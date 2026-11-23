"A long legal battle may see one party win in a court of law; but in the real world all sides will be losers, there will be damage done to reputation and to business," Damodaran said.

The interview followed a corporate governance summit hosted earlier in the day by Excellence Enablers, a think-tank run by Damodaran. Reflecting on the discussions, he observed that India’s corporate governance standards are at least as good as those in the West, and sometimes better.

Damodaran praised the current leadership across the RBI, SEBI, IRDA, and PFRDA for prioritising customers and investors:

Insurance transparency: He described IRDA Chairman Ajay Seth’s call to shift focus from "Know Your Customer" to "Know Your Product" for buyers navigating complex insurance policies as "music to the ears," noting it reflected a strong customer-first approach.

Algorithmic oversight: He backed a warning from the RBI deputy governor that future corporate boards must carefully scrutinize which decisions are delegated to algorithms.

Pension awareness: He commended the pension regulator's push to educate more Indians on the necessity of retirement planning.

Turning to market taxation, Damodaran called for scraping the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax on foreign investors, arguing that India needs their capital and investments. On the wide tax disparity between equity and debt instruments, he said the gap should be narrowed — not by raising the 12.5% capital gains tax on equities, but by lowering the tax on debt whenever the government has the fiscal bandwidth.

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Throughout his four-decade career, Damodaran was frequently tapped by the government to rescue struggling institutions. In the 1990s, he served as Officer on Special Duty at the RBI to turn around three loss-making banks — United Bank, UCO Bank, and Central Bank—before taking charge of UTI Mutual Fund during the crisis surrounding its flagship US-64 scheme, and later serving as Chairman of IDBI.