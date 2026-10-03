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Vedanta Power posts record Q2 sales, up 26% YoY; H1 sales rise 32% to 10,817 MU

Vedanta Power posts record Q2 sales, up 26% YoY; H1 sales rise 32% to 10,817 MU

VEDPOWER32.77(0.21%)

Vedanta Power posted record quarterly power sales in Q2 FY27, driven by stronger plant availability and higher utilisation at key generating assets. The company is also accelerating capacity expansion as rising electricity demand strengthens the outlook for thermal power generation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 3, 2026 6:47 PM IST
Vedanta Power posts record Q2 sales, up 26% YoY; H1 sales rise 32% to 10,817 MUThe Anil Agarwal-led power producer sold 5,593 MU of electricity in Q2 FY27, marking a 26% year-on-year increase. For the first half of FY27, power sales stood at 10,817 MU, up 32% from the year-earlier period.

Vedanta Power Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly power sales in the second quarter of FY27, supported by stronger plant availability and higher utilisation across key assets. The company is also pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy as electricity demand rises across manufacturing, infrastructure and data centres.

The Anil Agarwal-led power producer sold 5,593 million units (MU) of electricity in Q2 FY27, marking a 26% year-on-year increase. For the first half of FY27, power sales stood at 10,817 MU, up 32% from the year-earlier period.

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The growth was led by Meenakshi Energy and the Jharsuguda Thermal Plant, while Talwandi Sabo continued to provide a stable base for the portfolio.

Meenakshi Energy recorded a 111% YoY increase in Q2 sales to 1,470 MU, taking its H1 sales to 2,820 MU, a 160% increase. The performance reflects the operations of its expanded 1,000 MW capacity base.

Jharsuguda availability jumps

Jharsuguda Thermal Plant recorded a sharp turnaround, with Q2 power sales rising 186% YoY to 873 MU. H1 sales increased 59% to 1,559 MU.

The plant’s Plant Availability Factor (PAF) rose to 98% in Q2 from 43% in the corresponding period last year. Higher availability enabled the plant to generate and sell substantially more electricity during the quarter.

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Talwandi Sabo reported a more moderate but consistent performance. Q2 sales rose 6% to 2,945 MU, while H1 sales increased 3% to 5,668 MU. The plant recorded 86% availability in H1 FY27, above the 80% normative availability level under its power purchase agreement with the Punjab government.

Capacity expansion accelerates

Vedanta Power currently has around 5 GW of operational generation capacity and plans to add approximately 600 MW by the end of FY27. It is targeting 12 GW by FY33, implying nearly a three-fold expansion from its FY26 operational base, with a longer-term ambition of reaching 20 GW.

The company operates Talwandi Sabo, Sakti Thermal Power Plant, Meenakshi Energy and Jharsuguda Thermal Power Plant. Around 85% of its capacity is backed by long-term domestic coal linkages, providing greater visibility over fuel availability.

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Index inclusion follows listing

The company, which was recently listed following its demerger from Vedanta, was included in the Nifty 500 and Nifty Smallcap 250 from September 30. The move also brings it into the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 and Nifty Smallcap 500 indices.

Vedanta Power is also pursuing sustainability measures, including biomass co-firing at Talwandi Sabo, where biomass accounts for more than 5% of fuel consumption. The company has set targets for reducing greenhouse-gas intensity and improving water efficiency, with an objective of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or earlier.

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Published on: Oct 3, 2026 6:47 PM IST
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