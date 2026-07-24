Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'Sustainability has to be a way of life ...'

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known for sharing philosophical and motivational thoughts on leadership, life, and success with millions of followers on social media.

“Sustainability has to be a way of life to be a way of business," Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

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Anand Mahindra's quote highlights the philosophy that corporate sustainability succeeds only when it is deeply rooted in a company’s everyday culture.

Who is Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra is one of India’s most prominent business leaders and serves as the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, technology, finance, hospitality, and agriculture.

Born in 1955, Mahindra studied filmmaking and architecture at Harvard University before joining the family business. Under his leadership, the group expanded globally and strengthened its presence across several industries.

He is also widely recognised for his active presence on social media, where he frequently shares insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, social issues, and personal growth.

When was this quote said by Anand Mahindra?

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Anand Mahindra said this in December 2012 during an address reported by The Economic Times.

He shared this principle while speaking to students, staff, and parents at the Mahindra United World College near Pune. During the event, he emphasised that sustainability is fundamentally woven into the company's "Rise" philosophy, stating that a business cannot truly succeed if it takes more from a community than it gives back.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that corporate environmental responsibility cannot just be a marketing gimmick or a checkbox for compliance. For a company to genuinely practice sustainability, it must first be deeply woven into the personal values, daily habits, and mindsets of its employees and leaders.

True sustainability is not a project with a deadline; it is a permanent cultural shift where long-term planetary health is valued just as much as short-term financial profit.