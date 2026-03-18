Why are boardrooms across Asia-Pacific betting on first-time CEOs?

The corner office is increasingly going to leaders who have never held it before.

Across Asia-Pacific (APAC), nearly 94% of newly appointed CEOs in 2025 were first-time leaders, signalling a notable shift in how boards are approaching succession amid record leadership churn, according to the latest Global CEO Turnover Index by Russell Reynolds Associates.

Advertisement

Also read: Is corporate India blocking women’s path to becoming CEOs?

Globally, CEO turnover hit an eight-year high in 2025, with 234 CEOs stepping down, a 16% increase from the previous year. The Asia-Pacific region mirrored this trend, recording 87 CEO departures, up 26% year-on-year, with several markets seeing their highest leadership exits in seven years.

But the real shift lies in who is stepping into the role.

Across APAC, the overwhelming majority of new chief executives are first-time CEOs, closely reflecting the global trend where 86% of new appointments are leaders taking on the top job for the first time. The pattern suggests boards are increasingly willing to bet on fresh leadership as companies navigate rapid transformation, technological disruption, and volatile markets.

Advertisement

Also read: Is it time to retire the Bell Curve while assessing performance?

The change also reflects a broader rethink in succession planning. Instead of relying on a single “ready-now” candidate, boards are building deeper leadership benches with multiple credible contenders. For first-time CEOs especially, readiness for the top role is now defined less by prior CEO experience and more by qualities such as learning agility, decision-making under pressure, and the ability to quickly build and mobilise strong leadership teams.

Internal Talent Dominates APAC CEO Appointments

The Index also shows that 73% of CEO appointments in APAC in 2025 were internal promotions, slightly higher than the global average of 68%. The preference for promoting from within suggests boards are prioritising leaders who already possess deep institutional knowledge, operational experience, and familiarity with company culture during a period of heightened global uncertainty and record CEO churn.

Advertisement

Across the region, leadership exits varied by market. Australia recorded the highest number of departures at 34, followed by Japan with 31, Hong Kong with 10, India with seven, and Singapore with five. The Global CEO Turnover Index tracks leadership exits across major stock indices, including the ASX 200 (Australia), Hang Seng (Hong Kong), Nikkei 225 (Japan), NSE Nifty 50 (India), and STI (Singapore).

Why CEOs Are Spending Less Time in the Corner Office

According to the Index, CEO tenures continued to shrink in 2025. The average outgoing CEO tenure globally fell to 7.1 years, down slightly from 7.4 years in 2024 and well below the 8.3 years recorded in both 2021 and 2023, reflecting growing pressure on leaders to deliver results faster.

Across APAC, the average tenure was even shorter at 5.9 years. Australia recorded an average tenure of 6.3 years, Japan 5.9 years, Hong Kong 4.7 years, and India 4.8 years, sharply lower than the country’s seven-year peak of 18.5 years in 2019 and below its eight-year average of 7.1 years. Singapore stood out as relatively more stable, with outgoing CEOs serving an average 7.3-year tenure, although this too remains below the market’s eight-year average of 10 years.

Advertisement

“Sustained high levels of CEO turnover should be expected given the environment leaders are operating in today and how long boards are willing to wait for results,” said Euan Kenworthy, Country Lead, Singapore at Russell Reynolds Associates.

“The role of the CEO has become materially harder, shaped by increased media scrutiny, a more demanding investor base, rapid technology adoption, and growing regulatory complexity. As these pressures intensify, the margin for error narrows, prompting boards to intervene earlier and make definitive judgements much sooner in a CEO’s tenure.”

From Sudden Exits to Planned CEO Transitions

Another notable shift in 2025 was how CEOs exited their roles. The Index says 32% of global CEO departures occurred through planned successions, up from 22% in 2024. For the first time on record, planned transitions outpaced retirements, which accounted for 26% of departures, down from 30% the previous year. “These trends underscore that getting CEO succession right has never been more important, or more complex,” said Kenworthy.

“Across organisations, from multinationals to privately owned enterprises, leaders are navigating heightened expectations, market volatility, and the need for faster transformation. Robust, forward-looking succession planning is therefore critical. Boards must proactively identify and develop next-generation leaders, address experience gaps, and build governance structures that support continuity, adaptability, and long-term business success.”