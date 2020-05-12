Coronavirus: Delhi Metro to resume operations soon? Special staff deployed to clean stations

As lockdown relaxations are gradually being eased, Delhi Metro might also resume its services soon. In a tweet, Delhi Metro stated that it is deploying special staff to clean areas of mass movement at stations. These housekeeping teams will clean lifts, escalators as well as AFC gates.

"Specially trained housekeeping staff are deployed in stations to clean passenger movement areas and associated equipment such as AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations," tweeted the Delhi Metro.

Specially trained housekeeping staffs are deployed in stations to clean passenger movement areas and associated equipment such as AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations. pic.twitter.com/E6z3Lof3Oa - Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 11, 2020

The Delhi Metro tweet comes on a day when Indian Railways is resuming its passenger services. While inter-state movement of passengers is gradually being opened up, public transport has still not resumed. When it does open, it is likely that the government would issue orders to passengers to wear masks and download the Aarogya Setu app.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has resumed construction work on its already-delayed Phase IV as well as the Airport Express Line (AEL) and Grey Line that will connect Dwarka to Najafagarh, according to The Times of India.

As per the ministry guidelines in-site construction was permitted by the government. A DMRC official told the daily. The official said that around 3,500 workers are available across five-six different sites in the city.

Delhi Metro is also following all the necessary guidelines issued by the government such as social distancing, wearing masks, using hand sanitisers and thermal scanners. The sites have also put up banners displaying precautionary guidelines.

The Grey Line connecting Dwarka and Najafgarh was scheduled to open in October last year. Construction from Dwarka Sector 21 to exhibition-cum-convention centre at Dwarka Sector 25 is underway to extend the AEL.

