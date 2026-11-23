The findings come as Nvidia reinstated Huang as president, CEO and board director on November 23, following his resignation earlier this month amid controversy surrounding his alleged personal relationships.

Nvidia among Trump's largest stock holdings

According to CNBC, Nvidia had become one of Trump's three largest individual stock investments by the end of 2025.

His Nvidia holdings were valued between $12.5 million and $58 million at that time, compared with approximately $615,000 to $1.3 million a year earlier.

The financial disclosures, updated through August 2026, provide transaction values within broad ranges rather than exact amounts or share quantities.

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Importantly, the $27 million to $97.5 million figure represents the combined disclosed value of purchases and sales, not investment profits.

Stock sale draws attention

The report highlighted a transaction dated May 18, when Trump's investment accounts sold Nvidia shares valued between $500,001 and $1 million.

The sale reportedly occurred five days after Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed Trump about Huang's alleged relationship with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

MUST READ: Trump claims he convinced Nvidia board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, dismisses security concerns

Trump denied receiving such a briefing, according to CNBC.

Huang resigned on November 12 following reports concerning alleged relationships with company employees and a Chinese businesswoman.

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The allegations remain under investigation, and Nvidia has said an independent board committee will continue examining whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

Trump supports Huang's return

Trump had publicly backed Huang's reinstatement, saying the executive had "learned a big lesson" and suggesting his return would benefit Nvidia.

After the company's board unanimously reinstated Huang on November 23, Trump described the move as the "correct and proper decision".

Nvidia said its board had consulted senior US government officials and was confident Huang's return posed no national security risk.

ALSO READ: Wall Street rallies as NVIDIA surges 30% on Jensen Huang's return; AI stocks lead market rebound

White House denies conflict of interest

Responding to CNBC's findings, the White House said Trump's investments were managed by independent financial advisers without his involvement.

A Trump Organization spokesperson said the arrangement was designed to "avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest".

CNBC emphasised that the disclosures offered no evidence that Trump personally directed the Nvidia transactions or that his advisers had access to classified information.

The reported trading activity nevertheless places fresh attention on the president's financial interests as Nvidia navigates leadership changes, national security scrutiny and heightened investor interest in artificial intelligence.

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(With Reuters inputs)

DO READ: NVIDIA reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after board review, says return poses no national security risk