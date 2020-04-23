Coronavirus India Highlights: Delhi demarcates 3 more hotspots; COVID-19 cases in Mumbai cross 4,000

Coronavirus Latest News Live updates: Day after announcing to bring an ordinance to end violence against health workers working during the coronavirus pandemic, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar today said the Centre wanted to facilitate "doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, bank and government employees", who were working very hard during COVID-19. He said attacks on frontline workers would not be tolerated. Meanwhile, The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have jumped to 21,700 and the death toll touched 686.

10.10 PM: Dietician at Delhi hospital tests COVID-19 positive, mess temporarily shut

A dietician associated with the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital mess has tested positive for coronavirus. The mess has been temporarily closed.

10.01 PM: Corona death: 75-year-old dies in Karanataka

A 75-year-old woman from Bantwal passed away due to coronavirus today at Wenlok District Hospital in Dakshina Kannada, informed Karnataka Health Department. She had a history of hypertension, stroke and pneumonia.

9.44 pm: COVID-19 updates: Wadhawans sent into home quarantine

A Satara court in Maharashtra has sent DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan as well as 21 other members of their family into home quarantine till May 3 at their Mahabaleshwar farmhouse. Their insitutional quarantine got over yesterday, but the court ordered them to stay in Satara for now.

9.40 PM: Coronavirus in Rajasthan

Rajasthan saw 76 new coronavirus cases today, reported State Health Department. This takes the total number of corona cases in the state to 1,964.

9.33 PM: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases

Uttar Pradesh registered 61 new COVID-19 cases by 7PM today, informed State Health Department. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 1,510, with 1,280 active cases, 206 discharged patients and 24 deaths.

9.14 PM: Coronavirus cases in Mumbai: COVID-19 cases cross 4,000-mark

Number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have crossed 4,025, after 552 new cases coming to light. This has taken the tally of corona cases in Maharashtra to 6,427.

8.58 PM: Delhi COVID-19 hotspots: 3 more containment zones identified

Delhi government has added three more areas to the list of containment zones, taking their total number to 92. Samshi Talab in Mehrauli including A-3 Lake view apartment, Gali number 1 band of Raj Nagar 2 in Dwarka, and house number 15 to 101 in Dayanand Vihar are the latest additions to the list of hotspots in Delhi.

Samshi Talab in Mehrauli including A-3 Lake view apartment, gali number 1 band of Raj Nagar 2 in Dwarka & house number 15 to 101 in Dayanand Vihar have been identified as a containment zone, taking total number of the containment zones to 92: Government of NCT of Delhi pic.twitter.com/jRg72ty1ll ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

8.23 PM: Kerala traces, tests all Tablighi Jamaat attendees, says CM Vijayan

Keralal CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that all denizens of Kerala who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been traced and tested. I am particularly mentioning this because there is a conscious attempt to spread rumours about it, Vijayan added.

8.18 PM: Centre clears misinterpretations of corona lockdown guidelines

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla clarified "some apprehensions, based on wrong interpretation of the guidelines, raised in media and by some companies having manufacturing facilities". He clarified, among other things, that there is no provision of legal action against CEOs if their employees contract coronavirus.

8.07 PM: IIT-Delhi researchers achieve breakthrough in COVID-19 testing

ICMR has approved a diagnostic assay for COVID-19 developed by researchers at Kusuma School of Biological Sciences under IIT-Delhi, reported ANI. ICMR has validated the assay with 100 per cent sensitivity and specificity.

7.41 PM: Free COVID-19 trearrment in West Bengal

West Bengal government has directed private hospitals requisitioned by it to provide free treatment to coronavirus patients. The treatment charges for COVID-19 patients will be reimbursed to the hospitals, the state government said in an order.

West Bengal Govt directs the private hospitals, which have been requisitioned by the govt for #COVID19 treatment, to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients. "Govt has decided to reimburse charges to the hospitals for treatment of patients," the notification reads. pic.twitter.com/NofkDQ74Q8 ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

7.15 PM: Dharav corona cases

Mumbai's Dharavi reported 25 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the number of coronavirus cases in Asia's biggest slum to 214, informed BMC officials. Death toll in the region is at 13.

7.05 PM: COVID-19 infections grow in Andaman and Nicobar

Fiven new cases of novel coronavirus have been detected in Anadaman and Nicobar Islands, officials told PTI. This takes the total number of cases in the union territory to 11.

6.54 PM: Cricket in corona times

ICC has said that it will review the disrupted Future Tours Programme till 2023. The global cricket governing body said it would reschedule as much of cricket postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic as possible.

6.43 PM: Coronavirus updates: UN proposes debt relief for developing countries

United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has recommended debt relief for developing countries to reduce financial pressure on them amid coronavirus pandemic. A global debt deal would help the developing nations to avoid looming debt disaster, UNCTAD said in a statement.

6.33 PM: Punjab COVID-19 cases

Punjab reported 26 new coronavirus cases today, taking the total tally of cases in the state to 283, informd the State Health Department.

26 persons have been tested positive for #COVID19 in Punjab today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 283: Health Department, Punjab pic.twitter.com/scZ79FYPtH ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

6.16 PM: Corona latest updates

AA 92-year-old patient in Pune recovered from coronavirus despite suffering stroke seven months ago, PTI reported. The stroke had left one side of her body paralysed and even affected her ability to recognise faces.

6.12 PM: Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 news

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked senior officers to camp in the 15 worst-hit dkistricts of the state. These officers will implement containment measures in districts.

6.03 PM: Coronavirus in Gujarat

Forty-five coronavirus patients in Vadodra were discharged today after recovery, reported ANI. All of them have agreed to donate blood plasma for plasma therapy, the news agency further said.

5.55 PM: Coronavirus in India

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 21,700, including 16,689 active cases, 4,324 cured or discharged patients, 686 deaths and 1 migrated patient, Health Ministry data showed. The country saw 1,229 new cases and 34 deaths in the past 24 hours.

5.45 PM: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus updates

Twenty new coronavirus cases have been detected in Jammu and Kashmir, 1 from the Jammu Division and 19 from the Kashmir Division, informed Principal Secretary (Planning) Rohit Kansal.

5.29 PM: Coronavirus cases in Jharkhand

Four more coronavirus cases have been identified in capital city Ranchi, informed Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. This take the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand to 53.

5.25 PM: Karnataka coronavirus cases

Karnataka reported 18 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of cases to 445, informed the State Health Department. So far, 17patients have succumbed to the virus and 145 others have been discharged.

18 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka in last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state stand at 445 which includes 17 deaths and 145 discharges: Health Department, Karnataka Govt pic.twitter.com/19OGESLyyn ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

5.20 PM: Maharashtra coronavirus updates

MNS chief Raj Thackeray advocated opening liquor shops in Maharashtra, so that the revenue generated from them could be used to fight novel coronavirus. Thackeray raised the matter in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

5.15 PM: Coronavirus cases in West Bengal

West Bengal saw 58 new cases in the past 24 hours, informed state's Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha. There are 334 active cases in the state, he added.

5.06 PM: WATCH: Very difficult to predict when COVID-19 will peak, says ICMR DG

#WATCH: It is very difficult to tell that peak will arrive by 3rd May or when it will come. But it is very stable. Positivity rate has been 4.5% throughout, one can say we have been able to flatten the curve. However, difficult to predict it(peak): Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR pic.twitter.com/DyyAUvMxJn ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

5.01 PM: "We have created an environment of fear and panic -- we have to work to create a way to support the families and patients of those who are having COVID-19," says Dr Guleria.

4.50 PM: Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria, thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ordinance passed yesterday. "Only less than 5 per cent (of total cases) will need ventilators and critical care," he adds.

4.44 PM: COVID-19 facilities

Total facilities: 3,773

Isolation beds: 1,94,026

ICU beds: 24,644

Ventilators: 12,371

4.42 PM: CK Mishra: "We are at a half a million mark with testing cases. While the US did 5 lakh tests as on March 26, they found 80,000 positive cases. Italy found 1 lakh cases as on March 31."

4.41 PM: Need to do more testing: Govt

"On March 23, we've done as many as 14,915 tests across the country & on April 22, we have done more than 5 lakh tests," says CK Mishra, Environment Secy and Chairman, Empowered Group-2. He added that if a rough calculation was done, it was about 33 times in 30 days. "This is not enough and we need to ramp testing in this country," he adds.

4.36 PM: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, says according to April 21's revised order for non-hotspot areas, electric shops, stationary shops, milk processing unit, and dal-atta mills will remain operational. "The MHA is getting feedback from industrial units," she said.

4.32 PM: As per the Ministry of Home, states that in-house care-givers of senior citizens, prepaid mobile recharge utilities and food processing units in urban areas, are exempted from lockdown restrictions.

4.28 PM: Coronavirus cases in 24 hours

As many as 1,409 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 21,393, says the health ministry.

4.15 PM: Watch daily press briefing on COVID-19 here:

In last 24 hours 1409 positive cases have been reported, which takes our total confirmed cases to 21,393: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TVCj5RxGgw ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

4.12 PM: IndiGo to roll back pay cut

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta told employees on Thursday that the airline has decided to roll back the pay cuts, which were announced earlier for senior staff members, for the month of April in deference to the "government's wishes". "However, your Excom (Executive Committee) members and SVPs (senior vice presidents) have volunteered to take pay cuts this month," Dutta told employees through an email.

4.7 PM: India to grow at slower pace: CII

Amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on Thursday said that India's economy may grow at a slower pace, ranging from a contraction of 0.9 per cent to a growth of 1.5 per cent, in the financial year 2020-21.

3.45 PM: Mumbai migrant crisis

Ajit Pawar has asked Piyush Goyal to ensure special trains are operated from Pune and Mumbai to ferry migrant workers till the lockdown is imposed.

3.40 PM: Coronavirus in US updates

US House of Representatives likely to give its nod to $484 billion coronavirus relief bill, bringing the unprecedented total of funds approved for the crisis to nearly $3 trillion.

3.35 PM: Coronavirus impact on economy

Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) said that India's economy may grow at a slower pace, ranging from a contraction of 0.9 per cent to a growth of 1.5 per cent, in the financial year 2020-21. "In the base case, GDP growth is estimated at a negligible level of 0.6 per cent while in the optimistic scenario it is projected at 1.5 per cent. In the downside risk scenario, where the pandemic outbreak gets prolonged, thereby restricting full restoration of economic activity for an extended period, the GDP growth for FY21 could possibly contract by as much as minus 0.9 per cent," CII said in its latest report.

3.30 PM: China coronavirus update

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the country will step up investment in various sectors including 5G, artificial intelligence, transport and energy and boost employment as the economy reels under the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. Xi said Beijing will focus on employing college graduates, migrant workers and retired veterans and boost employment and entrepreneurship via multiple channels.

3.25 PM: Haryana coronavirus news

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has asked police officials to penalise political leaders violating the lockdown. Vij said that crowd build up due to their visits and it is impossible to maintain social distancing. He said action will be taken against such leaders whether they are from the ruling party or the Opposition.

3.20 PM: LG Anil Baijal has asked authorities to set up a dedicated facility for police personnel. He also asked the authorities to set up an exclusive testing centre only for Delhi Police officials who are engaged in coronavirus duties.

3.15 PM: SpiceJet has decided to fly Asian Games Boxing Gold Medallist Dingko Singh from Imphal to Delhi for his lung treatment. The airline said that they would ferry the boxer free of charge.

3.13 PM: HSBC Global Search in its latest report has said a month of lockdown could cost India 5.4 per cent of gross value added (GVA). GVA is value of the total output, excluding intermediate consumption. The report said 50 per cent of the economy would be impacted due to a partial lockdown in contrast to 65 per cent in case of full lockdown.

3.11 PM: The government has reportedly suspended the provisions for triggering insolvency for six months through an amendment to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016 providing relief to small businesses facing insolvency threats amid coronavirus crisis.

3.06 PM: State govt has decided to provide insurance of Rs 10 lakh each to all journalists who are reporting during coronavirus pandemic, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

2.55 PM: LG Anil Baijal has directed authorities to create a dedicated COVID-19 health facility for Delhi Police personnel.Baijal has authorised setting up of an exclusive 'COVID-19 testing centre' for the Delhi Police. - PTI

2.42 PM: Rajashtan reported 49 new cases of coronavirus today. This takes the total number of cases to 1,937. Out of the total cases, 27 patients have died, 407 recovered and 134 patients have been discharged from hospitals. - ANI

2.40 PM: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says he's confident that Muslims will fully adhere to lockdown and social distancing guidelines during Ramzan.

2.34 PM: Eighty new cases take COVID-19 tally in AP to 893; death toll rises to 27, says the government.

2.31 PM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today inaugurated a mobile lab named Mobile Virology Research & Diagnostics Laboratory developed by DRDO for conducting COVID-19 screening and R&D activities. This mobile lab has the screening capacity of more than 1000 samples daily.

2.00 PM: Doctors and staff of LNJP hospital allege that a group of COVID-19 patients who were brought to the hospital through CATS ambulance today, threatened and manhandled them when the staff asked them to wait for a while.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today inaugurated a mobile lab named Mobile Virology Research&Diagnostics Laboratory developed by DRDO for conducting #COVID19 screening and R&D activities. This mobile lab has the screening capacity of more than 1000 samples daily. pic.twitter.com/uzn9ANWe7f ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

1.39 pm: India lockdown news: Got asks Army, Navy and Air Force to put weapon acquisitions on hold

The central government has asked the Army, the Navy and the Air Force to put on hold all acquisitions for modernising their weaponry during the COVID-19 pandemic, Defence Ministry sources said.

1.34 pm: Gujarat coronavirus live updates: 3,000 tests everyday, says official

Gujarat government is conducting 3,000 COVID-19 tests everyday and will not reduce it, a senior official said on Thursday, dismissing rumours that the state government has reduced testing. Gujarat government has also taken the decided to announce the coronavirus tests figures and deaths only once in 24 hours, rather than the present practice of giving details twice a day, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters in Gandhinagar.

1.29 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Centre freezes new rates of DA/DR

The Finance Ministry announced on Thursday that Additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to central govt employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to central govt pensioners, due from 1st Jan, 2020 shall not be paid. Additional installments of DA & DR from 1 July 2020 & 1 Jan 2021 shall also not be paid. (ANI reports)

1.25 pm: Coronavirus in United States: New York cats become first US pets to test COVID-10 positive

Two pet cats in separate areas of New York have been tested positive for COVID-19. The cats had mild respiratory illness. A study indicated earlier this month that cats can get infected with coronavirus. (inputs from Reuters)

12.19 pm: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

1.15 pm: Corona Karnataka updates

Karnataka recorded 2 fresh COVID-19 cases as of 8 am on April 23, according to Health Ministry. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 427, with 131 recoveries and 17 deaths.

1.12 pm: Corona Tamil Nadu updates

Tamil Nadu reported 33 fresh COVID-19 cases as of 8 am on Thursday, according to data released by Union Health Ministry. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state have climbed to 1,629 including, 662 recoveries and 18 deaths.

1.04 pm: Coronavirus updates: Chidambaram lists '3 major issues' for India

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram listed "3 major issues" at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Thursday. The issues he thinks should be addressed in India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the party's chief spokesperson said. The issues are:-

"Finances of the states are in dire straits. They need urgent assistance."

"State of health infrastructure needs to be addressed."

"A humane policy for return of migrant workers needs to be put in place."

12.57 pm: Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan: 47 new cases reported

Rajasthan recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with the total count nearing the 2,000-mark. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed cases in the state now stand at 1,890, including 230 cured/discharged/migrated and 27 deaths.

12.48 pm: Corona Maharashtra updates

Mumbai has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 3,906, followed by Pune with 660 cases, Thane-465, Nashik-96 and Nagpur-76 cases. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state and is also the first in India to surpass 5,000 cases mark.

12.45 pm: Coronavirus live updates world status

Global COVID-19 deaths cross 1,84,000, cases jump to around 2.6 million. UK deaths surpass 18,000, Italy toll at over 25,000. United States which is the worst-hit nation in the world, has more than 8 lakh with over 47,000 deaths.

12.39 pm: Maharashtra corona hotspots down to 5; cases jump to 5,652

Maharashtra recorded 431 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 5,652, according to Union Health Ministry. Out of people infected as on date, 789 have recovered while 269 have passed away.

12.34 pm: Bihar coronavirus latest updates: 4 new cases reported in Munger

Bihar Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar said on Thursday that 4 fresh COVID-19 cases have been registered in Munger. Their contact tracing is being done. The total count of positive cases in the state now stands at 147, he added.

12.29 pm: Bengaluru coronavirus news: 16 fresh cases reported

Karnataka government said on Thursday that 16 fresh COVID-19 cases comprising 9 were reported from April 22 (5 pm) to April 23 (12 pm) in Bengaluru. The total count of novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka stands at 443 till now including 17 deaths and 141 discharges.

12.24 pm: Coronavirus in China: Beijing extends quarantine for arrival from abroad to 3 weeks

People arriving in Beijing from abroad will have to undergo one week of additional isolation apart from the two weeks period that was obligatory until now due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to authorities.

12.19 pm: Coronavirus live updates: COVID-19 pandemic is fast becoming a 'Human rights crisis', says UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the novel coronavirus pandemic is a human crisis that is fast becoming a human rights crisis. He said in a video message that there is a discrimination in the delivery of public services to combat the virus.

12.15 pm: Coronavirus cases in Jharkhand

4 more people recovered on Thursday rising to 8 in the state, Jharkhand health department said. (ANI report)

12.09 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus latest news

73 cops who came in contact with the rioters in the Nawabpura stone-pelting incident in Moradabad last week, were quarantined on Wednesday, after 5 of the accused tested positive for COVID-19, a police official said. The 5 accused are among the 17 people who were arrested following a mob attack on a team of healthcare workers in Nawabpura on April 15.

12.05 pm: Corona live updates: Railways working 24x7 to supply essential goods during lockdown

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that "Railways is working 24x7 to maintain a seamless supply chain to transport essential goods during COVID-19 lockdown. 42 wagons of paddy are being transported to Korukkupet from Nidamangalam in Tamil Nadu."

Railways is working 24x7 to maintain a seamless supply chain to transport essential goods during #COVID19 lockdown. 42 wagons of paddy are being transported to Korukkupet from Nidamangalam in Tamil Nadu: Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/RR4LOoDlcB - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

11.59 am: Congress meet on coronavirus

"Success of lockdown is to be judged finally on our ability to tackle COVID-19. Cooperation between the Centre and states is key to the success of our fight against the virus," Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh at CWC meeting on Thursday.

Success of lockdown is to be judged finally on our ability to tackle #COVID19. Cooperation between the Centre & states is key to the success of our fight against COVID: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh at CWC meeting (file pic) pic.twitter.com/RxhgMP1AKt - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

11.56 am: Lockdown live updates in India: Offer prayers at homes, maintain social distancing, says Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid

If we follow govt instructions, we'll be able to eradicate #COVID19 soon. Holy month of #Ramzan is about to begin. Prayers have to be offered at homes itself and social distancing has to be maintained. By following it, we'll be able to protect everyone: Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid.

If we follow govt instructions,we'll be able to eradicate #COVID19 soon. Holy month of #Ramzan is about to begin.Prayers have to be offered at homes itself&social distancing has to be maintained. By following it,we'll be able to protect everyone: Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid pic.twitter.com/tjxRihtNLU - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

11.53 am: Lockdown live updates from Delhi

Police checks movement passes at Delhi-Noida border near Mayur Vihar, after Gautam Budh Nagar administration sealed its border with Delhi, with certain exemptions, to prevent spread of COVID19.

Movement passes being checked at Delhi-Noida border near Mayur Vihar, after Gautam Budh Nagar administration sealed its border with Delhi, with certain exemptions, to prevent spread of COVID19. pic.twitter.com/14iVdQFbjp - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

11.47 am: Coronavirus cases live: US agency cuts India growth projection to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch Ratings cut India's growth projections on Thursday to 0.8% (April 2020 to March 2021). It also indicates towards what it said was an unparalleled global recession caused by COVID-19 restrictions. The ratings agency further stated that the growth is likely to rebound to 6.7% in the next fiscal.

11.38: COVID-19 in India: Over 5 lakh samples testes so far, around 21,000 positive

Out of over 5 lakh samples that hae been tested so far in India, 21,797 have been found to be positive, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday morning.

11.29 am: Total number of coronavirus deaths in India till now

The death toll in India due to COVID-19 jumped to 681 on Wednesday, according to latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 41 deaths were reported from across the country in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus deaths at 269.

11.24 am: Number of hotspots in Mumbai: Drones monitor Dharavi round the clock

Dharavi which is one of the worst-affected hotspots in Mumbai is put under a strict lockdown wherein drones monitor the moves of the slum's 1 million residents, out of which 1,25,000 people are living in hotspots. If they try to leave their homes, the police is alerted by the drones immediately.

11.19 am: Coronavirus cases live: Indians among worst-affected ethnic groups in England

Indian origin people in the UK have emerged as the worst-affected ethnic group from the COVID-19 pandemic, as per an official data on coronavirus deaths in hospitals across England. Numbers released this week by the National Health Service (NHS) England show that out of the 13,918 patients who passed away in hospitals till April 17 after testing positive for COVID-19, 16.2% were of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background. Also, those identifying with Indian ethnicity made up 3% of the said figures. (PTI)

11.14 am: Congress CWC meet on coronavirus

Congress President Sonia Gandhi flagged the shortage and poor quality of PPEs at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Wednesday. Raising concern over poor quality testing kits and low testing she said that there is no alternative to Testing, Trace and Quarantine. "Unfortunately, testing still remains low and testing kits are still in short supply and of poor quality. PPE kits number and quality is poor," she added.

11.09 am: Corona live updates: Congress CWC meet

Migrant laborers are still stranded, jobless and desperate to return home. They have been hit the hardest. They must be provided with food security and a financial safety net in order to survive this period of crisis: Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

11.05 am: Coronavirus India updates: Congress targets govt

Farmers are facing serious difficulties too. The issues of weak and unclear procurement policies and disrupted supply chains need to be addressed without delay. facilities must be made available to the farmers for the next round of Kharif crops: Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

11.02 am: Corona updates: Congress CWC meet highlights

"12 crore jobs have been lost in the first phase of the lockdown. Unemployment is likely to increase further as economic activity remains at a standstill. It is imperative to provide at least Rs.7,500 to each family to tide over this crisis," said Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

10.57 am: Congress meet on coronavirus

"MSMEs employ close to 11 crore personnel today. They make up for one third of the GDP. If they are to be protected from economic ruin, it is imperative that a special package be announced urgently for their survival," Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

10.54 am: Corona news: Congress CWC meet updates

Congress President Sonia Gandhi claims 12 crore jobs lost in first phase of lockdown.

10.51 am: Coronavirus in Kerala

Locals in Kozhikode have been feeding stray dogs and cats in areas between Kuttiady and Nadapuram, amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Kerala:Few locals in Kozhikode have been feeding stray dogs&cats in areas b/w Kuttiady&Nadapuram, amid COVID19 lockdown. Dr Soumya, an animal lover says,"We've been serving food to stray animals since first day of lockdown. We're receiving a lot of support from people around us". pic.twitter.com/9eVPIrUqLW - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

10.47 am: Coronavirus news: Congress CWC meet underway

The Congress Working Committee meet is underway in Delhi. The meet is presided by party president Sonia Gandhi.

CWC meeting begins. Smt. Sonia Gandhi presides. She says, "Since our meeting three weeks ago, the pandemic has increased disturbingly - both in spread and speed." - Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 23, 2020

10.44 am: Corona live updates

Police and RAF deployed at DND Toll plaza to check movement of vehicles between Gautam Budh Nagar and Delhi after Gautam Budh Nagar administration sealed its border with Delhi, with certain exemptions, to prevent spread of COVID19.

Police and RAF deployed at DND Toll plaza to check movement of vehicles between Gautam Budh Nagar and Delhi after Gautam Budh Nagar administration sealed its border with Delhi, with certain exemptions, to prevent spread of COVID19 pic.twitter.com/j7qB4kLizI - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

10.39 am: Telangana coronavirus updates: Admit only primary contacts in govt quarantine centres, says state chief secretary

Telangana's chief secretary has told district collectors that only primary contacts of COVID-19 cases should be isolated in government-identified quarantine centres. In a letter to the collectors and other authorities, the chief secretary said that the secondary contacts who don't manifest symptoms are not to be testes but "identified, stamped and placed in strict home quarantine for a period of 28 days" and monitored daily.

10.29 am: Jharkhand coronavirus news

4 more COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the virus. The total number of cured patients here jumps to 8, Health department, Jharkhand said on Thursday. (ANI report).

10.22 am: Punjab coronavirus latest news

Vegetable farmers in Ludhiana say that due to lack of availability of pesticides and fertilizers amid COVID19 lockdown the crop yield has gone bad. A farmer says," I have incurred a loss of minimum Rs 50,000. This has never happened before".

Punjab: Vegetable farmers in Ludhiana say that due to lack of availability of pesticides and fertilizers amid COVID19 lockdown the crop yield has gone bad. A farmer says," I have incurred a loss of minimum Rs 50,000. This has never happened before". pic.twitter.com/aFXwHHePLo - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

10.14 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

Maharashtra remains affected state with 5,652 confirmed COVID-19 cases at 5,652, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 269 people have succumbed to the virus in the state so far, which is also the highest in the country.

10.07 am: UK Corona news: Stephen Hawking's family donates his ventilator to hospital

The family of Stephen Hawking, one of the world's well-known physicists, has donated his ventilator to a National Health Service (NHS) hospital in Cambridge, UK.

9.59 am: Coronavirus India updates

A total of 5,00,542 samples from 4,85,172 individuals have been tested as on April 23, 2020, 9am. 21,797 samples have been confirmed positive: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 500542 samples from 485172 individuals have been tested as on 23 April 2020, 9am. 21797 samples have been confirmed positive: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/XXw1Ry9cTi - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

9.55 am: Gujarat coronavirus news: 229 new cases in 24 hours

Gujarat reported 229 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state is the second worst-hit after Maharashtra with 2,407 cases and 103 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

9.50 am: Punjab coronavirus latest news

Punjab will return all Chinese rapid test kits to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) after 5 test kits gave incorrect results. The ICMR has asked states to temporarily stop using these kits.

9.40 am: West Bengal coronavirus updates

Novel coronavirus spreads through mobile phones and a decision has been taken, as per WHO guidelines, to control the spread of infection. All doctors, medical staff, & patients must deposit their mobile phones outside and collect it while leaving the hospital: WB Chief Secretary.

Novel #coronavirus spreads through mobile phones&a decision has been taken, as per WHO guidelines, to control the spread of infection. All doctors, medical staff, & patients must deposit their mobile phones outside and collect it while leaving the hospital: WB Chief Secy (22.04) pic.twitter.com/6hTMptCgPP - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

9.30 am: Containment zones in Delhi

Campa Cola street and F-313 & F-274 Lado Sarai under South district have been added to the list of COVID-19 hotspots; the total number of containment zones in the city stands at 89 now.

Delhi: Campa Cola street and F-313 & F-274 Lado Sarai under South district have been added to the list of COVID19 containment zones; the total number of containment zones in the city is 89 pic.twitter.com/HduZUnFoS2 - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

9.23 am: Coronavirus latest updates: President approves ordinance against attacks on healthcare workers

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his nod to the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, which gives strict punishment for attacks against health workers, ANI reports.

9.16 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 47 positive cases reported

Rajasthan recorded 47 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. 20 in Jodhpur, 12 in Jaipur, 10 in Nagaur, 2 each in Hanumangarh & Kota, 1 in Ajmer. Total number of positive cases in the state have jumped to 1935, including 27 deaths and 344 recovered: Rajasthan Health department.

47 #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan today so far - 20 in Jodhpur, 12 in Jaipur, 10 in Nagaur, 2 each in Hanumangarh & Kota, 1 in Ajmer. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1935, including 27 deaths and 344 recovered: Rajasthan Health dept pic.twitter.com/da0lUpKoQg - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

9.07 am: Coronavirus live updates: COVID-19 pandemic an 'attack' on US, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has termed the novel coronavirus pandemic as an "attack" on United States. Speaking at a recent news conference on Wednesday, Trump said while answering a question about the national debt created by large stimulus packages. "We were attacked. This was an attack. This wasn't just the flu by the way. Nobody has ever seen anything like this, 1917 was the last time," Trump said. (PTI inputs)

8.59 am: Coronavirus cases India updates: Cases cross 21,000-mark

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have jumped to 21,393 in India, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These include, 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 681 deaths. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 5,652 confirmed coronavirus cases and death toll at 269, which is also the highest in the country.

8.55 am: Kerala coronavirus cases

Kerala government has said that all elected representatives in the state will take a 30% cut in their monthly salaries as well as honorariums for a year. This includes state ministers, MLAs, members of government boards and local self-government bodies.

8.47 am: Coronavirus cases worldwide

Global COVID-19 deaths cross 1,84,000, cases jump to around 2.6 million. UK deaths surpass 18,000, Italy toll at over 25,000.

8.40 am: Coronavirus cases in India: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

8.30 am: Hotspots in Delhi

Delhi government added Lado Sarai area to the list of its red zones or containment zones, taking the total count of COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital to 89.

8.15 am: Coronavirus live updates: PM Modi to interact with CMs of all states on April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to chief minister of all states via video conferencing on April 27 morning on the way ahead in the fight against novel coronavirus. This will be PM Modi's third such virtual meet with all states' chief ministers.