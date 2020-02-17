Coronavirus: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan meets first batch of Indians who came from Wuhan

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan met the first batch of Indians who came back from Wuhan that is the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic. The minister met the batch of Indians at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla before they left for their respective homes after completing the screening.

"Other batches of Indians will be coming to India from China in the next few days. They will be sent to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Quarantine Facility for screening," said the minister, as mentioned by news agency ANI.

Dr Harsh Vardhan has been at the forefront of India's battle with the deadly virus. Earlier the minister had said the India is taking several measures to tackle the epidemic. He had said that the ministry is screening airports to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India and that the government had stocked up on medical supplies.

In a media brief last week, the minister had said that the screening facilities at the airports were constantly being updated and that flights arriving from Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong were being screened as well. He had also spoken about the Indians stranded aboard the cruise ship quarantined near Yokohama, Japan.

The minister had also said that the health ministry is in contact with the health authorities in the US and are looking to help China with medical supplies to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

