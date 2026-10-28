'Koti koti pranaam': Why Anant Ambani thanked PM Modi on Jio Platforms' premium listing

Why Anant Ambani thanked PM Modi at Jio Platforms listing

“And our deepest gratitude to our Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, for the vision of Digital India that gave Jio its purpose and for his continuous guidance and support,” Ambani said at the Jio Platforms listing ceremony on October 28.

He also offered his respects to the Prime Minister and said Reliance would remain at the forefront of efforts to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Advertisement

His remarks reflected a position articulated by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani a decade earlier. At the company's annual general meeting on September 1, 2016, Mukesh Ambani had dedicated Jio's services to the Prime Minister's Digital India vision, saying the initiative aimed to bring affordable digital connectivity to Indians.

‘Today Jio is shared with India’

Anant Ambani described the listing ceremony as an occasion to thank the millions of Indians who had supported Jio since its inception.

“Let me begin with the one word that matters the most today: gratitude,” he said.

“Today the bell at the exchange will ring for me like a temple bell because for me, business is puja, and every puja ends with prasad. Prasad is always shared. Today Jio is shared with India,” he added.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his family's legacy, Ambani recalled the ambitions of his grandfather, Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani, and his father, Mukesh Ambani.

“Our father Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani saw a dream that India will not be held back,” he said, adding that his grandfather had demonstrated how an ordinary Indian could pursue extraordinary dreams.

“Jio aapne banaya. To fulfil your dreams is our dream,” he told the gathering.

Referring to his siblings, Akash and Isha Ambani, he said the three stood together with a shared commitment to honour those aspirations.

Ambani also acknowledged Jio's field technicians, engineers, service staff, store teams and retail partners for their contribution to the company's growth. “This day is yours,” he said.

Jio shares list at 21.36 per cent premium

Jio Platforms shares listed at ₹ 1,358 apiece on the BSE and NSE, 21.36 per cent above the IPO price of ₹ 1,119. The listing gave the company an estimated valuation of ₹ 12.5 lakh crore.

The ₹ 30,200-crore IPO was subscribed 22.19 times and attracted nearly 1.39 crore applications. Combined demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement exceeded ₹ 7.4 lakh crore.

Jio Platforms, whose investors include Meta and Google's parent Alphabet, serves more than 530 million customers.