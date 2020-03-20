Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Indian Railways cancels passenger trains on March 22, suburban trains reduced

Coronavirus updates: Five more people tested positive in Kerala's Ernakulam, taking the state's count to 36. With this development India's total tally stands at 252 now. Chandigarh also confirmed four more novel coronavirus cases. Delhi metro will shut on Sunday as part of Janata Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All malls will also be shut in the national capital from Friday in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government said on Friday that Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad will remain closed till March 31 as a preventive measure to spread further spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. The government added that the essential services and public transport will continue to run in the state. Gujarat and Maharashtra reported fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Friday. Three new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the total toll to 52 in the state, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Gujarat said on Friday that 2 people from Ahmedabad and 1 from Vadodara have been tested positive for novel coronavirus. Four more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Lucknow. With this, the total number of cases has risen to 9, said King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration. Andhra Pradesh recorded its third novel coronavirus positive case on Friday. A man who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia was tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam.

10:25 pm: Jamia Millia Islamia to shut students' hostels till March 31

Jamia Millia Islamia has announced that all students' hostels will be closed till March 31 and likely to be extended in April 2020. The university has directed students to vacate their hostel rooms latest by Monday morning.

All the teaching staff of the various faculties and department will work from their home henceforth and they are directed to provide reading materials etc for the assignment of each unit on time. This arrangement is upto March 31, 2020, according to a notification issued by Jamia Millia Islamia.

10:20 pm: Delhi govt to pay salaries to daily wage staff, guest teachers

Delhi government to pay salaries to daily wage staff, guest teachers employed at places that have been closed due to COVID-19, says Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

10:10 pm: Kashi Vishwanath temple to be shut for devotees till March 24

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Kashi Vishwanath temple has been ordered to close for devotess from tomorrow till March 24. However, routine prayers by priests would continue, says Kaushal Raj Sharma, Varanasi District Magistrate.

10:00 pm: Isha Yoga Center's premises in Tamil Nadu to remain close till further notice

Our Dhyanalinga and Adiyogi premises in Tamil Nadu will remain closed for visitors till further notice, according to a statement isused by Isha Yoga Center. Earlier this week, it had suspended all its programmes at all its centres around the world to contain the spread of coronavirus.

9:55 pm: Madhya Pradesh sees first Covid-19 cases; four test positive cases confirmed in Jabalpur

Four new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. Three persons belong to the same family and have travel history to Dubai while the fourth person has travel history to Germany.

9:50 pm: Two Indonesian nationals tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana

Two Indonesian nationals have tested positive for COVID19 in Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 19, says Dr. Shankar, Superintendent, Government Fever Hospital.

9:40 pm: PM Modi interacts with all CMs to combat coronavirus outbreak

PM Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19. PM has said that the next 3-4 weeks are crucial in efforts to contain the spread of the virus and the most important measure for containment is 'social distancing', according to a statement issued by PMO. He has requested the Chief Ministers to ensure effective implementation of the same.

9:35 pm: Participation of citizens necessary to combat COVID-19, says PM Modi

Prime Minister said that while the participation of citizens is necessary to combat the challenge, but panic needs to be avoided. He added that given the global context of spread of the virus in various countries, constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

PM appreciated the steps taken by the States and thanked them for sharing their experiences and giving suggestions. He talked about the urgent need of capacity building of healthcare workers and augmentation of healthcare infrastructure. He suggested that the Chief Ministers should do video conference with trade bodies in their states to prevent black marketing and undue price rise. He urged them to use soft power of persuasion as well as legal provisions, wherever necessary.

Prime Minister said that the COVID-19 Economic Task Force set up by Government of India will formulate the strategy to devise suitable approach to effectively tackle the economic challenge. He urged the Chief Ministers to ensure that all necessary steps are taken and all advisories are adhered to in order to ensure the safety of citizens in the country at large. No stone should be left unturned in our common endeavors to fight COVID-19.

9:30 pm: Hotel Taj in Lucknow shuts down till further orders

The Taj Hotel in Lucknow, where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor attended a party, has been closed till further orders, as per the orders issued by the District Magistrate on Friday evening. The administration issued this order after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, had attended a party at the Hotel earlier this week.

9:20 pm: Universal screening for all passengers coming from Australia, UK, USA

Health Ministry on Friday said that there will be universal screening for all passengers coming from Australia, the United Kingdom and USA, and risk profiling them for either quarantine or isolation based on risk assessment. This is in view of local transmission of the disease, increase in number of cases and deaths being reported in the three countries, it said.

9:15 pm: FIR registered against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor

As per media report, a FIR has been registered against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, in Lucknow for violating the norms of self-isolation.

9:10 pm: President to postpone all his routine schedule, says sources

Post Dushyant Singh row, President Ram Nath Kovind has decided to postpone all his routine schedule/appointment, accoridng to Rastrapati Bhawan sources. Apart from that, President to follow all medical examination prescribed under the guidelines.

9:05 pm: UP MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar have self-isolated themselves till the COVID19 test reports of state Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh comes. Jai Singh attended a party with singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for Coronavirus.

9:00 pm: Air India announces 10% cut in staff allowances

Air India on Friday said that it will cut staff allowances by 10 per cent in wake of demand slowdown due to coronavirus outbreak. This will be applicable to all employees except cabin crew for a period of 3 months effective March 2020 salary.

8.29 pm: Indian Railways cancels all trains on March 22

All passenger trains originating between midnight of March 21/22 to 2200 hours of March 22 shall not run. However, the passenger train services already on run at 0700 hours on the day will be allowed to run to the destinations.

8.26 pm: Urban Company to suspend services on March 22

Urban Company, formerly UrbanClap, will not take any reservations for March 22 in view of the Janta Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We at Urban Company support PM Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew and will be observing it on Sunday, March 22. We are fully committed to our nation's safety and health and will therefore not be taking new requests for March 22 and those already booked will be rescheduled," the company stated.

"We'd like to take this time to applaud all our service professionals along with countless others who do their duty no matter what the circumstances are. We hope you'll join us in doing the same on Sunday, at 5 PM. Normal services will continue until Saturday, 10 PM and resume on Monday, 7 AM onward. We look forward to serving you soon," the company further added.

8.20 pm: Taj Hotel Lucknow directed to shut down immediately till further instructions.

7.32 pm: FM Nirmala Sitharaman met ministers of tourism, MSMEs, aviation and animal husbandry and said she will hold more meetings. Meetings with more ministers will be held and inputs from these meetings will be used by the COVID-19 economic response task force when it is constituted. The task force is yet to be formed as these meetings were scheduled before PM's announcement. No decision has been made as of yet regarding a relief package for coronavirus-hit sectors.

7.24 pm: Centre has constituted a committee headed by Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to work out the modalities for engaging private laboratories in testing coronavirus. Business Today has learned that there is good chance that the private labs will be able to start testing from next week.

7.17 pm: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered sanitisation of Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who attended a series of parties in Lucknow over the past week, was tested positive for Coronavirus. Kapoor had visited her uncle in Kanpur recently. UP Health Minister jai Pratap Singh, who attended parties with Kapoor, had recently visited Noida.

7.11 pm: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh self-quarantine himself as he also was in the party attended by singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for coronavirus, news agency ANI said.

7.09 pm: Congress leader Jitin Prasada has put himself under self quarantine, as he was present in the party attended by singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for coronavirus today, reported ANI.

7.04 pm: Army takes action against coronavirus

In Army Headquarters, the force has decided to reduce attendance in offices with effect from 23rd March, except personnel engaged in essential/emergency services directly involved in taking measures to control spread of #COVID19

In order to avoid crowding/bunching at entry/exit points, personnel attending office in Army Headquarters to adhere to staggered timings (0900 hours 1730 hours; 0945 hours 1815 hours) #Coronavirus

7.02 pm: Metro services suspended in Jaipur till March 22. Rajasthan: Metro rail services in Jaipur shut till March 22, in the wake of #CoronaVirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/bsKLUD0tyK ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020 6.55 pm: Five United Kingdom nationals who were in isolation ward at a Kochi hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus, informed Kerala Minister V S Sunil Kumar. 6.48 pm: Indian tested positive for coronavirus in Iran passes away, making it India's first case of COVID-19 death outside the country. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed that 276 Indian living abroad have been tested positive for coronavirus. 6.32 pm: Coronavirus in Kerala: Pilgrims' entry banned in Sabarimala temple festival The Kerala government has instructed Travancore Devaswom Board & Pathanamthitta district administration to ban the entry of pilgrims to the 10-day Sabarimala temple festival that starts on March 29. Pilgrims will also not be allowed to attend 'Ararat ceremony' on April 8 at Pampa. 6.25 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: MCD orders closure of all salons, beauty parlours till March 31 Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) has instructed all salons and beauty parlours to shut shop in the city till March 31 in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases in India. 6.17 pm: coronavirus updates: 5 more test positive in Kerala; state's count at 36, India's at 252 Five more people tested positive in Kerala's Ernakulam, taking the state's count to 36. With this development India's total tally stands at 252 now. 6.12 pm: Coronavirus: Dushyant Singh, visited President's house after attending Kanika Kapoor's party BJP MP Dushyant Singh, attended President House on March 18 after attending singer Kanika Kapoor's party in Lucknow. Kanika who had recently returned from London, has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. 6.00 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news: In Pic-Vasundhara Raje seen with singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow Former Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Vasundhara Raje attended singer Kanika Kapoor's party in Lucknow. Seen in pic here. 5.48 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: Govt shuts 3 Delhi Haats in INA, Pitampura and Janakpuri Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday that three Delhi Haats at INA, Pitampura and Janakpuri have been closed in the wake of mounting COVID-19 cases across India. We are closing all 3 Delhi Haats also which are run by Delhi government in INA, Pitam pura and Janakpuri. HoHo bus services of tourism department are also closed. https://t.co/5K4re2tCyM - Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 20, 2020 5.37 pm: Coronavirus in India: 4 more COVID-19 positive cases in Chandigarh Chandigarh on Friday confirmed four more novel coronavirus cases. With this India's total count climbs to 245 5.30 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news: TMC MP Derek O'Brien, who sat next to Dushyant Singh, goes into self-isolation Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien who sat next to BJP's MP Dushyant Singh for a few hours at a Standing Committee meeting two days ago has gone into self-isolation. Dushyant Singh, who is former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's son had attended singer Kanika Kapoor party a few days ago. Kapoor has been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. 5.27 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Anand Mahindra warns of global recession due to COVID-19 Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, has cautioned that the novel coronavirus pandemic will cause global recession which will have a greater impact on small businesses and daily wage workers. Mahindra took to Twitter to share his opinion. Read more here: 'Coronavirus will be followed by global recession,' warns Anand Mahindra 5.19 pm: Coronavirus updates: Govt imposes Section 144 in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Haryana The government has imposed Section 144 in Rajasthan's Bhilwara and Haryana as a preventive measure in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. 5.10 pm: Coronavirus news: In Pic: Kanika Kapoor with Dushyant Singh and Vasundhara Raje in Lucknow Dushyant Singh,Vasundhara (JP Singh wife), Dushyant' s son,Niharika (Dushyant's wife), Vasudhara Raje, Kanika Kapoor, Dampi, Niharika (Jatin Prasad's wife), rest yet to be identified. 4.58 pm: Coronavirus news: UP health minister, who attended Kanika Kapoor's party, self-quarantines Uttar Pradesh (UP) Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who attended singer Kanika Kapoor's party in Lucknow, has quarantined himself. Kanika Kapoor, who returned from London in mid-March, has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. 4.45 pm: Coronavirus updates: Dushyant and I have self-quarantined immediately, says Vasundhara Raje Former Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Vasundhara Raje, who was among the people who attended a party hosted by Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has been tested COVID-19 positive, tweeted on Friday that she and her son Dushyant Singh have quarantined themselves as a preventive step. Dushyant had also attended the same party. "While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant&his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son&I have immediately self-quarantined&we're taking all precautions," Raje tweeted. , #Covid19 , - - Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020 4.36 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Govt advises private sector to make work from home necessary The Health Ministry has advised the private sector companies to make work from home necessary adding that coaching centres also need to be shut. 4.27 pm: Coronavirus in UP: All restaurants, cafes, dhabas to be closed in Lucknow till March 31 All restaurants, dhabas, sweet shops, cafes and coffee houses will be closed in Lucknow till March 31 in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. 4.20 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: Ensure all govt offices are disinfected today, says LG Anil Baijal Delhi Lieutenant Anil Baijal has instructed all HoDs to ensure that all government office premises are disinfected today before closing. Directed all HoDs to ensure that all government office premises are disinfected today before closure. HoDs to ensure compliance to reduce chances of spread of corona. #IndiaFightsCorona - LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) March 20, 2020 4.15 pm: Coronavirus latest news: FM Nirmala Sitharaman meeting with COVID-19 task force begins Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins assessing the economic impact of novel coronavirus pandemic in a meeting with the task force on the COVID-19. 4.04 pm: Coronavirus update: Vasundhare Raje's son attended Kanika Kapoor's party; attended Parliamend on March 19 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh attended the party hosted by singer Kanika Kapoor. Dushyant who is a member of parliament (MP) from Jhalawar-Baran, Rajasthan also attended the Parliament on March 19. He was seated with Surendra Nagar nishikant and manoj tewari in the Central Hall. Dushyant has since isolated himself. 4.00 pm: Lockdown in Mumbai: For good of all, some business loss is fine, say shopkeepers on COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra In the wake of government lockdown in Maharashtra amid growing number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, shopkeepers in the state are of the opinion that for good of all, some business is fine. "If after the closure everything can become normal then why not," said Anil Pilware, a tea seller near Deepak talkies in Mumbai. Right next to Pilware's shop is the paan bidi shop of 59-year-old Vijay Mishra who said, "this is for the welfare of everyone. If everyone is safe then it is of prime importance. So it is good. Some dent in the business is ok for that." 3.51 pm: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjees welcome the proposal of Janta Curfew and urged everyone to work together to fight the coronavirus. She also asked the Centre to send more testing kits to West Bengal immediately. West Bengal government has also created a state emergency relief fund. 3.45 pm: West Bengal state government employees to work in rotation, announces Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 3.38 pm: Coronavirus update: NDMC issues directions for hotels, restaurants, malls New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has directed managements of all hotels, motels, guest houses, restaurants, malls and banquet halls to esnure that there is there is proper santisation facilities are available at their establishments and no crowding happens at one particular place in their premises. Market trader associations have been asked to ensure sanitisation facilities at convenient locations, inluding piao areas, within the marketing areas. Resident welfare associations have been instructed to keep sanitisers and soap at points of entry or exit. Violators will be prosecuted. 3.33 pm: The sample of the woman from Mohali who has tested positive for coronavirus will be sent to Pune for second test, said Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu. Family members of the woman have been shifted to a hospital and we're doing contact tracing to avoid spread of the virus, the minister added. 3.30 pm: Delhi Metro services to be suspended during Janta Curfew In the wake of Janta Curfew to be observed this Sunday i.e, on 22nd March 2020, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19. #JantaCurfew Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 20, 2020 3.30 pm: Air India has decided to provide a hazmat suit set to all its crew on board all its flights. 3.25 pm: IN PICTURES: Social distancing in Delhi Metro @OfficialDMRC #CoronaStopKaroNa.. Social distancing perfect example pic.twitter.com/e8XlS4HADb Mohit Goyal (@MohitGo58079520) March 20, 2020 3.24 pm: Delhi Metro advisory on COVID-19 Delhi Metro Advisory on COVID-19. #CoronaAlert pic.twitter.com/sCrFW4SwN0 Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 19, 2020 3.22 pm: MPs meet over coronavirus outbreak All MPs across party lines, who are doctors or medical practitioners, meet for deliberation called by Centre on the coronavirus outbreak. The meeting is happening at Parliament Library Building. Health Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and BJP President are present in the meeting. Delhi: The Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs today called a meeting with members of Parliament on #COVID19. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and BJP President JP Nadda were among who were those present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/720ZIPBzuf ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

3.06 pm: COVID-19 update: All workplaces closed in Maharashtra; business as usual for banks, stock exchanges

From midnight today, all workplaces will remain closed till March 31, 2020, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced. This will be applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. From now on, only 25 per cent of government employees will attend offices. Stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, stock brokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions will be exempted from this closure. Banks will also continue to function.

The shops of essential commodities are excluded from this closure. These include foodgrains, milk, medicines, etc. District Collectors have been asked to clarify if there is any confusion regarding these orders. CM Thackeray has appealed to the establishments and shop owners that they should not stop paying the minimum wages to their staff.

3.00 pm: Coronavirus cases in India: Vasundhara Raje's son attended Kanika Kapoor's party

Bollywwod singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19, has claimed that former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh attended a party in Uttar Pradesh which also attended.

2.50 pm: Coronavirus: Karanataka govt launches new helpline numbers

The Karantaka government has launched new helpline numbers 080-46848600 and 080-66692000 apart from the existing 104.

2.47 pm: Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 symptoms developed 4 days ago, says singer Kanika Kapoor

"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago," said Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor.

Singer Kanika Kapoor: I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.

2.41 pm: Coronavirus news: No commercial flights at Leh allowed to carry in-bound passengers except Ladakh residents

The Ladakh administration has ordered that no commercial flights landing at Leh will be allowed to carry in-bound passengers except residents of Ladakh, civilian officers and officers of uniformed forces serving in Ladakh, reported ANI.

2.33 pm: Lockdown in Mumbai: School exams to be held after April 15

"Exams for class 9th & 11th will be conducted after 15th April, 2020. Teachers, except the ones for class 10th, can work from home. 2 papers of class 10th are left. It'll take place as per schedule. These decisions are for SSC Board," said Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad.

Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad: Exams for class 9th & 11th will be conducted after 15th April, 2020. Teachers, except the ones for class 10th, can work from home. 2 papers of class 10th are left. It'll take place as per schedule. These decisions are for SSC Board.

2.28 pm: Lockdown in Nagpur: Hospitals prepare for emergencies

All private hospitals in Maharashtra's Nagpur city have informed the government that they are prepared to tackle the novel coronavirus cases as and when the need arises. Maharashtra has seen a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 52 people testing positive for the deadly virus.

2.15 pm: Shopping mall closed: All Delhi malls to be shut due to COVID-19, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that all shopping malls in Delhi will be shut in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. He however said that grocery and pharmacy stores will be running as usual. "In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them)," Kejriwal tweeted.

In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them)

2.05 pm: Lockdown in Mumbai: Mumbai, Pune to remain shut till March 31, says Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government said on Friday that Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur will remain closed till March 31 as a preventive measure to spread further spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. The government added that the essential services and public transport will continue to run in these cities.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: State government has ordered complete shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, except essential services and public transport. This is not a holiday, avoid crowding. Banks to remain open in the state. #Coronavirus

1.54 pm: Coronavirus in India news: Italian tourist had recovered but was admitted again to the hospital

The Italian tourist who died on Friday due to novel coronavirus infection had recovered from the illness, tested negative and was discharged by SMS hospital in Jaipur four days back. But he was admitted again to a private hospital, since his condition deteriorated and he died due to COVID-19 infection, a senior official told ANI.

1.45 pm: Coronavirus news: China to hold meeting with 10 countries on controlling COVID-19

China will hold a video conference with more than 10 countries on the ways to combat novel coronavirus pandemic. "China will hold a video conference with more than 10 countries in the Eurasian and South Asia on prevention and control of #Covid-19 today. China will support and assist its friendly neighbours in the spirit of solidarity amid adversity." Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong tweeted on Friday.

1.37 pm: Coronavirus update: Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Lucknow. The authorities have put her family into a quarantine facility.

1.25 pm: Govt issues guidelines on social distancing to states and UTs

The government has issued an advisory to all states and union territories regarding social distancing in the wake of novel coronavirus saying that the measures taken by them are not uniform. The social distancing measures as shares by the government are:

Regulate hours and work in government offices to reduce congestion and maintain hygiene. Regulate working hours in all services except for essential seruices. Industrial establishments to adopt staggered timings and regulation of crowd in market should also be resorted to. Private sector to consider work from home, wherever feasible. Educational institutions, theatres, museums, gyms, examination centres, etc. to be closed. Sporting events, competitions and religious gatherings to be postponed and maintain required social distancing even in smaller gatherings. Plan decrease in frequency of services of metros, railways, buses and airplanes; alternate seating to ensure social distancing; disinfection and crowd control in places like railway stations, metro stations, bus stands, airports, etc. All senior citizens [except for public representatives/government servants/medical] professionals to remain indoors and avoid gatherings, except for medical reasons and need for essential services. All children below 10 years of age to remain at home and avoid going to public parks, picnics and other games requiring large number of participants. All health establishments to avoid non-urgent hospitalisation and minimise elective surgeries. Motivating citizens, particularly the Youth, to be volunteers to support the Governments 'ongoing efforts in management of COVID-l9. Regulate prices of masks, saniti2ers, medicines, etc. and ensure their availability. Sensitise on appropriate use of masks and good hygienic practices including washing hands with soap.

1.15 pm: Kidney patients are more vulnerable to COVID-19infections: Govt

The Ministry of Science & Technology said on Friday that novel coronavirus presents particular challenges for kidney patients. "It presents particular challenges for patients who receive regular haemodialysis. These patients with damaged kidneys, also known as uremic patients, are particularly vulnerable to infection and may exhibit greater variations in clinical symptoms and infectivity," the ministry said in a release. "Unlike other at-risk individuals, these patients do not have the ability to stay at home and not interact with others. Despite the high risk they face, they must travel to dialysis centers 2-3 times every week. This significantly increases the risk of transmission of infection to patients themselves, family members, medical staff and facility workers, and all others," said Prof. Vivekanand Jha, Executive Director, George Institute for Global Health India and President of the International Society of Nephrology.

1.07 pm: Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 has not reached community level, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday that the COVID-19 infection has not yet reached the "community level" stating that the government is trying to spread "good information" as best as it can to deal with the situation. "We are in touch with everything going on the research front," he said.

12.56pm: Coronavirus in India news: Tamil Nadu-Kerala border shut

Coimbatore District Collector, Rasamani has said that the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore will be shut from Friday evening in the view of novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coimbatore District Collector, Rasamani: Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore will be closed from today evening in the wake of #Coronavirus

12.50 pm: Coronavirus in Ladakh: All government offices shut till April 15

The Ladakh administration has shut all government offices till April 15 as a preventive step to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus in the region.

12.40 pm: Coronavirus update: Current situation in Middle East and Africa

The current situation in Middle East and Africa due to novel coronavirus pandemic is grim. The deadly virus is killing one person every 10 minutes in Iran, the health ministry Spokesman tweeted on Thursday. The death toll in the country has risen to 1,284. Egypt has also announced to close all cafes, malls, sporting clubs and nightclubs from 7 pm until 6 am local time, beginning Thursday, until March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government said in a statement. Civil liberties activists appealed Israel's Supreme Court on Thursday to suspend cellphone monitoring which is put in place under emergency like situations. Turkey on the other hand has sent 5,00,000 test kits to the United States at their request. Jordan's army has also put the capital under a lockdown by sealing it off from the rest of the country, officials said. Africa is also likely to witness a spike in cases as some people escape detection, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday. South Africa too announced on Thursday that it would build a fence along its border with Zibabwe to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country.

12.31 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Suspended Railway officer's son returned from Spain not Italy

The Railway officials clarified that the suspended South Western Railway officer's son had returned from Spain and not Italy. He was working in Germany and had taken a flight from Spain to return to India. The suspended Railway officer is posted in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The South Western Railway had suspended an officer after she allegedly hid information about her son who had recently returned from Italy. The officer is now in isolation after the officials got information about him.

#UPDATE Railway Officials now clarify that the officer's son had returned from Spain and not Italy. He was was working in Germany and had taken a flight from Spain to return to India. The suspended Railway Officer is posted on Bengaluru, Karnataka.

12.20 pm: Coronavirus update worldwide: US advises citizens to avoid international travel

The United States (US) has appealed its citizens to avoid all international travel in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

12.10 pm: Coronavirus news: Cannes Film Festival postponed

12.10 pm: Coronavirus news: Cannes Film Festival postponed

The Cannes Film Festival which was slated to be held in May has been postponed due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

12.01 pm: Coronavirus update worldwide: Pakistan reports 3rd COVID-19 death, total tally reach 453

12.01 pm: Coronavirus update worldwide: Pakistan reports 3rd COVID-19 death, total tally reach 453

Pakistan on Friday confirmed third death due to novel coronavirus. The 77-year-old patient was a resident of Karachi who was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension. With this, the total number of cases has reached 453 in Pakistan.

11.57 am: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Three new COVID-19 cases reported in the state

Three new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the total toll to 52 in the state, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

11.56 am: Coronavirus news: What is herd immunity?

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought into light a new phenomenon known as "herd immunity" and the role it plays in how COVID-19 progresses. Herd immunity refers to a situation where a lot of people in a population have immunity to an infection which can stop the disease from spreading further. It doesn't matter if the immunity comes from vaccination, or from people carrying the virus. The important thing is that they are immune. As more and more people get infected with novel coronavirus, there will be more people who will recover and become immune to future infection. "When about 70% of the population have been infected and recovered, the chances of outbreaks of the disease become much less because most people are resistant to infection," said Martin Hibberd, a professor of Emerging Infectious Disease at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

11.46 am: Coronavirus in Gujarat: New cases emerge in state

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Gujarat said on Friday that 2 people from Ahmedabad and 1 from Vadodara have been tested positive for novel coronavirus. "The person in Vadodara has a history of travel to Spain, the 2 people in Ahmedabad had travelled to Finland & New York," she said. "The person from Rajkot (who tested positive for #Coronavirus yesterday) had landed at Mumbai Airport and travelled from Mumbai (Maharashtra) to Jamnagar (Gujarat) by train," she further added.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Gujarat: The person from Rajkot (who tested positive for #Coronavirus yesterday) had landed at Mumbai Airport and travelled from Mumbai (Maharashtra) to Jamnagar (Gujarat) by train.

11.37 am: Coronavirus outbreak news: Congress members question Ayush Ministry in Lok Sabha

The Congress party members questioned the Ayush ministry advisory related to novel coronavirus, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that no vaccination or drug is available to treat COVID-19. Shatabdi Rai (TMC) also claimed that several ministers and MPs are alleging that gau-mutra can cure novel coronavirus and other ailments. Meanwhile, Sripad Naik, Minister of Ayush Ministry has said that the people should not believe in the rumours floating around. He added that there is some belief in the old system and people are free to believe it or not.

11.27 am: Coronavirus in Gujarat: 3 more COVID-19 positive cases reported

Gujarat has reported 3 new cases of novel coronavirus. With this, the total number of cases in the state have now reached 5. Here is the breakup:-

1) Rajkot

2) 2 from Ahmedabad

3) Vadodara

4) Surat

11.15 am: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Italian tourist dies in Jaipur

Italian tourist who was suffering from COVID-19 infection and was admitted in Jaipur died on Friday.

10.58 am: Coronavirus latest news: 4 more tested COVID-19 positive in Lucknow

Four more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Lucknow. With this, the total number of cases has risen to 9, said King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration.

10.40 am: Coronavirus: If PM Modi wants social distancing, why is Parliament working, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Friday said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants social distancing in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak then why is allowing the Parliament to function. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said thousands of officials, MPs and members of the staff work together in Parliament. "Shutting down or slowing down the government work on one hand, but being adamant in keeping the Parliament session on the other is certainly not aimed at keeping up the great democratic traditions," it said.

10.27 am: Coronavirus news: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet ministers on Friday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet the ministers for Animal Husbandry, Dairy & Fisheries, Civil Aviation, MSMEs, and Tourism, at North Block on Friday to take feedback and assess the economic impact of novel coronavirus pandemic.

10.22 am: Coronavirus in Punjab: Mohali woman tests positive for COVID-19; total tally reaches 3

10.22 am: Coronavirus in Punjab: Mohali woman tests positive for COVID-19; total tally reaches 3

A 69-year-old woman, who had recently returned from the United Kingdom (UK), has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. With this the total number of cases have reached 3 in Punjab, an official said on Friday. "The woman, a resident of Phase 3 A in Mohali, has tested (positive) for coronavirus," Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan told PTI. "She had returned from the UK," he added.

10.15 am: Coronavirus in Bengaluru: Lawyers write to chief justice to shut court for 2 weeks

Advocates Association of Bengaluru has written to high court chief justice requesting him to shut the court for two weeks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare.

10.10 am: Coronavirus in India news: West Bengal reports second COVID-19 positive case

A man who recently travelled to the UK has been tested positive for novel coronavirus in West Bengal. This is the second confirmed case in the state, a government official told PTI.

10.00 am: Coronavirus update: 114 Indians who returned from Dubai, quarantined in Pune

All of the 114 passengers who returned from Dubai to Pune via a SpiceJet flight on Friday early morning have been sent to quarantine wards in the city. One of the passengers, who himself complained about having a cough has been admitted to Naidu Govt Hospital.

9.45 am: Coronavirus latest news: Walmart to recruit 1,50,000 workers as shoppers surge on COVID-19 fears

Walmart Inc. said on Thursday that it would recruit more than 1,50,000 hourly workers in the United States, in the wake of a jump in the number of shoppers who are doing panic buying owing to novel coronavirus pandemic.

9.30 am: Coronavirus news: China reports new COVID-19 cases from aborad

China's novel coronavirus infections from overseas hit a new daily record while the number of infected travellers crossed that of the domestic cases, forcing authorities to enforce tough custom rules and public-health protocols.

9.15 am: Coronavirus latest news: Death toll in Italy surpasses China

Italy is the worst COVID-19 affected country outside China as the total death cases rose to 3,405 in the country, more than, 3,245 recorded in China, where novel coronavirus outbreak started in December last year.

9.00 am: Coronavirus news: Railways takes preventive steps: lifts without buttons

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shared a picture on Twitter of a unique way to operate lifts without touching buttons. "Taking novel measures to ensure hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Railways installs unique mechanism to operate lifts without touching buttons at the North Western Railway Headquarters in Jaipur," he tweeted.

Taking novel measures to ensure hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Railways installs unique mechanism to operate lifts without touching buttons at the North Western Railway Headquarters in Jaipur. #IndiaFightsCorona

8.45 am: Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Two IFS trainees tested COVID-19 positive

Two Indian Forest Service (IFS) trainees were tested positive for novel coronavirus in Uttarakhand, reported ANI. "Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy has been put under lockdown after two IFS trainees were found positive," said Amita Upreti, Director General of Uttarakhand Health Department.

8.30 am: Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Third COVID-19 positive reported

Andhra Pradesh recorded its third novel coronavirus positive case on Friday. A man who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia was tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam.