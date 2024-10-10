Ratan Tata: A philanthropist who touched millions of lives

Ratan Tata death: Ratan Tata, one of India’s most respected industrialists, built a legacy far beyond business. Known for his humility and quiet resolve, the philanthropic endeavours of Tata, who passed away in Mumbai, have transformed millions of lives in India and beyond. His commitment to social causes stems from the Tata family’s long-standing tradition of fostering societal progress—a legacy he cherished and carried forward with deep conviction.

Related Articles

Tata’s philanthropic activities through Tata Trusts, one of India’s oldest charitable institutions, have evolved under his leadership to focus on a range of social issues. Under his leadership, the Trusts have contributed to healthcare, education, rural development, water, sanitation, hygiene, and skill development.

In the healthcare segment, Tata’s efforts have been equally groundbreaking. In 2010, Tata Trusts donated Rs 220 crore to the Tata Medical Center in Kolkata, a state-of-the-art cancer treatment and research facility.

Pavan Choudary, Chairman, Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), said, “Ratan Tata’s visionary leadership transformed the Tata Group from the most dependable Indian conglomerate into a global powerhouse. He blended Tata group’s trailblazing ascent with social responsibility and profound humanity. He will continue to inspire.”

Tata’s philanthropic efforts are not confined to financial donations alone. His commitment to innovation and sustainability led to significant investments in clean water initiatives and rural electrification projects. Tata Trusts has also been instrumental in supporting agricultural research, aiming to improve the livelihoods of farmers across India.

Tata’s defining moment came during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Tata Sons and Tata Trusts combined pledged Rs 1,500 crore to support India’s fight against the virus. The contribution of Rs 500 crore from Tata Trusts was directed towards personal protective equipment (PPE), testing kits and healthcare infrastructure.

The latest annual report of Tata Trusts showed that the total disbursals made by the Trusts in FY23 were Rs 456.42 crore. Disbursals of Rs 397.36 crore were made on programme grants during the year, Rs 2.24 crore on small grants and Rs 56.82 on individual grants. One of the most notable donations was made by Ratan Tata to Cornell University in 2008, where Tata gifted $50 million. This contribution, aimed at supporting higher education, particularly benefitted Indian students pursuing studies at the university.

Overall, Tata Trusts, which was founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1892, donated more than $102.4 billion till 2021 for philanthropic causes, as per 2021 EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists Of The Century report. And, for their contribution, the trust, managed by Ratan Tata then as the active member of the family, topped the global list in 2021. It was followed by Ely Lilly II of Lilly Endowment ($27.5 billion) and Sharon Percy Rockefeller of Rockefeller Foundation ($26.8 billion).

Deepak Sood Secretary General ASSOCHAM said, “One of the defining features of Tata’s personality was his commitment to build leadership across various businesses and companies, contributing to shareholders’ value and above all, interest of stakeholders including the society at large.”

“The world would also remember Ratan Tata for his philanthropic contribution in critical sectors like health and education, setting standards for others,” he said.

In general, we can say that Ratan Tata’s philanthropy goes beyond numbers—it is rooted in the belief that businesses should contribute to the greater good.