From consumer to creator: Mukesh Ambani outlines India’s AI roadmap at Reliance AGM 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) took centre stage at Reliance Industries' AGM 2026, with Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani calling on India to emerge as a creator and global leader in AI rather than merely a consumer of technologies developed elsewhere.

Catch LIVE coverage of RIL AGM 2026 here

Advertisement

Ambani said India stands at a pivotal moment in the global technology race and must build its own capabilities to harness the transformative power of AI. He stressed that the country should move beyond adopting foreign innovations and instead focus on creating indigenous AI solutions that can drive economic growth, innovation and competitiveness.

To support this vision, Ambani highlighted the launch of Reliance Intelligence last year, describing it as a strategic initiative designed to become a new growth engine for the group while advancing India's AI ambitions. The platform aims to strengthen the country's position in the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem and help place India at the forefront of the global AI revolution.

MUST READ | Atmanirbharta in space! Jio developing Low-Earth Orbit satellite constellation for connectivity

Advertisement

Calling AI one of the most consequential technologies of the decade, Ambani said it has the potential to reshape industries, boost productivity and unlock new opportunities across sectors. From manufacturing and healthcare to retail and digital services, AI is expected to redefine how businesses operate and create value.

The Reliance chief also underscored the company's commitment to building next-generation digital capabilities. Reliance is expected to deepen investments in AI infrastructure, data centres, digital platforms and advanced technologies as part of its long-term growth strategy.

DON'T MISS | Reliance AGM 2026: Jio jumps 320 places to WIPO top 20, Mukesh Ambani hails India’s patent push

According to Ambani, these investments are not only aimed at strengthening Reliance's technology leadership but also at ensuring India remains globally competitive in an increasingly AI-driven world. By creating scalable digital infrastructure and fostering innovation, Reliance hopes to contribute to the country's ambition of becoming a major force in the global technology landscape.