on X, who said that Apple Pencil support is available with iOS 27.2. Weinbach also said the feature worked in the release candidate version of the update, which rolled out on Monday.

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Apple had previously said that Apple Pencil support would arrive on the iPhone Duo before the end of 2026. Its inclusion in iOS 27.2 suggests the feature could reach users earlier than originally expected.

iOS 27.2 could bring the feature sooner

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The reported addition means you may not have to wait until the end of the year to try stylus support on the foldable phone. However, Apple has not provided further details about the feature’s full capabilities, app compatibility or whether additional Pencil functions will be available.

For now, the key detail is that the USB-C Apple Pencil is reported to work on both screens, with iOS 27.2 enabling the feature.

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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 2:43 PM IST
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