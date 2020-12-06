Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Congress, other parties support farmers' protest call

The Congress along with various opposition parties have announced their support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers in various parts of the country on December 8.

The Congress on Sunday expressed its "whole-hearted" support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions against the new agri-marketing laws and announced it will hold protests that day at all district and state headquarters in solidarity with the farmers' demands.

Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters,Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "I would also like to announce the Congress party extends its whole-hearted support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8."

Along with Congress, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is also extending its support to the Bharat Bandh call. TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the party rank and file would actively participate in the bandh to ensure it was a success.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc, in a joint statement, announced their support to the countrywide strike.

Opposition parties led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in Patna were allowed to hold a brief protest against new farm laws before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Maidan, where they pledged to support the agitating farmers.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has decided to extend its "moral support" to the December 8 nationwide strike and would stage sit-ins in various areas for three days.

The joint forum of trade unions that has supported the farmers' protest includes Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) and Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC).

A number of bank unions have also expressed their solidarity with farmers protesting and requested the Centre to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained unfruitful on Saturday and the Centre has called for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

