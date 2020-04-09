Coronavirus in India Highlights: Ventilators, masks, PPEs, tests kits exempted from customs duty

Coronavirus in India live updates: A 70-year-old woman in Dharavi's Kalyanwadi has reportedly passed away after contracting novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 25 coronavirus deaths today, taking its total tally to 97. Of the 25 deaths today, 14 were reported in Pune, followed by nine in Mumbai and one each in Malegaon and Ratnagiri.

The state administration said 229 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking total injected cases to 1,364, highest number of coronavirus cases among all states. Overall in India, 5,734 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths have been reported so far, until 7:30 PM today. Of this, 473 persons have been discharged after recovery, data by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deputed high level multi-disciplinary Central teams to assist the States and State Health Department in activities pertaining to cluster containment plan and hospital preparedness (ICU & Ventilator management for COVID-19 patients).

Earlier today, the government announced significant investments to the tune of Rs 15,000 crores for 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package'. The funds will be utilised for immediate COVID-19 Emergency Response (amount of Rs 7774 crores) and rest for medium-term support (1-4 years) to be provided under mission mode approach.

10:30 PM: Govt exempts customs duty, health cess on essential medical goods

The central government on Thursday granted exemptions from basic customs duty and health cess on the import of ventilators, face masks, surgical masks, personal protection equipment (PPE), COVID-19 test kits. Basic customs duty exemption shall be available upto September 30, 2020.

10:25 PM: Residents scramble for basics as 22 hotspots in Noida, Greater Noida sealed till April 15

As Uttar Pradesh sealed off hotspots in 15 districts of the state, Guatam Buddh Nagar ramped up efforts to fight the contagious virus. Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities identified and sealed 22 hotspots in the district till April 15. Supertech Capetown in Noida's Sector 74, with over 2000 families, is one of the housing societies that has been completely locked down by the authorities.

Police were deployed outside identified societies, premises were sanitised, areas were completely sealed off as residents queues up outside their society gates to receive the delivery of essential commodities.

10:20 PM: UP reports 51 new cases of coronavirus, state tally rises to 410

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 51 new positive cases of Novel Corona Virus in various districts of the state, which includes 30 Tablighi Jamaat attendees. Meanwhile, 31 patients (8 Agra, 3 Ghaziabad, 12 Noida, 5 Lucknow, 1 Kanpur, 1 Shamli, 1 Pilibhit) have been declared recovered and discharged till date. According to the state government, out of 410 total COVID-19 cases, 225 are linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

10:10 PM: UK reports 881 death in last 24 hours, toll rises to 7,978

As many as 243,421 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the UK on Thursday. Of this, 65,077 have tested positive and the number of people admitted to hospital with symptoms stands at 16,784. Of those, virus has killed 7,978 people.

10:00 PM: 23 Wadhavan family members of DHFL group violated lockdown

As many as 23 members of Wadhavan family of DHFL group have been placed under institutional quarantine by local police in Mahabaleshwar after they visited the town, violating the lockdown. The process to file a complaint has been initiated at the local police station, news agency ANI reported.

"It will be inquired that how 23 people of Wadhavan family got permission to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar," said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"Wadhawan Brothers who are on bail in DHFL, Yes Bank fraud case are given VVIP treatment by Maharashtra government to travel from Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar in Convoy. I have urged Governor of Maharashtra to order Investigation," BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted.

9:50 PM: Canada estimates coronavirus could kill 11,000 to 22,000

The coronavirus pandemic could kill between 11,000 and 22,000 people in Canada, the government projected Thursday. The government estimated that the country could see 0.93 million-1.9 million COVID-19 cases by the time the pandemic ends, assuming Canadians observe strict social distancing and other safety measures over the next few months, news agency AFP reported. These are the federal government's first projections on the pandemic's possible toll in Canada.

The virus has killed 476 people in Canada as of Thursday morning., according to figures provided by provincial authorities.

9:40 PM: Punjab makes face masks compulsory at public places

After Delhi, Punjab has made wearing face mask compulsory at public places. "Health Secretary is issuing a detailed advisory for the people. Just remember to wear mask when you step out of home for any emergency/essentials. A piece of clean cloth is all you need," says Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

9:30 PM: Ola gets nod for non-COVID medical emergencies services in AP

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday gave permission to OLA cabs for operation of Emergency Medical Transport services in state, ANI reported. Serviceswill be for urgent medical care (non-COVID related) like dialysis, cancer, heart ailment. Primarily decided to launch pilot project at Visakhapatnam, says the state government official.

9:20 PM: 15 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh today

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 15 new positive cases today. Of this, 11 reported in Prakasam, 2 in Guntur, 1 each in East Godavari and Kadapa. The virus has taken life of 2 people today. Total positive cases in the state now stand at 363 (including 10 discharged people & 6 deaths), says Arja Srikanth, Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 nodal officer.

9:10 PM: Rajasthan reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, total tally reaches 463

Rajasthan has reported 33 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 463, according to state official. As many as 28 cases have been reported in Jaipur, 11 each in Neelgarh and Purani Basti, followed by 7 in Ptang bazar and 4 in Ramganj. Subash chauk, Manak chauk thana, Suharo ka mohalla and Thora nalas each reported one case.

9:00 PM: 229 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths reported in Maharashtra today

Maharashtra has reported 25 coronavirus deaths today, taking its total tally to 97. Of the 25 deaths today, 14 were reported in Pune, followed by nine in Mumbai and one each in Malegaon and Ratnagiri. The state administration said 229 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking total injected cases to 1,364.

8:45 PM: Need to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh has said that it is important to ensure that operational assets such as warships and submarines remain free of COVID-19 and to keep guard up to be ready for combat.

"We all have soon come around to realising that the danger is real, imminent& unprecedented. For the Navy, we have taken certain measures in consonance with Government of India," says Navy chief.

Including stoppage of recruitment and training; freeze on movements and transfers; stoppage of work, except those related to national security, Health, and essential Services: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh to Navy personnel on #COVID19 2/2 https://t.co/JVzPkIO07j ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020 8:35 PM: Out of 114, 2 quarantined staff of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital test positive for COVID-19 Two patients, out of 114 quarantined healthcare workers, of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier on April 4, two patients, who were admitted at the hosital, had tested positive for COVID-19 following which 114 medical staffers were quarantined.All 114 staffers, including doctors, nurses and ward boys, who were incidentally exposed to these patients were quarantined. 8:25 PM: Delhi Police use drone cameras to monitor situation in Daryaganj area In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi Police is using drone cameras to monitor the situation in Daryaganj area. Delhi Police use drone cameras in Daryaganj area to monitor the situation amid lockdown, in wake of #COVID19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/AecR7S1ISf ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020 8:15 PM: Gujarat reports 21 new coronavirus positive cases Gujarat has reported 21 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking total positive cases in the state to 262 which include 26 discharged and 18 deaths. As of now, 212 are stable and 3 are on ventilator, while, 4 are quarantined for surveillance, according to Health Department, Gujarat. 8:05 PM: Karnataka to cut legislators salaries by 30% for one year In a bid to support the fight against coronavirus in the state, ministers and members of legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances for a year. "…we have cut by 30 per cent salaries and allowances of all Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, also Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip every one for one year from April 1, amounting to Rs 15.36 crore," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said. 7.49 PM: ICMR updates testing strategy for coronavirus 7.41 PM: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed Principal Secretary and Collector of Health Department to seal the areas in Korba district's Katghora area, where seven coronavirus cases were found. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) updates its testing strategy for #COVID19. The revised strategy also states 'asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between days 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact'. pic.twitter.com/5UW6xq7x49 ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020 7.36 PM: First COVID-19 case in Aligarh First case of coronavirus has been found in Aligarh today. The patient is a 22-year-old man, who hails from Firozabad and had come to Aligarh on March 12 to attend a religious event. He and 9 others had been placed under home quarantine on 30th March. Others with him have tested negative but he tested positive, informed Aligarh District Magistrate CB Singh. 8:00 PM: Karnataka to cut legislators salaries by 30% for one year In a bid to support the fight against coronavirus in the state, ministers and members of legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances for a year. "…we have cut by 30 per cent salaries and allowances of all Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, also Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip every one for one year from April 1, amounting to Rs 15.36 crore," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said. 7.33 PM: Coronavirus pandemic: Madhya Pradesh to lock down hotspots in 15 district Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed senior government officers to seal coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh, informed state's Information and Public Relations Department. 7.10 PM: Maharashtra Police stops contacts of latest COVID-19 death in Dharavi Maharashtra Police said that it stopped 4 close contacts of a coronavirus-positive woman who lost her life, in Tokawade. It was found that doctors had advised them to get tested but they were trying to flee out of Mumbai. All four have been detained and sent for medical examination, police sources said. 7.07 PM: Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC confirms 3 new cases in Dharavi Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has confirmed that 3 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Dharavi, the biggest slum in Asia. Earlier today, an elderly woman living in Kalyanwadi area of Dharavi passed away, supposedly due to coronavirus, taking the death toll in the area to three. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has instructed Principal Secretary & Collector of Health Department to seal the areas in Korba's Katghora where seven cases of #COVID19 have been reported: State Information & Public Relations Department pic.twitter.com/qTpSgRhRxC ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020 6.56 PM: Coronavirus outbreak: 18 new cases in Telangana today Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra informed that 18 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Telangana today. This is expected to increase the number of cases from 442 which has been confirmed by Union Health Ministry. 6.53 PM: Coronavirus update: Masks made mandatory in Rajasthan's urban areas Wearing of masks has been made mandatory in urban areas of Rajasthan, informed state government's Department of Infomation and Public Relations. 6.51 PM: IN PICTURES: National Sports Club of India in Worli (NSCI) converted into a quarantine facility by Mumbai Civic Administration 3 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi of Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases here rises to 17 (including 3 deaths): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/EHY99qEKVu ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020 6.48 PM: Double salary for those involved in fight against coronavirus: Haryana CM Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that individuals involved in care, treatment or testing of coronavirus patients will be paid twice the amount of their salary as long as the COVID-19 pandemic lasts. 6.42 PM: Coronavirus in Mumbai: 9 dead; 79 new cases in Mumbai today Maharashtra: Mumbai Civic Administration has converted National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli into a quarantine facility. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xVlDuvDE4O ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020 6.34 pm: Coronavirus crisis: DRDO, ITI to jointly produce portable ventilators Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) are planning to join forces to produce portable ventilators. State-run telecom technology company ITI will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DRDO this week to begin work on the ventilators, according to a statement by ITI. 6.24 PM: Ministers' panel reviews current status, management of coronavirus in India A Group of Ministers (GoM), had detailed deliberation on containment and management of COVID-19. The GoM also discussed the actions taken so far, current status of social distancing measures as a preventive strategy and the stringent actions taken by the Centre as well as the States to contain the spread of COVID-19. The panel also reviewed the testing strategy and availability of testing kits across the country along with the strategy for hotspots and cluster management. 6.11 PM: Coronavirus in Mumbai: Third COVID-19 death in Dharavi A 70-year-old woman from Kalyanwadi in Dharavi has reportedly died due to coronavirus, making it the third death in Asia's biggest slum. 6.06 PM: Centre sanctions Rs 15,000 crore for India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package Centre has announced investments to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore for 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package'. The funds sanctioned will be utilised for immediate COVID-19 Emergency Response (Rs 7,774 crore) and rest will be used for medium-term support (1-4 years) under mission mode approach, the government said in a statement. 5.33 PM: Coronavirus in India: Death toll touches 169; confirmed cases at 5,865 As on 5:00 PM today, total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India stand at 5,865, whereas death toll of the country is at 169, data by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. There are 5,218 active COVID-19 cases in the country, whereas 477 patients have been cured or discharged. 79 more #COVID19 positive cases reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the city to 775: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra https://t.co/IDTuf0vYFg ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020 5.24 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus news 4 areas in Dehradun have been sealed after fresh coronavirus positive cases were found in the area, said Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police (Law and Order). He added that 2 areas in Haridwar and 1 in Nainital have also been sealed in the state. 5.17 pm: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus news Around 34 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kashmir, in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. With this, the total tally has risen to 152 in the union territory. Jammu has 32 confirmed cases now. J&K Principal Secretary (Planning) Rohit Kansal revealed that new figures in a tweet saying that the totally number of COVID-19 cases in J&K now stand at 184. #COVID19 #JammuAndKashmir 24 more positive in Kashmir. Total 184. 32 in Jammu, 152 in Kashmir. All are contacts. A result of aggressive testing. @diprjk @HealthMedicalE1 @MoHFW_INDIA - Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) April 9, 2020 5.10 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news The Maharashtra government has taken the decision to cut the salary of state legislators by 30% amid novel coronavirus lockdown situation in the country. The cabinet also proposed that Governor to appoint Uddhav Thackeray as MLC from governor quota as the elections have been deferred. 5.04 pm: Coronavirus live: PM Modi tweets about benefits of Aarogya Setu app Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter to inform people about the benefits of the Aarogya Setu app. "Feeling scared of COVID-19 will not help. We have to take the right precautions and fight this pandemic. Aarogya Setu is an important step in that direction. Have you all downloaded it?" tweeted PM Modi. Only feeling scared of COVID-19 will not help. We have to take the right precautions and fight this pandemic. Aarogya Setu is an important step in that direction. Have you all downloaded it? https://t.co/fDGF5Ur0mj - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020 Tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it. Also lists help-desk numbers of various states. Fantastic usage of technology to combat Coronavirus. https://t.co/6fmXForMx5 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020 This is very important to do. Remember, Aarogya Setu is more effective when more people around you download it. I hope all of you urge your family members and friends to download this App. https://t.co/MZgGJ6R37r - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020 4.50 pm: Chhattisgarh coronavirus news 7 COVID-19 positive patients from Katghora city of Korba district have been tested positive, according to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur. With this, the total number novel coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh stand at 18 including 9 people being discharged, reported ANI. 4.44 pm: Coronavirus live: Govt issues advisory regarding voluntary blood donation during COVID-19 The National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC), under the Union Health Ministry, on Thursday issued an advisory regarding voluntary blood donation during novel coronavirus pandemic. Click on the link below to see the advisory. https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/NBTCGUIDANCEFORCOVID19.pdf 4.38 pm: Mumbai hotspot: Woman from Dharavi dies on Thursday A 70-year-old woman from Dharavi in Mumbai passed away on Thursday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told ANI. 4.27 pm: Jaipur coronavirus news The authorities have imposed stricter curfew rules in Jaipur's Kho Nagoriyan region after a COVID-19 positive case was reported in the capital city of Rajasthan. 4.17 pm: Coronavirus cases India: 13,400 samples tested in last 24 hours, says ICMR 4.15 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates: 1,30,000 samples have been tested so far, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 4.14 pm: Coronavirus cases live: Govt offering relief measures to stranded persons, says Ministry of Home Affairs 4.13 pm: Coronavirus cases: Govt regulating use of hydroxychloroquine, says Health Ministry 4.12 pm: Coronavirus news: No need to panic over availability of PPEs: Health Ministry 4.10 pm: Coronavirus in India live updates: Coronavirus 10 corona specialists teams sent to 9 states, says Health Ministry 4.08 pm: Coronavirus India live updates: Supplies of PPEs and ventilators underway: Health Ministry 4.07 pm: Coronavirus in India: 5,000 train coaches turned into isolation wards, says Health Ministry in its daily briefing press briefing 4.04 pm: Coronavirus India: 549 new cases reported in last 24 hours: Health Ministry 4.02 pm: Coronavirus live: 5,734 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India country, says Health Ministry 4.02 pm: Coronavirus updates: 17 deaths reported in past 24 hours, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry 4.00 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Health Ministry begins COVID-19 briefing 3.59 pm: Karnataka coronavirus news Karnataka's ministers and members of legislature will take a 30% cut each in their salaries and allowances for a year to fund the fight against COVID-19 in the state. 3.51 pm: Delhi coronavirus news: GB Pant Hospital no longer a COVID-19 facility Delhi's GB Pant Hospital, which was a novel coronavirus facility, is no more a COVID-19 facility in the wake of problems faced by other patients, as per a Delhi government order issued on Thursday. 3.40PM: Six people including a doctor and his wife have been tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh. The patients are in quarantine while their contacts have been placed under home quarantine. 3.30PM: Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a proposal for 30% salary cut for all state legislators for a year starting from this month (April). 3.19 PM: RBI clarification on borrowing by states There are certain media reports that the government of India (GoI) has allowed states to avail up to 50% of their borrowing requirement for the Fiscal Year 2020-21, in April 2020 itself. Government of India's consent for the said borrowing by state government is applicable for the first nine months of the current financial year 2020-21, and as per the state govt advance indicative calendar submitted to the RBI. 3.05 PM: Coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has informed that the total tally of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 11. Nine out of them have recovered & were discharged, while more person will be discharged soon. 76,000 people in Chhattisgarh are currently under home quarantine: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel #COVID19 https://t.co/qcLrVWPxWQ ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020 3.00 PM: Nizamuddin-like event was planned in Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says a programme like the one at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz was scheduled to be held near Mumbai in Vasai on March 15-16 but the state didn't give permission. "Why didn't Delhi Police stop this programme like us? Because of this, COVID-19 cases have increased," he said. 2.55 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajashtan A total of 43 new positive cases were found in Rajasthan today, including 4 evacuees. The district-wise tally include -- Banswara 2, Jaipur 11, Jaisalmer 5, Jhunjhunu 7, Jodhpur 3, Tonk 7, Jhalawar 7, Barmer 1. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 430. 43 new positive cases were found in Rajasthan today (including 4 evacuees) - Banswara 2, Jaipur 11, Jaisalmer 5, Jhunjhunu 7, Jodhpur 3, Tonk 7, Jhalawar 7, Barmer 1. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 430: Rajasthan Health Department #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zWg7s6MTon ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

2.44 pm: Coronavirus news: UNSC to hold first virtual meet on COVID-19 on Thursday

The UN Security Council will hold a closed video-conferencing meet on Thursday to discuss the novel coronavirus situation. This is the first time the world body's top organ is conducting a meeting on COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 88,000 lives globally and infected around 1.5 million people.

2.34 pm: Coronavirus in India: Delhi High Court, subordinate courts to remain open during summer vacation in June

The Delhi High Court (HC) and all subordinate courts will remain open during the scheduled summer vacation in June to make up for closure due to novel coronavirus. The decision was taken after a meeting between Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) and the HC judges to make up for the loss of the court working hours and to mitigate difficulties being faced by the litigating public.

2.28 pm: Jharkhand coronavirus news

Jharkhand government has confirmed one death in the statistics it released on Thursday. Meanwhile, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 12, taking the confirmed cases to 13. The cases have been reported from the 3 districts in Jharkhand.

2.23 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news: BMC orders ban on vegetable/fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in Dharavi

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday ordered a ban on all vegetable/fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in the containment area/buffer zone in Dharavi, during the lockdown period. This is being done as a precautionary step to stem the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the pharmacies in the area will be allowed to remain open.

2.17 pm: Mumbai hotspot: Containment zones increased to 341; NSCI stadium turned into quarantine facility

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday increased the number of containment zones to 341 in Mumbai. The civic authority also make a quarantine facility for high-risk COVID-19 patients at NSCI indoor stadium in Worli. The facility can accommodate nearly 400-500 patients.

2.09pm: Coronavirus updates: EU launches "Team Europe" package to support partner countries

The European Union has launched its "Team Europe" package to support the partner countries with more than 20 billion euros to fight novel coronavirus pandemic, according to European Union External Action, which is EU's diplomatic service. The team's objective is to combine resources from the EU, its member states, and financial institutions. The European Commission and the European Investment Bank have already pledged a support of more than 15.6 billion euros from existing programmes.

2.00 pm: Karnataka coronavirus news: 10 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state

Karnataka reported 10 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Thursday. Meanwhile, an 80-year-old woman from Gadag district in the state died, taking the death toll to 6 in Karnataka.

1.55 pm: Coronavirus news: British PM Boris Johnson stable now

According to Downing Street spokesperson, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is making steady progress now. He is admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital. Boris Johnson was shifted to the ICU on Monday night as his condition worsened.

1.45 pm: Coronavirus India: App to help people stay away from COVID-19 patients

An IT professional has developed an app which will help people stay away from novel coronavirus patients. The app uses the Google Maps feature to give the exact whereabouts of the patients.

1.35 pm: Uttar Pradesh hotspot: Noida administration urges people to stay at home, not panic

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has urged people to stay at home and not panic amid the lockdown in novel coronavirus hotspots.

Noida Authority is conducting sanitisation drive across Noida, especially in the sealed areas. Also, drones are being used for spraying disinfectant. I want to appeal to all to stay at home & do not panic: Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida Authority https://t.co/bamHkwQl7h - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2020

1.22 pm: Coronavirus updates: Modi govt draws 3 phase plan to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has drawn a three-phase plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre has released an Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package to the states to fight novel coronavirus. The package is 100% centrally funded. According to the communication sent to the states and UTs, the project will be implemented in three phases, phase 1- from January 202 to June 2020, Phase 2- from July 2020 to March 2021 and phase 3- from April 2021 to March 2024. The issue had also come up during PM Modi's interaction with chief ministers of the states.

1.15 pm: Delhi, Noida hotspot: Check full list of sealed novel coronavirus hotspots

Delhi and Noida authorities have completely sealed off a total of 42 COVID-19 hotspots in several areas of these cities. Check the complete list, click on the link below.

1.08 pm: Coronavirus live: Total COVID-19 cases cross 1.5 million worldwide

Over 1.5 million novel coronavirus cases have been reported from world over, according to tally compiled by AFT (0530 GMT) on Thursday from official sources. Out of these 1.5 million infections, around 87,000 people have died across 192 countries and territories.

12.59 pm: Coronavirus live updates: US Indian diaspora stands in solidarity with India on fight against COVID-19

The US Indian Diaspora has expressed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fight against COVID-19. Around 200 Indian American organisations have expressed faith and solidarity in the government's initiatives to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in India.

12.50 pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus news: Check cases, deaths, helpline numbers and more

Madhya Pradesh reported the third-highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 13 and 229 active cases on Thursday. Check details regarding the state's cases, deaths, helpline numbers and more here.

12.43 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus news

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has issued orders for providing ration to the displaced Pakistani families in the state. There are around 6,000 displaced Pakistani families living in Rajasthan and several of them are facing acute shortage of ration due to nationwide lockdown.

12.37 pm: Odisha lockdown news: State govt extends lockdown till April 30

Odisha government announced the extension of the lockdown till April 30. It is the first state to formally extend the lockdown. The government said that all curbs will be in place till April 30 to prevent the further spread of novel coronavirus.

12.29 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Americans should never shake hands again, says Top US expert

United States' top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci ha said that Americans should never shake hands again with each other. He added that the gesture would not only stem the spread of COVID-19 but also decrease instances of influenza considerably in the country.

12.23 pm: Delhi coronavirus news: Rapid testing to be done first in hotspots

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday that rapid testing for novel coronavirus will be started as soon as the rapid testing kits arrive. He added that the testing will be first done in the COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital.

12.16 pm: Mumbai hotspot: 143 fresh novel coronavirus cases reported

152 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. Out of these 152, 143 cases are from Mumbai alone. Meanwhile, according to Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra now stand at 1,135, whereas the death tally is at 72, the highest in the country.

12.10 pm: Karnataka coronavirus news: State govt to discuss alcohol sale in Thursday's cabinet meet

Karnataka excise minister H Nagesh said on Thursday that the sale of alcohol in the state will be discussed in Thursday's cabinet meeting adding that the people will have to tolerate the ban. He also stated that " we are losing Rs 1,800 crore per month for not selling alcohol."

12.04 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus news

Andhra Pradesh reported no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours. The total number of novel coronavirus cases stands at 348 now, whereas the death tally is at 4, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

11.57 am: Gujarat hotspot: 55 new cases reported in the state

55 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Gujarat. Out of these, 50 cases were recorded in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one in Dahod, Anand and Chhota Udepur. According to Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 179, while the death toll is at 16. Gujarat has the second-highest number of novel coronavirus casualties in India after Maharashtra which is the worst-affected state in the country in terms of number of confirmed cases as well as death tally.

11.48 am: Delhi hotspot: 669 novel coronavirus cases reported till Thursday

Around 669 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi till Thursday. Out of these cases, 426 cases are from the Tablighi Jamaat event meet held in Delhi's Nizamuddin in March.

#WATCH "Till now, there are 669 COVID19 positive cases including 426 cases from Markaz, in Delhi," Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain pic.twitter.com/n7FYwXTx1a - ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

11.42 am: Coronavirus live updates: Why Hydroxychloroquine matters for COVID-19 patients' treatment

The efficacy of anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine has been a topic of discussion of late in the medical world and world over alike. It is mooted by many that the drug could restrict the novel coronavirus from replicating further but the large scale studies in this context are underway.

11.33 am: Hotspot area: IndiGo announces suspension of international flights till April 30

Budget carrier IndiGo announced on Wednesday that it suspending all its international flights till April 30 in the wake of nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus in India.

11.25 am: Corona hotspot: Do you live in a COVID-19 hotspot? Here are the do's and don'ts for you

If you are residing in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's hotspot areas identified by the state governments on Wednesday and wondering what you can do and cant amid restrictions. Read the story link below to get all the details.

11.17 am: Delhi hotspot, Noida hotspot: Authorities seal 42 novel coronavirus hotspots in several areas

The authorities in Delhi and Noida have identified and sealed a total of 42 COVID-19 hotspots in several areas of these cities. This is done to stem the further spread of novel coronavirus and break the chain subsequently.

11.07 am: Mumbai hotspot: BMC to acquire 1 lakh test kits from South Korea

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Thursday that the civic body will procure 1 lakh rapid testing kits from South Korea.

10.59 am: Corona hotspot: State-wise COVID-19 cases in India, see here

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is teh state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

10.53 am: Hotspot area: Global death toll past 88,000

The death tally due to COVID-19 pandemic has crossed 88,000 globally. The maximum death cases have been reported from Italy. Around 17,000 people have died in Italy so far, followed by the US and Spain, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

10.45 am: Corona hotspot: PM Modi tweets after Trump thanks him for hydroxychloroquine supply

After US President Donald Trump thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing the hydroxychloroquine supply to the United States, PM Modi took to Twitter to say that the India-US partnership is stronger than ever. "Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever." PM Modi tweeted.

Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together. https://t.co/0U2xsZNexE - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

10.37 am: Punjab coronavirus news: Jalandhar resident passes away

A 59-year-old novel coronavirus patient in Jalandhar, Punjab died on Wednesday night. He was on ventilator support for the last 2 days. Meanwhile, KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID-19) said that the district administration is working out modalities for the man's cremation as per the standard protocol.

10.27 am: Coronavirus live updates: Dubai companies slash jobs as COVID-19 hits business

Dubai's non-oil private sector was hit hard in March as key sectors of the Middle East's trade and tourism hub, Dubai were affected by steps aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19, according to a survey released on Thursday. The IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to the lowest reading ever recorded in the decade-long survey, to 45.5 in March from 50.1 in February, reports Reuters.

10.18 am Coronavirus updates: Maharashtra reports highest death toll in India

Maharashtra apart from having the highest of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, also has the highest death toll in the country. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has 1,135 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, and 72 deaths so far. Gujarat has the second-highest death rate at 16 and confirmed cases at 179. Madhya Pradesh has the third highest death cases at 13.

10.07 am: Coronavirus live: Centre to hold high-level GoM meet on COVID-19 on Thursday

The central government will hold a high-level meeting of the Group of Minister (GoM) to take stock of the ongoing situation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will be held at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

10.03 am: China coronavirus news: COVID-19 positive rise to 1,100 with 63 new infections

China on Thursday reported 63 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases, taking the total rise in the number of cases to 1,100 including 61 imported ones. This has raised concern of a second wave of infections as China lifted the 76-day lockdown in Wuhan on Wednesday. Wuhan was the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials said on Thursday. The Chinese Health authority said that two deaths were also reported, taking the total death tally in the country to 3,335. Meanwhile, the overall novel coronavirus cases have reached 81,865 in China.

9.56 am: Coronavirus latest news: After US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi

After US President Donald Trump thanked India for supplying anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine, Brazilian President Bolsonaro said that his country will be able to treat COVID-19 patients as well as patients of Lupus, Malaria and Arthritis. "We have more good news. As an outcome of my direct conversation with Prime Minister of India, we will receive, by Saturday, raw materials to continue our production of Hydroxychloroquine so that we can treat patients of COVID-19 as well as of Lupus, Malaria, and Arthritis. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for such timely help to the people of Brazil," Bolsonaro said.

9.47 am: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus news

A 61-year-old novel coronavirus patient died in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Thursday. This is the 4th death due to COVID-19 in the union territory. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stand at 158 in J&K.

9.40 am: Jharkhand coronavirus news

9 more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 13 in the state. Out of these, 3 new cases are from Ranchi's Hindipiri area and 4 from Bokaro. They are the family members of earlier positive cases from Ranchi and Bokaro. Ranchi District Collector Rai Mahimapat Ray has said that all the cases found to be positive have been sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where they will be kept in isolation.

9.28 am: Coronavirus news: White House working on plan to cut aid to WHO

US President Donald Trump has said that the country is planning on cutting aid to World Health Organisation (WHO) after accusing it of favouring China. "We're holding back. We want to say very unfair. So the United States -- $452 million compared to $42 million. That's to the World Health Organization. That's not good. That's not good. Not fair. Not fair at all," Trump said.

President Trump: "We're holding back. We want to say very unfair. So the United States -- $452 million compared to $42 million. That's to the World Health Organization. That's not good. That's not good. Not fair. Not fair at all." pic.twitter.com/kkEqKdS03n - The Hill (@thehill) April 9, 2020

9.19 am: Punjab coronavirus news

Punjab reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 10 out of these 16 cases being reported from Jawaharpur village which has 21 cases now. Mohali district has the highest number of cases in the state at 36.

9.14 am: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus news

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to take over 58 private hospitals across 13 districts in the state. The decision was taken in the wake of 329 COVID-19 positive cases and 4 deaths in the state. The state government has taken over a total of 19,114 beds in these private institutions. 17,111 are non-ICU beds, while 1,286 are ICU beds and 717 isolation beds these hospitals will help the government with.

9.00 am: Coronavirus live updates: India reports 540 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours and 17 deaths

India has recorded 540 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 17 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. The total number of active novel coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 5,095, meanwhile the death toll is at 166. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 1,135 confirmed cases including 72 deaths. Tamil Nadu is the second state with 738 confirmed cases including 8 deaths so far.

8.54 am: Coronavirus global news: New York doctors shocked at the speed of death in the city

Doctors and nurses in New York, US, say the COVID-19 infection is not only affecting thte elderly or patients with underlying health conditions, the young and healthy too are getting infected by the deadly virus. Diana Torres, a nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York has said that the patients appear fine one minute but become unresponsive knocking the death's door the next. She added that the doctors and nurses have been left shocked the speed of the deaths in the city. New York is the epicentre of novel coronavirus pandemic in the US. The virus has infected over 4,15,000 people in the city.

8.44 am: Coronavirus updates: Man assaults 2 women doctors of Safdarjung Hospital; accuses them of spreading COVID-19

A 42-year-old man assaulted two women resident doctors of the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi when they stepped out of their homes in their neighbourhood to buy groceries. The man attacked the women, blaming them of spreading coronavirus in the Gautam Nagar area although the doctors are not COVID-19 duty. The Hauz Khas police arrested the accused and registered a case against the man on the complaint of a 29-year-old resident doctor, who is a Gautam Nagar resident.

8.30 am: Jharkhand coronavirus news

Jharkhand has reported its first COVID-19 death in Bokaro. A 65-year-old man from Sadam Bokaro died of the respiratory infection on Wednesday. A total of five people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus from Bokaro. The first case was that of a woman with travel history to Bangladesh, with three others from the same family testing positive later. Ranchi has a total of seven positive cases.

8.15 am: Coronavirus live: US reports over 2,000 deaths in a day

Over 2,000 people have died in the United States for the second day in a row, as per the Johns Hopkins University tally on Wednesday. Nearly, 14,000 people already passed away in the US crossing the numbers in Spain which has so far reported 14,555 deaths. Meanwhile, the US is yet to cross Italy's figures, which is the worst-affected country in Europe recording around 17,000 deaths.

8.00 am: Delhi coronavirus news

30 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and technicians at the Cardio-Neuro Centre in AIIMS, Delhi have been asked to isolate themselves after a 72-year-old man who visited the Hospital with neurological problem tested positive for COVID-19. The patient has been transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated novel coronavirus hospital. Meanwhile, contact tracing of these health workers has been initiated.

7.45 am: Coronavirus live updates: Donald Trump thanks PM Modi for supplying hydroxychloroquine to United States

Donald Trump on Wednesday praised PM Modi for allowing the supply of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients. Thanking the prime minister, Trump said that US will remember this favour.

Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

7.30 am: INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is teh state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic