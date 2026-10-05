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L&T secures mega orders worth ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore for power transmission across India, Saudi Arabia & UAE

L&T secures mega orders worth ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore for power transmission across India, Saudi Arabia & UAE

The orders cover transmission lines, substations and related power infrastructure in India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with projects also supporting renewable energy evacuation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 1:45 PM IST
L&T secures mega orders worth ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore for power transmission across India, Saudi Arabia & UAELarsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services. (AI generated image)

Larsen & Toubro’s Power Transmission & Distribution business has secured a set of mega orders worth between ₹10,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore across India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as demand grows for stronger power grids and infrastructure to support renewable energy.

The projects will cover transmission lines, substations and related infrastructure. In Saudi Arabia, the orders are in the 380 kV transmission and substation segments and are aimed at increasing transmission capacity and supporting renewable energy evacuation.

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The company has also received an order in the United Arab Emirates to build 132/11 kV substations along with associated cabling work.

In India, L&T will set up a transmission system for a leading private sector developer in Visakhapatnam. The system will include transmission lines and substations.

Mr Joji Sebastian, Executive Vice President & Head – PT&D, L&T, said the orders demonstrate the breadth of the company’s engineering and execution capabilities.

“They demonstrate the ability to deliver complex power infrastructure solutions across geographies,” he said.

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Sebastian said the company is seeing growing demand for grid strengthening, renewable energy integration and related infrastructure.

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“We are leveraging our technology, project execution expertise and global presence to deliver value for our esteemed clients,” he said.

The orders come as countries expand their power networks to handle rising electricity demand and connect more renewable energy projects to the grid. L&T’s Power Transmission & Distribution business works on transmission and distribution projects, including transmission lines, substations, underground cable networks and distribution networks.

Its services cover design, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning. The business also works on power quality improvement and infrastructure electrification projects.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services. The company operates across multiple sectors and geographies.

L&T classifies orders worth ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore as mega orders. Orders worth more than ₹15,000 crore fall under the ultra-mega category.

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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 1:45 PM IST
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