Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Prukalpa Sankar, Rithika Mohan: A look at women acing it in new-age industries

Vaishali Nigam Sinha (56) – ReNew Power
Rank: 1
Company valuation: ₹22,230 crore
Industry: Solar Energy
Vaishali Nigam Sinha tops the list, with ReNew Power emerging as the highest-valued company among the new economy firms led by women in the ranking.
Rajoshi Ghosh (39) – Hasura
Rank: 2
Company valuation: ₹9,500 crore
Industry: Cloud Computing
Rajoshi Ghosh secures the second spot, leading cloud computing company Hasura, one of India's most valuable technology firms.
Prukalpa Sankar (36) – Atlan
Rank: 3
Company valuation: ₹7,120 crore
Industry: Data Analytics & Business Intelligence
Prukalpa Sankar features among the youngest leaders in the ranking, with Atlan becoming a major player in the data analytics and business intelligence space.
Rashi Agarwal (55) – Zypp Electric
Rank: 4
Company valuation: ₹3,150 crore
Industry: Urban Mobility & Ride-Hailing
Rashi Agarwal leads Zypp Electric, reflecting the rapid growth of electric mobility solutions in India's urban transport ecosystem.
Rithika Mohan (33) – Garuda Aerospace
Rank: 5
Company valuation: ₹2,380 crore
Industry: Drones & Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
At just 33, Rithika Mohan is the youngest leader in the top five, representing India's fast-growing drone technology sector.
Sulajja Firodia Motwani (55) – Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions
Rank: 6
Company valuation: ₹1,480 crore
Industry: Electric Vehicles
Sulajja Firodia Motwani has secured a place among India's top women leaders as Kinetic Green continues to expand in the electric vehicle market.
Sarita Ahlawat – BotLab Dynamics
Rank: 7
Company valuation: ₹490 crore
Industry: Drones & Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Sarita Ahlawat represents another drone technology company on the list, underlining the sector's growing importance in India's innovation ecosystem.
Madhumita Agrawal (43) – Oben Electric
Rank: 8
Company valuation: ₹370 crore
Industry: Electric Vehicles
Madhumita Agrawal makes the ranking with Oben Electric, highlighting the continued momentum in India's EV startup ecosystem.
Laina Emmanuel (41) – Brainsight AI
Rank: Joint 9
Company valuation: ₹190 crore
Industry: AI Software & Platforms
Laina Emmanuel shares the ninth position for leading Brainsight AI, an artificial intelligence company operating in the software and platforms space.
Rimjhim Agrawal (41) – Brainsight AI
Rank: Joint 9
Company valuation: ₹190 crore
Industry: AI Software & Platforms
Rimjhim Agrawal also features at the joint ninth rank alongside Laina Emmanuel, with both representing Brainsight AI in the 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List.