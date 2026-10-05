L&T secures mega orders worth ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore for power transmission across India, Saudi Arabia & UAE

The company has also received an order in the United Arab Emirates to build 132/11 kV substations along with associated cabling work.

In India, L&T will set up a transmission system for a leading private sector developer in Visakhapatnam. The system will include transmission lines and substations.

Mr Joji Sebastian, Executive Vice President & Head – PT&D, L&T, said the orders demonstrate the breadth of the company’s engineering and execution capabilities.

“They demonstrate the ability to deliver complex power infrastructure solutions across geographies,” he said.

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Sebastian said the company is seeing growing demand for grid strengthening, renewable energy integration and related infrastructure.

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“We are leveraging our technology, project execution expertise and global presence to deliver value for our esteemed clients,” he said.

The orders come as countries expand their power networks to handle rising electricity demand and connect more renewable energy projects to the grid. L&T’s Power Transmission & Distribution business works on transmission and distribution projects, including transmission lines, substations, underground cable networks and distribution networks.

Its services cover design, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning. The business also works on power quality improvement and infrastructure electrification projects.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services. The company operates across multiple sectors and geographies.

L&T classifies orders worth ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore as mega orders. Orders worth more than ₹15,000 crore fall under the ultra-mega category.