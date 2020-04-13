Coronavirus India Highlights: Arunachal Pradesh extends lockdown till April 30 with exemptions

India Coronavirus live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday ordered the extension of the lockdown by two weeks till April 30. The decision has been taken as a preventive measure to check the further spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. Arunachal Pradesh has become the eighth state to extend the lockdown after Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Puducherry cabinet has also decided to extend lockdown till April 30. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday, April 14 which is the last day of nationwide lockdown. PM Modi is likely to announce the extension of the lockdown period by two weeks as the active COVID-19 cases crossed the 8,000-mark.

Amid the increasing cases of novel coronavirus, the central government is also considering easing some restrictions during the likely extended duration beyond April 14. Furthermore, along with the extension of the lockdown period, Modi government will also run special train and bus services for agricultural labour and farm industry workers. Special package is being worked out for the labourers working during the lockdown period in the wake of COVID-19 threat. Essential industrial sectors would also be opened for ensuring that the key economic sectors are also kept running. PM Modi has directed all ministers and officials above Joint Secretary rank to resume work from Monday (April 14) to work towards a post-lockdown economic revival. Meanwhile, active novel coronavirus cases in India stand at 8,048 now with the death toll at 324. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected states with number of cases past 1,000-mark. Maharashtra also has the highest number of COVID-19 related fatalities.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi to address nation at 10 AM tomorrow

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths, list of testing facilities

Follow BusinessToday.In for live updates on coronavirus in India and world:

10.08 PM: Chandigarh govt schools to go on summer vacation from April 15

All government and government-aided schools in Chandigarh will begin their summer vacations from April 15, which will continue till May 15. Private schools in the city will have been advised by the authority to follow the same schedule.

10.00 PM: WATCH: Healthcare workers showered with flower petals in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Flower petals were showered on healthcare staff at a hospital in Kathua today, as a mark of gratitude for rendering services amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/oTeqoVYNjU ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

9.37 PM: Coronavirus is 10 times for deadly than swine flu, says World Health Organisation.

9.35 PM: Coronavirus update: Assam floats helpline for non-residents

We have also started an initiative to help the people who are stuck in different countries. To those residents of Assam, we have transferred US$ 1000: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma https://t.co/3AAuttUAGg ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

9.30 PM: Security detail, staff of Maharashtra minister contracts COVID-19

Total of 14 persons associated with Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad have tested positive for coronavirus. This includes 5 police constables who were part of his security team. Others include his staffers, party workers and domestic help working at his bungalow.

8.40 PM: 5 more cases in Jharkhand; total tally at 24

Jharkhand registered 5 more coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of positive cases to 24, informed State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. On the new cases, 3 are from Ranchi's Hindpiri locality, and 1 each from Bokaro and Giridih.

8.34 PM: Jharkhand govt mulls parole to Lalu Prasad Yadav over COVID-19 fears

We've informed the applicant that we are concerned for his health. So state govt should be informed with a legal opinion: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on state govt contemplating to grant parole to ex-Bihar Chief Minister & RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in view of #coronavirus crisis pic.twitter.com/wU2uAkyOFo ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

8.26 PM: Coronavirus update: 34 new cases in Gujarat; total tally at 572

{blurb]

8.23 PM: Puducherry Cabinet decides to extend lockdown till April 30

34 new #COVID19 cases reported in Gujarat today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 572, of which 56 have been discharged, 26 deceased, 484 in stable condition and 8 patients are on ventilator: Gujarat Health Department ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

8.19 PM: Arunachal Pradesh extends lockdown till April 30

The State Cabinet in Arunachal Pradesh has decided to extend coronavirus lockdown in the state till April 30, informed CM Pema Khandu. Arunachal Pradesh is the latest state to extend lockdown after Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry Cabinet has approved lockdown extension in Puducherry till 30th April: Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/gEKee3HeCv ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

8.16 PM: Coronavirus in Delhi: New containment zones formed

The state cabinet met today & decided to extend lockdown till 30th April with exemptions. Here are few exemptions: CM of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/rJSPHufEJe ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

8.14 PM: J&K coronavirus update: 25 more cases in Kashmir

No.of containment zones in Delhi increases to 47 after Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, in and around area of A-1B/75 A Krishna Apartment, Paschim, in and around area of A-280 JJ Colony, Madipur and in and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar were included too. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7cOowYGZTt ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

8.05 PM: Coronavirus news: Maharahtra plans to restart industries in less-affected districts

Maharashtra government is working on relaxing guidelines to restart industries in some parts of the state. The proposal tabled before the government seeks permission to allow industries to resume operations in 7 districts with no coronavirus cases and 9 districts with 1 case each. If these districts share borders, then limited transport can also be opened between them. Moreover, industries can also be opened in 5 districts where COVID-19 cases have been found only in urban areas, the proposal further said. As of now, only continuous process industries, pharmaceuticals, essential goods, dairy, food processing, soap and detergent industries are functional. Decision will be taken based on PM and center guidelines.

7.19 PM: Coronavirus update: Doctors, health workers quarantined at Lucknow hospital

65 doctors and health workers at Trauma Center of King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow have been kept in quarantine, as a precautionary measure, after a 64-year-old man, who visited the hospital on April 11, tested positive for coronavirus, reported ANI. The casualty ward and medicine emergency ward have been sanitised, whereas the patient, who is a diabetic and had breathing difficulties, is on ventilator at the dedicated coronavirus ward, KGMU administration informed.

7.09 PM: 3 new COVID-19 cases identified in Kerala

Kerala has reported 3 new coronavirus cases today. Of this, 2 patients are in Kannur and 1 in Palakkad, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 378. Till date 15,683 samples have been tested in the state, out of which 14,829 have tested negative. Number of positive cases are decreasing and that of negative cases increasing, Vijayan stated.

7.02 PM: UP Board to promote Class VI-IX, XI students

Students of Class 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 11th in schools affiliated to Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be promoted to the next standard, in view of coronavirus pandemic, said Aradhana Shukla, Principal Secretary, Secondary Education Department.

6.32 PM: 3 healthcare workers in Delhi hospital test COVID-19 positive

Three healthcare workers of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus, news agency ANI quoted Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Management (BOM), as saying. Meanwhile, 112 healthcare staff have tested negative for COVID-19. All 115 healthcare workers, who were quarantined 2 weeks back, were tested.

6.24 PM: Free COVID-19 tests only for poor, Centre ca add more categories, says Supreme Court.

6.21 PM: India Coronavirus Tracker: 905 new cases, 51 new deaths in 24 hours

6.07 PM: IN PICTURES: Mukesh Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, reviews arrangements by police force in Poonch district to manage COVID-19

25 more #COVID19 positive cases reported in Kashmir Division, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the Union Territory (UT) to 270. These 270 cases include 250 active cases, 16 recovered & 4 deaths: Jammu & Kashmir Government pic.twitter.com/tKuDkDIXCP ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

5.41 PM: Coronavirus in India: Active cases rise to 8,048; death toll at 324

According to data by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 9,532 in India, whereas 324 people have lost their lives to the contagion. Meanwhile, 979 patients have been cured or discharged so far. Within the past 24 hours, 905 new cases and 51 deaths have been reported in the country.

5.34 PM: J&K coronavirus news

25 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Kashmir valley on Monday. This takes the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 270.

5.30 pm: Coronavirus cases in India: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi over chronic food insecurity due to nationwide lockdown

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the food insecurity in India in the wake of countrywide lockdown. She said that the lakhs of vulnerable people across the country are facing persistent shortage of food due to lockdown. The Congress president further said that this is "tragic" given the large buffer stock of food grains "precisely for exigencies like the current pandemic".

5.23 pm: Kashmir coronavirus news

13 more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir on Monday. This has taken the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the valley to 208, while the entire Union Territory's cases stand at 258, official sources said. Meanwhile, a total of 49 cases have been recorded in Jammu.

5.19 pm Coronavirus cases live updates: Congress leader Manish Tewari writes to I&B Minister over lay-offs in media industry

Congress leader Manish Tewari wrote a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday urging him to issue an advisory regarding the "employment paradigm in Media industry." Taking to Twitter Tewari posted, "My letter to @PrakashJavdekar today morning requesting him MIB must issue an advisory with regard to the Employment paradigm in Media Industry. My apprehension unfortunately are turning out to be correct as lot's of Jurno's & other Media Employees are already reporting lay off's." The Congress leader also attached the letter in his post.

My letter to @PrakashJavdekar today morning requesting him MIB must issue an advisory with regard to the Employment paradigm in Media Industry. My apprehension unfortunately are turning out to be correct as lot's of Jurno's & other Media Employees are already reporting lay off's pic.twitter.com/RgKbrAifvJ - Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) April 13, 2020

5.14 pm: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus news

The first 2 minor COVID-19 patients have been discharged from a hospital in Srinagar after recovering from novel coronavirus infection. The minors are siblings.

5.09 pm: Coronavirus lockdown in Uttar Pradesh news

Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district recorded its first COVID-19 positive case on Monday. The patient, a 32-year-old man is said to be linked with the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area held in early March. Meanwhile, the authorities have sealed the entire village where the man was tested positive for the respiratory infection.

4.58 pm: Tamil Nadu lockdown extension

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday ordered the extension of the lockdown by two weeks till April 30. The decision has been taken as a preventive measure to check the further spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. Tamil Nadu has become the seventh state to extend the lockdown after Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday, April 14 which is the last day of nationwide lockdown. PM Modi is likely to announce the extension of the lockdown period by two weeks as the active COVID-19 cases near the 8,000-mark.

4.46 pm: Coronavirus cases in India; No new COVID-19 case since 14 days in 25 districts across 15 states

The Health Ministry said on Monday that no new cases have been reported in last 14 days from 25 districts, across 15 states, that had reported the COVID-19 cases earlier. These districts include:-

Gondia in Maharashtra,

Rajnand gaon, Durg, Bilaspur in Chattisgarh

Devanagari, Kodagu, Tumkuru, Udupi in Karnataka

South Goa in Goa,

Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala,

West Imphal in Manipur,

Rajouri in J&K,

Aizwal West in Mizoram,

Mahe in Puducherry,

SBS Nagar in Punjab,

Patna, Nalanda & Munger in Bihar,

Pratapgarh in Rajasthan,

Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa in Haryana

Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand

Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana

4.40 pm: Coronavirus cases India: Around 2 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted so far, says ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday that over 2 lakh coronavirus tests have been carried out in India to date. The ICMR added that the country has enough testing kits to conduct tests for 6 more weeks.

4.34 pm: Coronavirus cases live: Home Ministry allows truck movement between states

The Home Ministry said on Monday said that all truck movements between states have now been permitted.

4.20 pm: Coronavirus cases live: 796 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry

The Health Ministry in its daily press briefing said on Monday that India has a total of 9.152 confirmed COVID-19 cases till now, out of which, 796 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The ministry added that 857 people have recovered from the respiratory infection so far whereas, the death toll in the country stands at 25. Meanwhile, active novel coronavirus cases in India stand at 7,987 now with the death toll at 308

4.10 PM: The SC tells government to create conditions that private labs can charge those who can afford to pay. Only those governed under some government scheme should get free treatment, it adds.

4.08 PM: The SC says it needs to be seen what's the actual number of free-testing beneficiaries. Around 10.74 crore families are entitled for free testing, which means for around 50 crore people, no registration is required.

4.03 PM: PIL filed in SC over free testing for coronavirus

The Solicitor General says all Ayushman Bharat Scheme holders will get free testing, and that everything on what to do about "private labs" can be decided later. It will be open for everyone to get free testing at the government labs. "It's a test that can be taken only on prescription by the doctor. It's not a sugar test that anyone can go and take," the SC added.

3.58 PM: The Supreme Court has said the Ayushman Bharat Yojana card holders will get free testing even at private labs. The government can formulate a scheme regarding what's need to be done for others.

3.50 PM: Regular visa, e-visa of foreigners stranded in India due to COVID-19 extended till April 30, says the Ministry of Home Affarairs.

3.38 PM: Total containment zones in Delhi

Delhi has been gradually increasing the number of containment zones. On Monday, the Delhi government sealed 43 areas in the national capital.

Also read: Coronavirus: Here's full list of containment zones in Delhi

3.29 PM: Chhindwara District Collector issues an order to the District Education Officer, asking him to ensure that no govt or non-govt educational institution collects fee for the months of March and April from the students studying there, in the light of coronavirus.

Jammu&Kashmir: Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) today visited Poonch district to review arrangements made by the police amid #COVID19 lockdown. He says,"It is a relief that there are no cases of #COVID19 here. It is very important that lockdown is followed" pic.twitter.com/uNPH109hBK ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

3.16 pm: Coronavirus lockdown news: SC postpones petitions seeking rescue of Indians stranded abroad

The Supreme Court on Monday postponed for 4 weeks, all petitions regarding orders to bring back the Indians stranded in several countries abroad.

3.03 pm: Delhi earthquake: Tremors hit the national capital with 2.7 magnitude on Monday

Delhi was hit with another earthquake with magnitude 2.7 on Monday. Meanwhile, there is no clarity of the earthquake's epicentre. This is the second time in two days when tremors have been felt in Delhi and neighbouring regions.

Read more here: Delhi Earthquake: Another earthquake hits national capital

2.50 pm: lockdown in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Monday officially announced the lockdown extension in the state till April 30. The notification was issued by the state's revenue and disaster management departments.

2.43 pm: Lockdown in Delhi: Odd-even rules for vegetables, fruits' sale at Azadpur Mandi from Monday

The vegetables and fruits' sale timings at the Azadpur Mandi in Delhi have been revised to 6am-11 am and 2pm-6pm from Monday, April 13. The mandi will follow the odd-even rules to maintain social distancing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi: The sale of vegetables & fruits at Azadpur Mandi to be done from 6am-11am & 2pm-6pm from today. Odd-Even rule to be followed by traders according to their shed numbers to maintain social distancing. pic.twitter.com/Klq8r8BKVP - ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

2.29 pm: PM Modi on lockdown extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday, April 14 amid expectations of an extension in the nationwide lockdown. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on its official Twitter handle.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2020

2.17 pm: Lockdown in India news: Google CEO Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 crore to Indian NGO

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has donated Rs 5 crore to non-profit organisation Give India in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. The NGO took to Twitter to thanks Pichai for making the contribution which will be used to provide cash assistance to the families of daily-wage workers.

Read more here: Coronavirus: Google CEO Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 crore to Give India

2.05 pm: lockdown in Delhi: 3 medical workers at Max Hospital test COVID-19 positive

3 medical workers-a doctor, nurse and one staffer at Max Hospital in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Monday. The doctor reportedly acquired the virus from outside the hospital.

Also Read: Coronavirus: 39 doctors, staff members quarantined at Delhi's Max Hospital after 2 patients test positive

1.53 pm: Delhi coronavirus lockdown news

3 more people tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI). The 3 people are a patient, an attendant and a security guard. 3 cancer patients who were admitted to DSCI had earlier been confirmed to be novel coronavirus positive, taking the total count at the hospital to 21.

1.43 pm: Punjab coronavirus news

A 52-year-old cop in Punjab, posted in Ludhiana, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday. Punjab Chief Secretary, KBS Sidhu said that the policeman has been unwell for the past week and has been put on ventilator.

1.37 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates: FM Sitharaman resumes work wearing homemade mask

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman resumed office on Monday at her North Block office. She was seen wearing a homemade mask.

1.32 pm: Nagaland coronavirus news: first COVID-19 reported

Nagaland on Monday reported its first novel coronavirus case, as a man with the symptoms akin to this infection was admitted to a hospital in Assam's Guwahati, where he was tested positive for the respiratory infection, an official said.

1.28 PM: West Bengal coronavirus lockdown news

The National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases' (NICED) eastern region director, Dr. Shanta Dutta has claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is not sending enough samples to the central testing lab in the state. Bengal has so far tested only 2,523 samples and the state has one of the lowest testing rates in India. Hence, the total number of novel coronavirus cases are also less in the state. As per last night's bulletin, Bengal has only 95 active COVID-19 cases.

1.20 pm: List of states extending lockdown in India

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce the nationwide lockdown anytime soon, here is the list of states that have extended the lockdown till April 30: -

1. Maharashtra (Total cases- 1,985, deaths-149)

2. Karnataka (Total cases- 232, deaths-6)

3. Telangana (Total cases- 504, deaths-9)

4. Odisha (Total cases- 54, deaths-1)

5. Punjab (Total cases- 151, deaths-11)

6. West Bengal (Total cases- 152, deaths-7)

1.14 pm: Whether lockdown extended in india: What may happen next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce the nationwide lockdown extension soon as India grapples with increasing cases of novel coronavirus. The government is also expected to begin with an experiment to get the economy back on track in a 'graded manner'. Speculations are rife that despite possible lockdown extension beyond April 14, the government may consider an 'exit strategy', concerning which the guidelines could be announced in the next two-three days.

Coronavirus: India readies for lockdown 2.0; here's what may happen next

1.04 pm: lockdown in Maharashtra: 82 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Monday

Maharashtra reported 82 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Monday including 59 cases in Mumbai. With this development, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 2,064 now, according to Maharashtra Health Department.

12.58 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus lockdown news

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Ahwad has isolated himself at his home as a precautionary step after a cop in his area was tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

12.51 pm: Delhi coronavirus lockdown news

Delhi Industries Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that the industrial activities in the national capital are likely resume in 2-3 days.

12.45 pm: Coronavirus case live updates

The Supreme Court (SC) is at advanced stage of trial of and E-filing software which will allow for 24/7 filing of documents. Justice DY Chandrachud, head of SC's E-Committee said that the clerks don't need to come to the top court for document filing. He added that all High Courts will use video conferencing mode now, they can use Zoom, Vidyo, or any other software to conduct hearings.

12.37 pm: Gujarat coronavirus lockdown news

After one cop was tested COVID-19 positive in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the police started a mobile sensitising van for its personnel.

12.27 pm: Lockdown in India: PM Modi to announce curfew extension soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement regarding lockdown extension is a given certainty now as India's active COVID-19 cases near the 8,000-mark. Amid the increasing cases of novel coronavirus, the central government is also considering easing some restrictions during the likely extended duration beyond April 14. Furthermore, along with the extension of the lockdown period, Modi government will also run special train and bus services for agricultural labour and farm industry workers. Special package is being worked out for the labourers working during the lockdown period in the wake of COVID-19 threat. Essential industrial sectors would also be opened for ensuring that the key economic sectors are also kept running. PM Modi has directed all ministers and officials above Joint Secretary rank to resume work from Monday (April 14) to work towards a post-lockdown economic revival.

12.14 pm: Coronavirus cases live: SC to hold urgent court proceedings via video conferencing

Justice DY Chandrachud, head of Supreme Court's E-committee said on Monday that the teething trouble of the videoconferencing has been sorted and the urgent court proceedings will be held through this mode.

12.07 pm: Ranchi coronavirus news

The last rites of people dying due to novel coronavirus is becoming a real issue for the Ranchi administration as it had a bitter experience on Sunday when a corpse was not allowed to be buried at two cemeteries in the capital city of Jharkhand.

12.02 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates: SC says medical oxygen IP, Nitrous Oxide IP are medicines

The Supreme Court said on Monday that medical oxygen IP and Nitrous Oxide IP are "medicines" under the Andhra Pradesh tax act. The apex court added that both will remain in the low tax bracket.

11.57 am: Gujarat coronavirus lockdown news

The Gujarat Health Department said on Monday that 22 more COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths have been reported in the state. This taken the total number of novel coronavirus positive cases in the state to 538, including 26 deaths and 47 discharged patients.

11.48 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: SC testing live webcast for court proceedings

The Supreme Court is testing live webcast of court proceedings to be accessible only via password protected video link being sent from the top court's office.

11.38 am: Delhi coronavirus lockdown news

Over 150 staffers at Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket have been asked to go under self-quarantine following their contact with two COVID-19 positive patients. The staff members include doctors, nurses and ward boys. The 2 patients were admitted at the hospital for cardiac-related procedures but eventually they tested positive for the respiratory infection. Meanwhile, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of novel coronavirus cases now stand at 1,154 in Delhi, with the death toll at 24. Delhi is the third-worst-affected state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

11.27 am: Assam coronavirus news

Another person from Assam's Dhubri linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Monday. With this the total number of infection positive patients in Assam now stands at 30, according to Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

11.21 am: Maharashtra coronavirus lockdown news

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) through Maharashtra government is mulling to distribute hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets to slum residents who are at the highest risk of contracting novel coronavirus infection. Dharavi has so far reported 47 COVID-19 cases.

11.16 am: Coronavirus lockdown news: Morani sisters test COVID-19 negative, discharged

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughters Shaza and Zoa Morani have been tested negative for novel coronavirus infection and have been discharged from hospital.

11.11 am: lockdown in Mumbai: 4 new coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi; total at 47

4 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 1 death, were reported from Mumbai's Dharavi on Monday. With this the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the slum stands at 47 now. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths in Dharavi have risen to 5.

11.05 am: Jharkhand coronavirus lockdown news

2 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday. With this the total number of cases in Jharkhand have risen to 19.

11.00 am: Coronavirus cases live: Japan PM Shinzo Abe criticised for 'stay home' tweet

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has drawn flak from netizens after his "stay home" message he tweeted on Sunday. People reacted angrily on social media with netizens calling him insensitive to people who cannot rest at home due to the government's social distancing steps.

10.54 am: China coronavirus news

China on Monday reported 108 fresh COVID-9 cases for the first time in recent weeks. Two more people passed away in the central Hubei Province, which is the epicentre of novel coronavirus. This has taken the death toll in China to 3,341, health officials said.

10.51 am: Rajasthan coronavirus lockdown news

Rajasthan recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday with 10 cases from Bharatpur and 1 from Banswara. With this the total number of positive cases in the state have risen to 815, according to Rajasthan Health Department.

10.47 am: Coronavirus lockdown news: 44 Indian evacuees from Iran return to Srinagar

44 Indians who were isolated at the Indian Navy's facility at Ghatkopar, Mumbai have gone back to their homes in Srinagar after completing 30 days at the facility and testing negative for novel coronavirus. They were isolated at the facility on March 13.

10.38 am: lockdown in Karnataka news

Karnataka government will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss opening retail liquor shop outlets. The decision will be taken following a discussion with the excise department and other cabinet members. However, this will not include pubs, clubs and restaurants. The state government is bearing a loss of Rs 1,800 crore because of the liquor ban due to lockdown situation.

10.25 am: Delhi lockdown news: Zakir Nagar declared a containment zone

Zakir Nagar's street No 18 has been declared a COVID-19 'containment zone' and the rest of the area as 'buffer zone' after novel coronavirus cases were found here. The total number of confirmed cases in Delhi now stand at 1,154 with 34 deaths, according to latest data by the Health Ministry.

Delhi: Street no. 18 of Zakir Nagar has been declared a COVID19 'containment zone' and rest of Zakir Nagar as 'buffer zone' after positive cases were found here. Total number of positive cases in Delhi is 1154, death toll 24 pic.twitter.com/9vKPCBOHlT - ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

10.14 am: Delhi coronavirus news: Kejriwal govt begins massive disinfection drive in the capital

Delhi government has begun a massive disinfection drive in the capital with Japanese machines being used to spray disinfectant chemical in residential areas. 10 Japanese machines and 50 other machines are being used across Delhi. The disinfection drive has begun from Rajendra Nagar. Meanwhile, the government has already declared 43 hotspots of COVID-19 positive places to carry out its Operation SHIELD as Delhi is being divided into red and orange zones.

10.06 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news

Rajasthan's internationally acclaimed music group, Dhoad currently stranded in France due to lockdown in the country has come up with a corona song. The lyrics are 'Corona jaao ji, na aao mahaare desh'.

10.03 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 815 on Monday with Jaipur with 341 cases. 11 more novel coronavirus cases have been reported from (10) Bharatpur and (1) from Banswara.

9.52 am: Coronaviurs cases live: Active COVID-19 tally nears 8,000; toll crosses 300-mark

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

9.46 am: Mumbai coronavirus news: 4 new cases, one death reported in Dharavi

4 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death have been reported from Dharavi on Sunday. Here are the latest updates from Asia's biggest slum:

Total cases Dharavi- 47 (5 dead)

Dr baliga nagar - 5 (2 dead)

Vaibhav appts -2

Mukund nagar 9.

Madina Nagar -2.

Dhanwada chawl -1.

Muslim nagar - 5.

Social nagar - 6. (1 dead)

Janata Society - 5 (1 new)

Kaylanwadi- 2. (1 dead)

PMGP colony-1

Murugan Chawl- 1

Rajiv Gandhi chawl- 1

Shashtri nagar (kela Bakhar)-4

Nehru Chawl - 1 new (dead)

Indira chawl - 1 new

Gulmohar Chawl- 1 new

9.32 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: DGCA permits use of passenger aircraft for cargo operations

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its revised circular (April 11) has allowed the used of passenger aircraft to carry out cargo operations during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

9.22 am: Delhi coronavirus news

A 56-year-old assistant-sub inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police has been tested positive for novel coronavirus, police said on Sunday. The ASI is a resident of Shyam Nagar, Okhla Phase-1, the police added. The cop is the third policeman in Delhi who has been confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Read more here: Coronavirus: Delhi Police ASI tests positive for COVID-19

9.15 am: West Bengal coronavirus news

The Ministry of Home Affairs has pulled up the West Bengal government for not implementing the lockdown in the areas of Murshidabad and Siliguri. This the same district where hundreds of people had assembled last week to offer Friday prayers in a local mosque.

9.00 am: Coronavirus cases in India: Active COVID-19 cases rise by 620 in past 24 hours

The total number of active novel coronavirus cases have risen by 620, while 35 more people died across country in the past 24 hours. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 7,987. Whereas, the death toll is at 308. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 1,985 confirmed with 149 deaths. Tamil Nadu and Delhi follow suit with virus cases crossing the 1,000-mark. Where, Tamil Nadu's tally stands at 1,043 and 11 deaths, Delhi's confirmed novel coronavirus cases have jumped to 1,154 with death toll at 24.

8.50 am: Coronavirus news live update: 59 Indians infected in Singapore

The 233 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore on Sunday included 59 Indians working in the island country. With this the total number of novel coronavirus patients in the Singapore now stand at 2,532, the Health Ministry said in its daily update.

Read more here: Coronavirus: 59 Indians among 233 latest cases in Singapore

8.46 am: Delhi coronavirus hotspots

Delhi government has declared the Bengali Market-Babar Road area as well as adjoining areas of Todarmal Road as COVID-19 containment zones. Delhi Police has said that the doctors, NDMC sanitation workers and people delivering essential commodities are permitted in the area. Meanwhile, the government has added 10 new zones to the hotspots list in Delhi, which now stand at 43.

Delhi: Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, have been declared COVID19 'containment zones' by Delhi Government; Police says, "doctors, NDMC sanitation workers, persons delivering essential commodities are allowed in the area". pic.twitter.com/gMbral7Ilc - ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

8.40 am: Coronavirus updates live: US records 1,514 deaths in 24 hours, toll crosses 22,000

The United States recorded 1,514 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the death toll in the country has surpassed the 22,000-mark, making the US the worst-affected country in the world. Italy deaths are also nearing 20,000.

8.30 am: Telangana coronavirus news: State govt extends lockdown

Telangana government has extended the lockdown till April 30 amid increasing cases of COVID-19. Announcing the decision, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the state cabinet took the decision which will be implemented in a tough manner. Other states that have extended the nationwide lockdown are Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Meanwhile, other states are awaiting Centre's decision on the likely extension which seems like a given certainty to stem the further spread of novel coronavirus.

8.15 am: Coronavirus cases live: Centre mulls lockdown extension beyond April 14

Along with the extension the lockdown duration, Modi government will run special train and bus services for agricultural labour and farm industry workers. Special package is being worked out for the labourers working during the lockdown period in the wake of COVID-19 threat. Essential industrial sectors would also be opened for ensuring that the key economic sectors are also kept running. PM Modi has directed all ministers and officials above Joint Secretary rank to resume work from Monday (April 14) to work towards a post-lockdown economic revival.

8.00 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: India's active COVID-19 cases at 7,409, death toll rise to 273

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic