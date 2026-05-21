Max Healthcare steps up hospital expansion with new Lucknow project, phased bed additions

Max Healthcare Institute is accelerating its expansion plans with a new ₹1,400-crore hospital project in Lucknow and phased addition of beds across Delhi, Mohali and Mumbai.

The company’s board has approved a 712-bed greenfield hospital at Shaheed Path in Lucknow, which will become its second facility in the city once operational in FY30.

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Max Healthcare has also started bringing new capacity online at existing hospitals, including a 400-bed tower at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi, expansion at Mohali and additional beds at Nanavati Max in Mumbai.

The company said nearly 20% brownfield capacity has been added over the past six months, with another round expected later this year with the launch of its Gurugram facility.

The company has also completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Kalinga Hospital Ltd., expanding its presence into Odisha as hospital chains increasingly look at regional markets for growth.

The expansion comes as private hospital chains continue to add beds and specialist talent amid rising demand for advanced healthcare services.

Clinician costs rose during the quarter due to hiring linked to upcoming facilities and expansion plans.

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“We have already onboarded clinical talent to support capacity expansion,” said Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director of Max Healthcare.

The company is also expanding diagnostics and home healthcare operations. Max Lab is now present across more than 60 cities, while Max@Home continues to grow rehabilitation, nursing care and medicine delivery services.

For the March quarter, Max Healthcare reported gross revenue of ₹2,664 crore, up 10% year-on-year, while operating EBITDA rose 8% to ₹682 crore. Occupied bed days increased 8% during the quarter, while international patient revenue grew 12% year-on-year.