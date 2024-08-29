scorecardresearch
Reliance to more than double in size by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance to more than double in size by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani’s bold claim at AGM: Reliance not resting on its laurels, RJio & Reliance Retail to double their revenues in 3-4 years

Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani

In a speech that spanned nearly 130 minutes at the 47th AGM of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Mukesh Ambani on Thursday promised a lot more to his shareholders and consumers.

Promising that RIL is well on track to more than double its size by 2030, Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail are expected to double their revenues and EBITDA in the next 3-4 years.

Published on: Aug 29, 2024, 6:05 PM IST
