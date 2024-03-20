'Happy to have my father at home today': Gautam and Vijaypat Singhania 'together' after public spat

Raymond boss Gautam Singhania and his father Vijaypat Singhania have reportedly made amends after an ugly public spat over his separation from Nawaz Modi. The younger Singhania on Wednesday posted on X welcoming his father home.

Vijaypat, who transformed Raymond from a small fabric company into a world-renowned brand and then handed over the reins to Gautam in 2015, went public, saying he had made a 'stupid' mistake of giving everything to his son and that parents should "think very carefully before they give away everything to their children".

In 2017, he accused Gautam of driving him out of his family property JK House building in south Mumbai.

Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health Papa always. pic.twitter.com/c6QOVTNCwo — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) March 20, 2024

In an earlier interview with Business Today, the former Raymond boss said that he would not want to interfere in the decision made by Gautam and Nawaz Modi. He made it clear that he stands by his daughter-in-law and will support her and not his son.

On being asked if he would be open to speaking to his son if Nawaz approaches him, Vijaypat Singhania said, "My first answer would be yes, I'd be open to meeting him. My second answer is that meeting him has no meaning because he won't listen to me."

"And if I say something which he doesn't like, he may scream at me, he may abuse me. He does all these kinds of things. So, I would probably try to keep away as much as I can," he added.

Vijaypat, in the interaction, also said that his son Gautam took away everything from him, and that he survives on the little money he is left with.

“I have no business. He had agreed to give me some parts of the company. But of course, for him to back out is a two-second deal, he backed out. So I have nothing else, I gave him everything. By mistake I was left with some money on which I'm surviving today. Otherwise I would have been on the road. He'd be happy to see me on the road. I'm sure of that. If he can throw his wife out like this, throw his father out like this, I don't know what he is,” he said.