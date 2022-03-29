IDBI Bank board approves rupee bond borrowing limit of Rs 28,000 cr for FY23

IDBI Bank on Tuesday said that its board has approved the rupee bond borrowings limit of Rs 28,000 crore for the financial year 2022-2023.

The rupee bond borrowing limit can be borrowed in one or more tranches comprising of Additional Tier I (AT-1) Bonds up to Rs 23,000 crore and Senior/Infrastructure Bonds up to Rs 21,000 crore by way of private placement during FY23, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

IDBI Bank's scrip traded 1.92 per cent lower at Rs 43.35 apiece on BSE during late trade today.

The LIC-controlled bank offers a wide range of products from savings and current bank account to loans for retail and MSME customers or agri-loans to farmers.

In its quarterly announcement of financial results for the October-December quarter of 2021-2022, IDBI Bank reported a 53 per cent rise in net profit mainly due to a decrease in cost of funds, which helped boost both net interest income and net interest margin (NIM).

Net profit rose to Rs 578 crore in the quarter, from Rs 378 crore a year ago.

Net interest income (NII), or the difference between the interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, increased 31 per cent to Rs 2,383 crore mainly as the bank's cost of funds fell 60 basis points year on year to 3.79 per cent in December 2021.