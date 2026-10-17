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Air India suspended flights to Saudi Arabia till Oct 24: What passengers need to know

Air India suspended flights to Saudi Arabia till Oct 24: What passengers need to know

Air India said its teams are available round the clock to assist affected passengers with rebooking, refunds and other travel-related queries

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 4:19 PM IST
Air India suspended flights to Saudi Arabia till Oct 24: What passengers need to knowAir India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to Jeddah.

Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until October 24, citing the prevailing situation. The airlines announced the decision in a travel advisory on Friday, October 17, warning that the disruptions could affect passengers' travel plans and offering flexibility for rebooking and refunds.

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According to Air India's advisory, passengers holding confirmed bookings on Air India or Air India Express flights to or from these destinations between October 8 and October 25, can rebook their tickets for travel up to November 10, without paying a change fee.

The airline said passengers who do not wish to travel on their originally planned dates can opt for an alternative station within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, subject to availability. The option is available for those who want to travel on a different date or explore alternative routes.

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Guests choosing the alternative option will need to make their own travel arrangements to reach their preferred departure or arrival point and meet the applicable visa and entry requirements, the airline said.

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Passengers may also rebook their journeys from or to Dubai or Doha. Air India said guests whose flights have been cancelled may alternatively seek a full refund if they decide not to travel.

Contact details for affected passengers

Air India said its teams are available round the clock to assist affected passengers with rebooking, refunds and other travel-related queries.

Passengers can contact the airline's call centres at +91 1169329333 and +91 1169329999. They can also reach the Air India Express contact centre at +91 124 6935800 or contact their booking agents for assistance.

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The airline added that its teams are coordinating with Global Customer Care and airport teams to help passengers navigate the disruptions and minimise inconvenience.

DON'T MISS | Indian consulate opens 24x7 control room in Makkah amid flight disruptions

Airline monitoring situation

Air India said it would continue to monitor the situation and keep passengers informed about further developments.

The temporary suspension comes amid an evolving regional situation that has prompted the airline to review its flight operations. Passengers scheduled to travel to or from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam have been advised to check their flight status and contact the airline before proceeding with their journeys.

The airline said its priority remains supporting affected passengers, minimising inconvenience and helping them continue their journeys through suitable travel options.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 17, 2026 4:19 PM IST
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