“Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” Ali said in a statement.

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“Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th,” he added. Victory Day commemorates Bangladesh's liberation from Pakistan in 1971.

Dhaka, however, has rejected the demand, maintaining that Hasina can return only through the extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India. She was sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal in November 2025 for ordering a deadly crackdown on student-led protests that led to her ouster. Hasina has denied the charges.

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“Hasina is a convicted criminal; a fugitive terrorist,” Bangladesh's minister of state for foreign affairs Humaiun Kobir told Reuters. “She can only return home by extradition treaty; in handcuffs, and under strict surveillance.”

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Kobir also dismissed the request for a government-arranged flight, saying Bangladesh would not entertain “any such delusional request”. A Bangladeshi minister said on Sunday that Hasina would be arrested and jailed if she returned, adding that there had been no official discussions with India on arranging an aircraft.

Hasina's announcement follows her recent efforts to obtain a fresh passport and other documents, which were cancelled after she fled to Delhi in August 2024. Her representatives had approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi seeking a new passport and National Identity Card.

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India's foreign ministry had said in April that it was examining Bangladesh's extradition request and wanted to engage constructively with the country's new government.

MUST READ | Sheikh Hasina seeks new Bangladeshi passport, identity card as she plans to return

The proposed return comes amid rising political violence, with protests and unrest reported since Hasina's party sought to mobilise supporters. The United Nations has estimated that as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that forced her from power.

