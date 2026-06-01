'Pay salaries twice a month': Anupam Mittal's pitch to Corporate India

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has called on companies to rethink how and when employees are paid, arguing that salaries should ideally be credited twice a month instead of following what he described as a "British-era" next-month payout system.

In a LinkedIn post on Monday, Mittal said many companies promote benefits such as enhanced leave, free meals, and remote work to position themselves as employee-centric, but often overlook one of the most important issues for workers - timely salary payments.

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"Most companies pay salaries on the 7th. Some on the 1st unless it's the weekend, which then means the 2nd, 3rd or the 4th," he wrote.

Mittal said Shaadi.com changed its payroll practice several years ago by crediting salaries at the end of the current month rather than in the following month.

"A few years ago, we decided Shaadi.com that salaries should go out at the end of the current month, not in the following month. Not as a perk. But as common sense," he said.

According to Mittal, delayed salary payments can have a significant impact on employees' day-to-day finances.

"Bcs for some folks, a week's delay may be an accounting detail. But for most, it can mean an EMI bounce, a rent scramble, an awkward call, or half a day wasted fixing something that should never have broken."

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He argued that predictable and faster access to income improves financial stability for workers, adding: "Cash flow is dignity."

Mittal went a step further and suggested that companies should consider paying employees twice every month. "In fact, I think cos should pay twice a month, 15th and 30th. Yes, payroll teams will grumble a bit. But in 2026, with tech, this is not rocket science."

The entrepreneur said more frequent salary payments could reduce financial stress, help workers avoid debt traps and boost spending in the economy.

"Better cash flow means less stress, fewer debt traps, more spending velocity and ergo, a GDP nudge. Win for employees. Win for cos. Win for the economy. So, push your HR & lets end this British-era next-month payout system?"