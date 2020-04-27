Coronavirus India Highlights: Delhi-Haryana border to be sealed; total COVID-19 cases in India reach 28,380

Coronavirus pandemic and PM Modi video conference live updates: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed that the number of coronavirus cases, as of 5PM on April 27, stand at 28,380. This includes 21,132 active cases, 6,362 cured, discharged or migrated patients, and 886 deaths. During the daily Health Ministry briefing on COVID-19 said on Monday, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the recovery rate in teh country stands at 22.17% now. Meanwhile, the Union Home Affairs Ministry stated that around 2 crore people have been given employment through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) till now. India reported a total of 1,975 cases of COVID-19 on April 26, which was the highest single-day spike in infection cases since India reported its first confirmed coronavirus case in Kerala on January 30 of this year.

Prime Minister in his virtual meet with the chief ministers of various states on Monday asked them to prepare state-wise exit policy in view of their Red, orange & Green zones. He added that the lockdown may continue in hotspots or red zone areas beyond May 3 adding that "we have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19." At least 4 chief ministers have advocated for a lockdown extension beyond May 3 to combat further spread of COVID-19. The CMs made the demand in their meeting with PM Modi via video-conferencing on Monday. The meeting went on for around 3 hours. PM Modi discussed several issues such as lockdown extension, the state of economy and lifting of restrictions etc in the wake of COVID-19 situation in the country. Four CMs advocated for the lockdown to be extended beyond May 3. PM Modi sought suggestions of the CMs on lockdown extension based on the current situation in their respective states. He also lauded the joint efforts of CMs to ensure lockdown rules are followed adding that the lockdown has been helpful in tackling the spread of novel coronavirus.

10.35 pm: Noida coronavirus cases

"There are 58 active cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar while 71 other patients have been cured. No death has been reported due to the disease," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY.

10.07 pm: Telangana coronavirus news

Telangana CM declared that by April 28, 21 districts in the state would turn into districts without even one coronavirus case. He said it was a good development that 97 per cent of the Corona patients are getting discharged after recovery.

9.50 pm: COVID-19 West Bengal news

West Bengal Health Department clarifies that coronavirus patients will have to be mandatorily brought to hospitals. Only primary or secondary contacts have beeb allowed to go into home isolation. Earlier CM Mamata Banerjee had announced in her press conference that positive patients could home quarantine.

West Bengal Health Department now clarifies, #COVID19 positive patients to be mandatorily brought to hospitals. Only primary/secondary contacts allowed home isolation. Earlier CM Mamata Banerjee had announced in her press conference that positive patients could home quarantine. pic.twitter.com/Z6GgkSt2uu ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020 9.43 pm: Rajastham coronavirus cases 77 new coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan today, of which 25 were in Jaipur, 11 in Jodhpur, 10 in Jhalawar, 8 in Tonk, 7 each in Kota and Chittorgarh, 3 in Nagour, 2 in Bhilwara, and 1 each in Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Pali and Udaipur. Total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 2,262. 9.30 pm: Lockdown extension We recommend that coronavirus lockdown should be extended after May 3, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. No mode of public transport should be allowed between states, he said. 9.27 pm: Ranchi COVID-19 cases Five more persons have tested positive for #COVID19 in Ranchi today, taking the total positive cases in Jharkhand to 103. A total of 20 cases have been reported today, highest in a day. 9.24 pm: Coronavirus news The coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warned WHO Director-General. WHO continues to be concerned about increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries, he added. As in all regions, cases and deaths are underreported in countries in these regions because of low testing capacity, he said. 9.17 pm: Coronavirus update Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today held a meeting with directors of All India Institutes Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, and Post Graduate Institute, Chandigarh through video conferencing over the status of COVID-19 in India. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today held a meeting with directors of All India Institutes Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry & Post Graduate Institute, Chandigarh through video conferencing. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mOjLeZoJkx ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020 8.23 pm: Delhi-Haryana border sealed Haryana has decided to tighten its border with Delhi from Tuesday, after a number of coronavirus cases were traced back to the national capital, authorities said. Those tavelling between the Delhi and Haryana will need passes issued by the government. Haryana will restrict movement to satellite cities of Gurugram and Faridabad. Borders in Sonipat and Jhajjar have already been tightened. 8.03 pm: Ranchi COVID-19 updates One Assistant Sub-Inspector, who tested positive earlier today, was posted at Hindpiri Police Station; his contact tracing is being done, said Ranchi Police. Police personnel who have come in his contact will be sent to quarantine. 7.51 pm: COVID-19 cases in Mumbai Mumbai Police arrested 11 Tablighi Jamaat members from Indonesia on April 23 after their quarantine period concluded. They've been remanded to police custody till April 28, said DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police. 7.46 pm: Jharkhand coronavirus cases Seven more individuals from different parts of Ranchi have tested positive for coronavirus. This takes the total number of positive cases in Jharkhand to 98, said State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. 7.38 pm: Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir has reported a total of 546 coronavirus cases, of which 58 are in Jammu and 488 in Kashmir. The total number of cases include 375 active cases and 7 deaths. 7.36 pm: Coronavirus lockdown updates University Grants Commission met today via video conferencing to discuss report of Expert Committee and guidelines on exams and academic calendar for universities, and report of Expert Committee on promoting online education and suggestive implementation plan on its recommendations amid coronavirus updates. UGC said it will soon issue the guidelines for universities and colleges. 7.32 pm: COVID-19 death in Karanataka A 57-year-old man coronavirus patient passed away today in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. Deathb toll in the district rises to 5. The deceased was admitted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences with breathing problems. 7.16 pm:Dharavi coronavirus cases Thirteen new patients have tested positive cases for coronavirus in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This takes the total number of cases in the region to 288, including 14 deaths. 7.11 pm: Coronavirus cases in Haryana Haryana posted 5 new coronavirus cases have been reported today, informed State Health Department. This takes total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 301. 3 deaths reported till now. 5 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana today; taking total number of positive #COVID19 cases to 301. Total 3 deaths reported till now: Health Department, Haryana pic.twitter.com/XNFBNOG8cc ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020 7.09 pm: Chandigarh COVID-19 news Chandigarh district administration advised that masks and gloves used during home quarantine should be kept in paper bags for at least 72 hours before they are disposed as general waste. It is advisable to cut the masks prior to disposal to prevent reuse, said Chandigarh Directorate of Public Relations. 7.06 pm: Assam coronavirus news "In rural areas which are green zones,all shops will be opened except bazaars and haats. Within red zone areas, same policy and strict rules will be applicable. Cabinet has decided to extend movement of ASTC buses for people stranded within state till May 2," informed Assam Minister Chandra M Patowary. 7.01 pm: Kolkata lockdown extension "On one side they say lockdown should be strictly maintained on other hand they're saying to open all shops. What should we do? There is lack of clarity between what Central govt is saying and their directives," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee 6.52 pm: Lockdown extension West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recommended lockdown extension till May 21 and has sought clarification from Union Home Ministry on the shop reopening order. 6.34 pm: COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh Chandigarh reported 4 new coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of positive cases to 40, informed Chandigarh Health Department. 6.31 pm: Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases Tamil Nadu reported 52 new coronavirus cases have been reported in today. This takes total number of cases to 1,937 in the state. 52 new #COVID19 cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking total number of cases to 1,937 in the state: Tamil Nadu Health Department pic.twitter.com/2iyowSE0fu ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020 6.25 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases No new COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand today, informed State Health Department. The total number of cases in the state stands at 51. No new #COVID19 case reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of cases in the state stands at 51: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/yvfmSEZyAD ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020 6.17 pm: Odisha coronavirus updates CM @Naveen_Odisha has announced Rs 15 lakh compassionate assistance to families of working journalists who may lose life to COVID-19 infection, informed CMO, Odisha. CM @Naveen_Odisha has announced 15 lakh compassionate assistance to families of working journalists who may lose life to #COVID19 infection. CM said journalists are dedicatedly working to raise awareness about the pandemic during this difficult times. #OdishaCares CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 27, 2020

6.07 pm: COVID-19 tests: Govt won't lose money on faulty antibody kits, says ICMR

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex medical research body has clarified that it has not made "any payment" in respect to these supplies. Testing kits of two companies -- Biomedemics and Wondfo -- were identified for procurement as they had the requisite international certifications.

6.04 pm: Coronavirus news

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has stated that coronavirus vaccine could be ready within one year, but the production will not start before September. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - an NGO run by Gates and her wife, has pledged to give "total attention" to the coronavirus pandemic.

6.01 pm: COVID-19 cases in India: Highest ever death toll in a day

India recorded 1,463 new cases and 60 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. This is the highest death toll reported in 24 hours.

5.55 pm: Coronavirus in India

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed that the number of coronavirus cases, as of 5PM on April 27, stand at 28,380. including 21,132 active cases, 6,362 cured,discharged or migrated patients, and 886 deaths.

5.45 pm: Bihar coronavirus news

"Large number of students from Bihar study in Kota. We're following lockdown as per Centre's guidelines. It's not possible to bring back anyone until some amendments are made in guidelines. Central government should issue required guidelines." says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

5.39 pm: Coronavirus in Jharkhand

Jharkhand has decided not to implement the Centre's guidelines on the opening of shops on the back of rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. No shops will open in any areas of the State until May 3, informed CM Hemant Soren. However, shops that were earlier allowed to open will remain functional, he added.

5.37 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases

Odisha Health Department informed that a 34-year-old man in Jajpur has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in state to 111.

5.35 pm: Mumbai COVID-19 news

In a tweet today, Mumbai Police informed about the unfortunate demise of HC Shivaji Narayan Sonawane, 56, from Kurla Traffic Division. Sonawane was battling coronavirus.

5.31 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases

Karnataka reported nine new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 512, including 19 deaths and 193 discharges. Number of active cases stands at 299, said Karnataka Health Department.

5.30 pm: Coronavirus in India

'This institution is not hostage of government,' says Supreme Court as it seeks Centre's reply on plea seeking direction to authorities to allow migrant workers to return home after conducting COVID-19 tests.

5.17 pm: Ranchi coronavirus cases

Ranchi registered 8 new cases today, including an ASI and an ambulance driver, said Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. It takes the total number of positive cases in the state to 91.

5.04 pm: Coronavirus lockdown in Italy

Italy to ease Europe's longest-running lockdown from May 4.

4.59 pm: Coronavirus cases worldwide

The global confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 2.9 lakh now with over 2 lakh deaths and 8.69 lakh recoveris so far.

4.55 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news: Confirmed cases jump to 1,955 in the state

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday that the total number of COVID-19 cases have jumped to 1,955 in Uttar Pradesh out of which 1,589 cases are active. 31 patients have lost their lives due to the disease while 335 others have been cured/discharged.

Number of #COVID19 cases rises to 1955 in Uttar Pradesh out of which 1589 cases are active. 31 patients have lost their lives due to the disease while 335 others have been cured/discharged: Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad pic.twitter.com/hvlE97AiDG - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2020

4.45 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Singer Kanika Kapoor will donate plasma to help COVID-19 patients

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, will donate her plasma for the treatment of critically-ill novel coronavirus patients.

4.39 pm: Jharkhand coronavirus news: 8 new cases reported; states total climbs to 91

Jharkhand registered 8 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total count in the state to 91. ASI of the Hindpidi Police Station is among the 8 people who have been tested positive.

4.35 pm: Corona live updates: over 2,000 or 80% mandis operational in India now, says MHA official

Around 20,000 or 80% mandis in India are operational in the country now, a Home Ministry official said on Monday.

4.27 pm: Govt presser on coronavirus: Over 2 crore people employed through MGNREGA till now, says MHA official

The Union Home Affairs Ministry said on Monday that around 2 crore people have been given employment through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) till now.

4.20 pm: Coronavirus in India latest news

India's COVID-19 recovery rate now 22.17 per cent: Health ministry

1396 new positive cases reported in last 24 hrs, takes our total confirmed cases to 27,892. 20,835 people are under active medical supervision. 381 patients are found cured in past 1 day. Total no. of cured people becomes 6184. Recovery rate 22.17%: Joint Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/BSKSQ8HYTg - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

4.16 pm: Govt daily briefing on coronavirus

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said on Monday that India recorded 1,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, 381 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The country's total count of confirmed cases has jumped to 27,892.

4:10 pm: South Eastern Railway makes nearly 92,000 face masks

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has made nearly 92,000 face masks and more than 5,000 litres of hand sanitiser in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The reusable face masks and hand sanitiser were being distributed among the loco pilots, guards and staff engaged in running of freight and parcel express trains to ensure their protection. The masks and sanitisers were also distributed to hospitals in SER zone.

4:05 pm: IIT Madras start-up develops smart dustbin system to prevent coronavirus transmission

An IIT-incubated start-up "Antariksh" has developed a 'smart bin system' to prevent the spread of coronavirus through waste generated at hospitals, clinics, public places and quarantine zones.

Called 'AirBin', the digital waste management system can generate alerts to sanitation teams at regular intervals on fill levels and on-demand clearance requests from end-users for faster disposal of contagious waste.

4:00 pm: ICMR's first attempt to procure Biomedics and Wondfo kits did not elicit any response from the suppliers. In the second attempt, they were identified for procurement.

For Wondfo, evaluation committee got 4 bids and the corresponding quotes received were Rs. 1,204, Rs. 1,200, Rs. 844 and Rs. 600. Accordingly, bid offer of Rs. 600 was considered as L-1.Meanwhile, ICMR also tried to procure the kits directly from Wondfo company in China through CGI. However, quotation received from direct procurement had the following issues:

Quotation was FOB (Free on Board) without any commitment on logistics issues.

The quotation was on the basis of 100% direct advance without any guarantees.

There was no commitment on timelines.

Rates were communicated in US dollars without any clause for accounting for fluctuations in prices.

3.50pm: Tamil Nadu builds temporary walls on AP border to prevent influx of people

Tamil Nadu has built temporary walls on roads across the border with Andhra Pradesh at two remote checkpoints to prevent the influx of people into the state.

The walls are made of concrete hollow blocks. And, is erected at Synagunda and Ponnai checkpoints.

3.45pm: ICMR advocated that RT-PCR throat/nasal swab test was the best use for diagnosis of COVID-19. "RT-PCR test detects the virus early and is the best strategy to identify and isolate the individuals," ICMR said in a notification.

3:40pm: ICMR issues revised advisory to state government to stop using rapid antibody test kits. On Monday, ICMR asked state governments to prohibit using Wondfo and Livzon kits with immediate effect

3:35pm: First case of coronavirus reported in CM Adityanath's constituency

A 50-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's constituency-Gorakhpur on Monday.

According to news agency, the man had returned from Delhi on April 26 (Sunday). He was was admitted in the Safdarjung Hospital for treatment of diabetes and blood pressure.

He was brought to BRD Medical College after he developed breathing issues and chest pain.

Subsequently, the man was sent to an isolation ward and was tested for coronavirus.

3:30pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update

A private hospital in MP's Indore has started plasma therapy trials in three COVID-19 patients. According to news agency PTI, two doctors, who recently recovered from coronavirus, came forward to donate plasma for three patients.

According to a doctor the plasma therapy trial may continue for the next 14 days. Indore has emerged as one of the hotspots in Madhya Pradesh. The district has reported 1,207 cases of coronavirus and 60 deaths.

3.25pm: Force Motors deploys 80 mobile dispensaries in Maharashtra

Pune-based automaker Force Motors has deployed over 80 mobile dispensaries across several cities of Maharashtra to conduct medical check-ups. The mobile medical care facility, 'Doctor Aplya Daari' also have a team of doctors and paramedics to check coronavirus patients.

The mobile dispensaries were launched early this month. According to Force Motors, it has checked checked over 1.11 lakh people until Sunday. The company added that these mobile units can check 2,500 people per day and can examine the symptoms of around 500 patients in a day.

3.20pm: Bihar coronavirus news

Bihar Principal Health Secretary, Sanjay Kumar, on Monday revealed that 14 more coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state. With this, the state's tally has climbed to 321 as of April 27.

14 more #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar; taking the total number of cases to 321: Sanjay Kumar, Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) https://t.co/DqLnRrlixI - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

3.15 pm: Lockdown in Goa updates

"108 Ambulances have been strengthening health care in the state since its inception, their professional treatment and dedication is par excellence. I would like to thank & congratulate the staff of 108 on this successful delivery," said Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health Minister.

108 Ambulances have been strengthening health care in the state since its inception, their professional treatment and dedication is par excellence. I would like to thank & congratulate the staff of 108 on this successful delivery: Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health Minister. https://t.co/8HPrUTefag - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

3.03 pm: Bihar coronavirus news: 17 new cases reported

17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar today; 9 from Munger, 5 from Madhubani & 3 from Lakhisarai. The total number of cases rises to 307 now: Sanjay Kumar, Bihar Principal Secretary (Health).

17 new #COVID19 cases reported in Bihar today; 9 from Munger, 5 from Madhubani & 3 from Lakhisarai. The total number of cases rises to 307 now: Sanjay Kumar, Bihar Principal Secretary (Health). (File pic) pic.twitter.com/JsaGcYLhQT - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

2.55 pm: Lockdown in Delhi: Man arrested with 4 liquor cartons, 60 cigarette boxes

Delhi Police said on Monday that a man has been arrested with four cartons (54.5 Litres) of illegal foreign imported liquor and 60 boxes of cigarettes in Kalkaji area in Delhi. He was using an e-pass issued meant for the delivery of groceries and food Items.

A man has been arrested with four cartons (54.5 Liters) of illegal foreign imported liquor & 60 boxes of cigarettes in Kalkaji area in Delhi. He was using an e-pass issued meant for the delivery of groceries & food Items: Police #lockdown pic.twitter.com/DhYXXyyKTS - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

2.49 pm: PM Modi on lockdown: Masks, face covers will become part of life in coming months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with CMs of various states on Monday said that face masks and covers will become a part of our lives in the coming months.

2.38 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus updates: Journalist tests positive in Unnao

A journalist tested positive for COVID-19 in Unnao on Monday. This is the second novel coronavirus case in the district, a senior UP official said. The journalist's test report came on Sunday night from a Kanpur-based lab, district in-charge of communicable diseases Dr RS Mishra said. The journalist is a resident of Shuklaganj area under Ganga Ghat police station. She has been taken to Kanpur to be kept in isolation and 3 of her family members have also been put in quarantine at the Unnao district hospital.

2.29 pm: PM Modi asks states to prepare their lockdown exit plan: Highlights

During Today's meeting with the chief ministers of various states, PM Modi asked them to prepare state-wise exit policy in view of their Red, orange & Green zones

PM indicated that lockdown may continue in hotspots or red zone areas

PM says that one should not worry about the state of economy, which is relatively good

"We have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi said during his virtual meet with the CMs

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asked for a month's extension of the lockdown

At least four CMs have advocated for the extension of lockdown while others suggested staggered exit with different levels of restrictions

Gujarat CM briefed the centre about their testing-treatment mechanism

Haryana CM briefed the centre about the step taken to help farmers in Mandi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asked for a policy to bring stranded students from Kota and other states. He also asked for health check-up of all migrant laborers

According to Delhi CM, situation is still challenging, but final decision will be taken in next few days

CMs provided theirs feedbacks, suggested measures to meet the economic challenges and boost health infrastructure

2.19 pm: Coronavirus in Bengaluru: COVID-19 patient jumps from 6th floor of hospital

A 50-year-old man jumped from the 6th floor of Victoria hospital in Bengaluru on Monday after testing positive for novel coronavirus. He was admitted to the hospital and was also suffering from co-morbidity issues. He was undergoing dialysis at the hospital.

2.14 pm: India lockdown news

PM Modi emphasised on the significance of ensuring that more people download the AarogyaSetu app to bolster the efforts of the country in the battle against COVID-19: PMO on PM's meeting with CMs.

PM Modi emphasized on the significance of ensuring that more people download the AarogyaSetu app to bolster the efforts of the country in the battle against COVID-19: PMO on PM's meeting with CMs https://t.co/2npnupDKsU - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

2.10 pm: Lockdown exit plan

PM Modi said situation in many countries, including India was almost similar at the start of March. However, due to timely measures, India has been able to protect many people. He, however, forewarned that danger of virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance: PMO (ANI report)

2.04 pm: PM Modi on lockdown extension

Impact of Coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months, masks and face covers will be part of our life: PM Narendra Modi in his video conference meeting with Chief Ministers.

Impact of Coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months, masks & face covers will be part of our life: PM Narendra Modi in his video conference meeting with Chief Ministers pic.twitter.com/aEhVdXnuBx - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

1.59 pm: Lockdown in Delhi

Watch: As part of awareness drive initiated by Delhi Police, volunteers wearing symbolic coronavirus helmets appeal to people in Dwarka to stay at home amid coronavirus lockdown.

#WATCH Delhi: As part of awareness drive initiated by Delhi Police, volunteers wearing symbolic #Coronavirus helmets appeal to people in Dwarka to stay at home amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/tnp3gIK0kD - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

1.52 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Goa CM demands lockdown extension beyond May 3

"COVID-19 related lockdown which is scheduled to end on May 3, should be extended further, with relaxations for economic activities within the state but the borders should be sealed," says Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

#COVID19 related lockdown which is scheduled to end on May 3, should be extended further, with relaxations for economic activities within the state but the borders should be sealed: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/bafoCX6bVC - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

1.46 pm: Odisha lockdown extension updates: CM Naveen Patnaik demands lockdown extension

"I've demanded that lockdown should continue otherwise we can't face these things in Odisha. Let it be one month more, then, we will see what is going on," said Odisha Health Minister Naba Das who was present along with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at PM's video conference meeting.

I've demanded that lockdown should continue otherwise we can't face these things in Odisha. Let it be one month more, then, we will see what is going on: Odisha Health Minister Naba Das who was present along with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at PM's video conference meeting #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/lMgQET02vJ - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

1.39 pm: Corona live updates: New antiviral coating can protect surfaces for 90 days, say Hong Kong scientists

Hong Kong university researchers are of the opinion that they have developed an antiviral coating which can protect surfaces for 90 days against bacteria and viruses such as the one causing COVID-19. The coating is called MAP-1 and took 10 years to develop. The coating can be sprayed on surfaces frequently used by the public, such as elevator buttons and handrails, the researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) said

1.33 pm: Telangana lockdown updates

Inter-Ministerial Central Team led by Arun Bakora, the Additional Secretary (GoI) visited a containment zone in Masab Tank area in Hyderabad on Monday, to review the #Coronavirus situation.

Telangana: Inter-Ministerial Central Team led by Arun Bakora, the Additional Secretary (GoI) visited a containment zone in Masab Tank area in Hyderabad today, to review the #Coronavirus situation. pic.twitter.com/bO5MqwjHtH - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

1.27 pm: Karnataka coronavirus news: 511 positive cases in the state so far

Karnataka government said on Monday that till date, 511 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, this includes 19 deaths and 188 discharges. 8 new positive cases have been reported from 5:00 PM on Sunday till 12:00 noon on Monday.

Till date, 511 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, this includes 19 deaths & 188 discharges. 8 new positive cases have been reported from 5:00 PM yesterday till 12:00 noon today: Government of Karnataka pic.twitter.com/B53IMb4nfg - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

1.20 pm: Coronavirus India updates: ICMR validates 9 rapid antibody test kits manufactured in India

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday that it is working towards validating diagnostic kits for COVID-19 testing and screening. "9 of the rapid antibody kits validated by @icmr_niv are manufactured in India," tweeted ICMR.

We are working towards validating diagnostic kits for COVID-19 testing and screening. 9 of the rapid antibody kits validated by @icmr_niv are manufactured in India! For more details visit: https://t.co/kH4qIFn4kt #ICMRFIGHTSCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/qcccwsaTUN - ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) April 20, 2020

1.15 pm: PM Modi's interaction with CMs: Takeaways

1. Takeaway 1- States to dec ide on relaxing curbs

2. Takeaway 2- States will decide on curbs in red zones

3. Takeaway 3- 4 state CMs back lockdown extension

1.10 pm: Modi on lockdown: 4 CMs favour lockdown extension post May 3

At least 4 chief ministers have advocates for a lockdown extension beyond May 3 to combat further spread of COVID-19. The CMs made the demand in their meeting with PM Modi via video-conferencing on Monday.

At the video conference meeting with the PM and Home Minister, we have mooted to continue with the lockdown post-May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones affected districts in Meghalaya, tweets Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma pic.twitter.com/VNCWgH9dT0 - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

1.04 pm: PM Modi video conference meet with states' CMs concludes; 4 CMs advocated lockdown extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with chief ministers of various states has ended. The meeting went on for around 3 hours. PM Modi discussed several issues such as lockdown extension, the state of economy and lifting of restrictions etc in the wake of COVID-19 situation in the country. Four CMs advocated for the lockdown to be extended beyond May 3. PM Modi sought suggestions of the CMs on lockdown extension based on the current situation in their respective states. He also lauded the joint efforts of CMs to ensure lockdown rules are followed adding that the lockdown has been helpful in tackling the spread of novel coronavirus.

12.57 pm: PM Modi video conference with CMs of states ends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference meeting with the Chief Ministers of all States on COVID19 situation, concludes.

#Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference meeting with the Chief Ministers of all States on COVID19 situation, concludes. https://t.co/eecoedEEm8 - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

12.52 pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases: 3 more die in Indore, takes district toll to 60

The COVID-19 death toll in Indore climbed to 60 after 3 more people succumbed to the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district, a health official told PTI on Monday. The victims, who were in the age group of 55 to 67 years, passed away in different hospitals in Indore in the last 2 days, district chief medical and health officer Praveen Jadia told the news agency. All these victims also suffered from co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart-related ailment, he added.

12.46 pm: PM Modi lauds states' joint effort in fighting coronavirus; seeks suggestions of CMs on lockdown extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting of chief ministers of various states to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country. PM Modi sought suggestions of the CMs on lockdown extension based on the current situation in their respective states. He also lauded the joint efforts of CMs to ensure lockdown rules are followed adding that the lockdown has been helpful in tackling the spread of novel coronavirus. The fourth virtual meet is currently underway.

12.39 pm: Pune coronavirus news: 2 more deaths, 55 fresh cases reported

With 3 more deaths and 55 new positive cases reported in Pune, the death toll and total number of positive cases rises to 80 and 1319, respectively: Health Officials, Pune (ANI reports)

12.32 pm: Delhi coronavirus patient donates plasma for COVID-19 patients

Watch: Anuj Sharma, recovered COVID19 patient from Delhi, has donated plasma for COVID19 patients. He says, "Within 45 minutes plasma donation was done. If someone's life can be saved by plasma donation then we must do it".

#WATCH Anuj Sharma, recovered COVID19 patient from Delhi, has donated plasma for COVID19 patients. He says, "Within 45 minutes plasma donation was done. If someone's life can be saved by plasma donation then we must do it". pic.twitter.com/6Cv5A5vbYV - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

12.27 pm: Mumbai coronavirus lockdown news: 20 cops put quarantined as criminal tests COVID-19 positive

20 cops of a police station in Mumbai have been put into quarantine after a 22-year-old man arrested for robbery turned out COVID-19 positive, an official said on Sunday. The accused was arrested from Goregaon (W) recently and was remanded in custody of the police at Bangur Nagar station for a day before he was sent to judicial custody on April 22. (PTI report)

12.21 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases: 10 new cases in Agra in 24 hours

10 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Agra district in last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the district is now 381: DM Agra Prabhu N Singh. (ANI reports)

12.16 pm: Coronavirus in Pakistan: Cases jump to 13,328, death toll at 281

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases have jumped to 13,328 while the death toll has climbed to 281 with 12 more fatalities, the health ministry said on Monday. The Ministry of National Health Services, said that Punjab has registered 5,446 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,864, Sindh 4,615, Islamabad 245, Gilgit-Baltistan 318, Balochistan 781 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir- 59 cases.

12.10 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Coca-Cola's bottling unit in India increases salaries

Coca Cola's bottling partner Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages has announced a hike in the salaries of its 7,000 direct employees who have been given 7-8% salary increment that will come into force from April 1, 2020.

Read more here: Coca-Cola's bottling unit in India hikes salaries despite coronavirus impact on sales

12.05 pm: Lockdown in Tamil Nadu

Watch: An ambulance and commuters were stopped by Chennai Police near Island Grounds intersection to allow VIP convoy to pass, today.

#WATCH An ambulance and commuters were stopped by Chennai Police near Island Grounds intersection to allow VIP convoy to pass, today. #Chennai pic.twitter.com/0gdvHOhrFX - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

11.59 am: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus news: 80 positive cases in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh recorded 80 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours (including 23-Guntur, 33-Krishna, 13-Kurnool districts); the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 1177: State's health department.

80 new COVID19 positive cases (including 23-Guntur, 33-Krishna, 13-Kurnool districts) reported in last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh; the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 1177: State's health department pic.twitter.com/AckkWZC07R - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

11.54 am: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases

22 staff members of AIIMS Rishikesh and 7 staff members of Bapu Gram quarantined after they came in contact with a nursing officer of AIIMS Rishikesh who tested positive for COVID-19. 20 Bigha area, Bapu Gram in Rishikesh declared 'Red Zone', reports ANI.

11.49: PM Modi: Lockdown helped contian coronavirus spread

PM Modi lauds collective action by states in fight against COVID-19.

11.45 am: West Bengal lockdown news: Central team visits hospital in East Midnapore

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) today visited a COVID-19 Hospital (Level 3&4) near Mechogram in East Midnapore, to review the preventive measures and guidelines being followed at the hospital against novel coronavirus.

West Bengal: Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) today visited a #COVID19 Hospital (Level 3&4) near Mechogram in East Midnapore, to review the preventive measures and guidelines being followed at the hospital against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/iopbuZti9Q - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

11.37 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: over 8,000 cases, mortality rate at 4.24%

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has jumped past the 8,000-mark. According to latest update by the Union Health Ministry, the case tally in the state stands at 8,068 as of date including 342 deaths. Maharashtra health department has, said that the mortality rate in the state stands at 4.24%.

11.30 am: PM Modi video conference: Amit Shah asks states to punish lockdown violators strictly

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is also present at PM Modi's video-conference meet with the chief ministers of various states, has asked them to ensure stricter lockdown rules and stringent punishment for curfew violators.

11.25 am: Lockdown violation in Kolkata

Watch: People seen violating lockdown rules at Raja Bazaar area in Kolkata, West Bengal on Monday.

#WATCH Social distancing norms being violated in Raja Bazaar area in Kolkata, West Bengal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XI2v4XdtnB - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

11.19 am: Kerala coronavirus lockdown: CM Pinarayi Vijayan not attending video conference with PM Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is not attending the virtual meet with PM Modi on COVID-19 situation. According to sources, the state has given its suggestions in writing. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Secretary is attending the meeting.

11.14 am: Karnataka lockdown news

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa attends video conference meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on COVID-19 situation.

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa attends video conference meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/hCmi5hYgCy - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

11.06 am: Modi video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds video conference with the Chief Ministers of all States on COVID-19 situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds video conference with the Chief Ministers of all States on COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/D9kiiXk4XK - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

11.00 am: Coronavirus in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Monday that the State government "will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in diff parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home. I've instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I'm here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I'm with you in these tough times."

GoWB will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in diff parts of the country due to lockdown,in returning home. I've instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I'm here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I'm with you in these tough times(1/2) - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 27, 2020

10.55 am: Lockdown in Delhi: CM Keriwal attends video-conference meet with PM Modi

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal attends video conference meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on COVID-19 situation.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal attends video conference meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/1ZwTHyruzW - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

10.49 am: Telangana lockdown updates

Police personnel have been deployed and movement of only essential service providers allowed in Malakpet area in Hyderabad, after the area was declared as a COVID-19 hotspot by the district administration.

Telangana: Police personnel have been deployed and movement of only essential service providers allowed in Malakpet area in Hyderabad, after the area was declared as a #COVID19 hotspot by the district administration. pic.twitter.com/WlBeGhV54m - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

10.43 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news: State accounts for 30% cases, 40% deaths in India

Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state in India accounts for nearly 30% COVID-19 cases and 40% deaths in the country. The state recorded 440 cases, 19 deaths in 24 hours. The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 8068 including the death toll at 342. Mumbai alone has more than 5,000 cases and over 200 deaths in the state. Mumbai, Pune and Thane are the ticking time bomb with the maximum number of cases being reported from these areas.

10.36 am: Modi on lockdown: Virtual meeting with state CMs underway

PM Modi's virtual meeting with state CMs is underway. According to sources, the Prime Ministers will take a final call on the lockdown extension post the meeting with the chief ministers and will likely address the nation at the end of this week.

10.32 am: Coronavirus live updates world status: Germany records 1,018 new cases, 110 more deaths

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany rose by 1,018 to 1,55,193 om Monday, as per data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. The death toll jumped by 110 to 5,750, according to the tally.

10.28 am: Corona live updates: RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore liquidity facility for mutual funds

The Reserve Bank of India announced a special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for mutual funds on Monday to ease liquidity pressures om mutual funds. "With a view to easing liquidity pressures on mutual funds, it has been decided to open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crores. RBI shall conduct repo operations of 90 days tenor at the fixed repo rate," ANI quoted the central bank.

10.18 am: Bihar coronavirus latest news: 12 more tests positive; tally jumps to 290

13 more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total tally in the state to 290. New cases were reported from Sadar Bazar area of Jamalpur in Munger district on Sunday.

13 new #COVID19 cases reported in Bihar today, taking the total number of cases to 290: Sanjay Kumar, Bihar Principal Secretary (Health). (File pic) pic.twitter.com/bruC3cDuVj - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

10.11 am: India lockdown updates: PM Modi to address nation by this week end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation for the fourth time by the end of this week. According to sources, the PM Modi may announce a post May 3 lockdown exit plan in his address. He may give some relaxation in lockdown curbs but the final decision will be taken after the Prime Minister's meeting with the state chief ministers on Monday.

10.06 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news: 36 new cases on Monday

Rajasthan recorded 36 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total tally of positive cases in the state to 2,221.

36 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state; the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 2221: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/CzST30wHeS - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

9.59 am: PM Modi video conference with state CMs at 10 am

The Prime Minister Office tweeted that PM Modi's video-conferencing meet with chief ministers will be held at 10 am. "They will be discussing aspects relating to the Covid-19 situation," the PMO tweeted.

At 10 AM, Shri @narendramodi will be interacting with state Chief Ministers via video conferencing. They will be discussing aspects relating to the COVID-19 situation. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2020

9.57 am: Coronavirus in Gujarat: Ahmedabad Congress leader dies due to COVID-19

Veteran Congress leader and Ahmedabad corporator Badruddin Shaikh died of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday. Shaikh had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 15 and was undergoing treatment at the SVP Hospital on the same day. He was also suffering from co-morbid conditions such as high diabetes and heart ailment. His condition worsened in the hospital on ventilator on April 17.

Read more here: Coronavirus in Gujarat: Ahmedabad Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh dies due to COVID-19

9.55 am: Jharkhand coronavirus cases: 1st case in Jamtara

Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said on Monday that Jamtara has recorded its first COVID-19 positive case, taking the totally tally in the state to 83.

9.50 am: Assam lockdown updates: State govt brings back 391 students stranded in Kota, Rajasthan

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the state government has brought back 391 stranded students from Kota, Rajasthan due to coronavirus lockdown. "After a long journey from Kota, 391 children are back with smiles and cheers. To ensure they and their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14-day quarantine," he said.

After a long journey from Kota, 391 children are back with smiles & cheers. To ensure they & their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14-day quarantine: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma https://t.co/OCZSm6WGZI pic.twitter.com/qVJkAIAMnA - ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

9.45 am: India lockdown updates

Tamil Nadu has raised the wall on its border with Andhra Pradesh to regulate vehicular movement amid COVID-19 lockdown. Walls have been raised across the border at two key entry and exit points in Vellore district.

9.40 am: Coronavirus deaths in India: Toll nears 900-mark

India reported 48 deaths in 24 hours taking its total toll to 872 on Monday, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra has the highest toll in the country at 342 followed by Gujarat at 151.

9.35 am: Corona live updates: UK PM Boris Johnson back to work

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday over 3 weeks after he was hospitalised for the coronavirus. He returned to 10 Downing Street on Sunday evening and will preside a meeting on Monday morning of the coronavirus "war cabinet", his colleagues confirmed.

9.29 am: Lockdown in Delhi: Visuals from Okhla vegetable market

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced the enforcement of Union Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines on the opening of shops, but he has also clarified that no relaxation will be given on the lockdown beyond what the central government has suggested. Delhi is third worst-hit state with 2,918 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 293 new cases reported on Sunday- the second highest in a day. The death toll in the national capital stands at 54, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

Delhi: People at Okhla vegetable market to buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat #COVID19 will last till 3rd May 2020. pic.twitter.com/PCamdUgolg - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

9.25 am: Coronavirus in US: 1,330 deaths in 24 hours

The United States registered 1,330 COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country are around a million with over 54,000 deaths.

9.20 am: Global coronavirus cases cross 2.91 million; death toll past 2.03 lakh

The total number of COVID-19 deaths have reached 2.03 lakh globally, with around 2.9 million confirmed cases. The coronavirus infections have been recorded in over 210 countries and territories.

9.16 am: India coroanvirus updates

1,396 COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours have taken the total tally of confirmed novel coronavirus cases to 27,892 in India, and death toll at 872.

9.09 am: Coronavirus cases in India cross 27,000-mark; death toll nears 900

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India now stand at 27,892 including 20,835 active cases, 6,184 cured/dicharged, 1 migrated and 872 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.05 am: Corona live updates: Office guard of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's OSD tests positive for COVID-19

An office guard of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's officer on special duty (OSD) was tested positive for novel coronavirus last Saturday. The guard was posted to Dr. Vardhan's OSD at his office in the teaching block of AIIMS, Delhi. The concerned OSD has been put into quarantine and his office at AIIMs, Delhi has been closed.

9.00 am: PM Modi video conference meet with state CMs rescheduled

PM Modi's virtual meeting with chief ministers of various states has been rescheduled from 10 am on Monday to 12 pm. The Prime Minister is likely to discuss the current coronavirus situation in the country and road ahead as the countrywide lockdown will end on May 3.

8.58 am: Kerala coronavirus lockdown: State govt allows local shops to reopen with conditions

Kerala government has issued orders, allowing opening of shops registered under Kerala Shops & Establishments Act, except for those in single and multi brand malls. The shops will open with 50 per cent staff strength and wearing of masks along with following of social distancing norms will be mandatory.

8.54 am: How plasma therapy works?

The convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies developed in the body of an infected person while he/she is infected with COVID-19. These antibodies are developed by an infected patient as part of their body's natural immune response to a foreign pathogen. Once the patient recovers, they donate their blood so their antibodies can be utilised to treat other critically ill coronavirus patients.

8.49 am: Coronavirus live updates: What is Plasma Therapy?

The convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies from the blood of a recovered coronavirus patient to treat the critically ill COVID-19 patients. The therapy can also be utilised to immunise people at a high risk of contracting the respiratory infection such as health workers, patients' families and other high-risk contacts. The therapy works on the premise that the blood of a recovered patient contains antibodies with the ability of fighting COVID-19. The antibodies of the recovered person once ingested into a patient's body, will target and fight the coronavirus. According to researchers, the plasma therapy is akin to passive immunisation. However, it is a preventive measure and not a treatment.

8.44 am: First coronavirus patient treated with plasma therapy in India

A 49-year-old male COVID-19 patient was discharged from a private hospital in Delhi's Saket on Sunday after recovering from the infection. This was the first time a novel coronavirus patient was successfully treated with convalescent plasma therapy in India. Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka have already sought permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to treat critically-ill coronavirus patients with plasma therapy.

8.30 am: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

With around 7,600 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, followed by Gujarat with more than 3,000 cases and Delhi with over 2,600 cases.

8.15 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In COVID-19 tracker

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic