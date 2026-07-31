Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Prukalpa Sankar, Rithika Mohan: A look at women acing it in new-age industries

Vaishali Nigam Sinha (56) – ReNew Power

Rank: 1

Company valuation: ₹22,230 crore

Industry: Solar Energy

Vaishali Nigam Sinha tops the list, with ReNew Power emerging as the highest-valued company among the new economy firms led by women in the ranking.

Rajoshi Ghosh (39) – Hasura

Rank: 2

Company valuation: ₹9,500 crore

Industry: Cloud Computing

Rajoshi Ghosh secures the second spot, leading cloud computing company Hasura, one of India's most valuable technology firms.

Prukalpa Sankar (36) – Atlan

Rank: 3

Company valuation: ₹7,120 crore

Industry: Data Analytics & Business Intelligence

Prukalpa Sankar features among the youngest leaders in the ranking, with Atlan becoming a major player in the data analytics and business intelligence space.

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Rashi Agarwal (55) – Zypp Electric

Rank: 4

Company valuation: ₹3,150 crore

Industry: Urban Mobility & Ride-Hailing

Rashi Agarwal leads Zypp Electric, reflecting the rapid growth of electric mobility solutions in India's urban transport ecosystem.

Rithika Mohan (33) – Garuda Aerospace

Rank: 5

Company valuation: ₹2,380 crore

Industry: Drones & Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

At just 33, Rithika Mohan is the youngest leader in the top five, representing India's fast-growing drone technology sector.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani (55) – Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions

Rank: 6

Company valuation: ₹1,480 crore

Industry: Electric Vehicles

Sulajja Firodia Motwani has secured a place among India's top women leaders as Kinetic Green continues to expand in the electric vehicle market.

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Sarita Ahlawat – BotLab Dynamics

Rank: 7

Company valuation: ₹490 crore

Industry: Drones & Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Sarita Ahlawat represents another drone technology company on the list, underlining the sector's growing importance in India's innovation ecosystem.

Madhumita Agrawal (43) – Oben Electric

Rank: 8

Company valuation: ₹370 crore

Industry: Electric Vehicles

Madhumita Agrawal makes the ranking with Oben Electric, highlighting the continued momentum in India's EV startup ecosystem.

Laina Emmanuel (41) – Brainsight AI

Rank: Joint 9

Company valuation: ₹190 crore

Industry: AI Software & Platforms

Laina Emmanuel shares the ninth position for leading Brainsight AI, an artificial intelligence company operating in the software and platforms space.

Rimjhim Agrawal (41) – Brainsight AI

Rank: Joint 9

Company valuation: ₹190 crore

Industry: AI Software & Platforms

Rimjhim Agrawal also features at the joint ninth rank alongside Laina Emmanuel, with both representing Brainsight AI in the 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List.