Uber India revenue grows manifold to Rs 21.5 crore in FY18

US-based cab-hailing platform Uber saw its revenue growing manifold from India business to Rs 21.5 crore in the fiscal ended March 2018, according to documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry.

The company, which competes with rival Ola in India and other international markets, had posted a total revenue of Rs 1.04 crore in 2016-17. Uber India Technology, which operates the on-demand cab service in the country, also saw manifold jump in net profit to Rs 19.6 lakh in 2017-18, compared with Rs 3.22 lakh in 2016-17, showed the documents, accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

While Uber's losses mounted to USD 1.07 billion in the September 2018 quarter, the company had said it would continue to invest in Uber Eats and electric bikes & scooters businesses as well as in high-potential markets such as India and the Middle East.

"As we look ahead to an IPO (initial public offering) and beyond, we are investing in future growth across our platforms, including food, freight, electric bikes and scooters, and high-potential markets in India and the Middle East where we continue to solidify our leadership position," Uber Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai had said.

