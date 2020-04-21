Coronavirus Lockdown Highlights: Delhi-Noida border completely shut; doctors, goods transport exempted

Coronavirus Cases in India latest updates: The country recorded 1,329 new cases and 44 deaths in 24 hours. According to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has so far recorded 18,985 confirmed coronavirus cases including 15,122 active cases, 3,259 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 603 deaths. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2,081 with death toll at 47 following Maharashtra which is the worst-hit in India with coronavirus tally at 4,666, while 232 people succumbed to the virus in the state. Maharashtra also has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the country. Gujarat is the third state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,939 and death toll at 71.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan has launched 'COVID India Seva', an interactive platform for citizen engagement on COVID19 on Tuesday. It is aimed at enabling e-governance delivery in real-time and answering people's queries. The Covid India Seva will work as a dashboard at the backend that will help to process large volumes of tweets, converts them into resolvable tickets, and assigns them to the relevant authority for real-time resolution. "Trained experts will share authoritative public health information swiftly at scale, helping to build a direct channel for communication with citizens," the union minister said. India is witnessing a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

10.56 pm: Delhi-Noida border completely shut

The Delhi-Noida border has been completely shut on advice from medical department with certain exemptions, informed Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY. Personnel involved in COVID-19 management activities, central government employees, doctors, and media personnel with authorisation, as well as goods transport and ambulances have been exempted from this, an order stated.

10.28 pm: Coronavirus in India

Government of India to conduct a telephonic survey to gather feedback from citizens on prevalence and distribution of COVID19 symptoms, reported ANI. Calls will be made to mobile phone numbers from 1921 during which respondents will be asked to take the survey. It will be carried out by National Informatics Centre (NIC).

9.27 pm: Coronavirus update India

Under ICMR's new strategy for #COVID19 testing among pregnant women expectant mothers residing in coronavirus hotspots or part of large migration gatherings from from hotspot districts presenting in labor or likely to deliver in next 5 days will be tested even if asymptomatic.

9.20 pm: IN PICTURES: MoS G Kishan Reddy visits Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy inspected the Azadpur wholesale market, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/fIHB4lbH0I ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020 9.09 pm: Coronavirus in India: Health Ministry lists rules for importing remains of COVID patients, suspects Ministry of Health and Family Welfare list guidelines as standard operating procedure for importation of human remains of confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients. Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) releases guidelines/standard operating procedures for importation of human remains of #COVID19 patients/suspects: MoHFW pic.twitter.com/iZUMKbFLao ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020 9.07 pm: Coronavirus update India Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Department issue Standard Operating Procedure for smooth movement of all kind of goods and workers, as well as for opening vehicle repair shops during coronavirus lockdown. Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Department has issued Standard Operating Procedure for smooth movement of all types of goods, workers and opening of vehicle repair shops during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/SEQYE4FAwu ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020 8.49 pm: Prepaid mobile recharge, caregivers of senior citizens, flour mills exempted from COVID-19 lockdown, MHA clarifies In a letter to states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has clarified that prepaid mobile recharge services, caregivers who stay with senior citizens, and food processing units in urban areas like flour mills, dal mills, bread factories, milk processing plants and such had already been exempted from nationwide lockdown in view of coronavirus outbreak. However, social distancing measures will have to be followed at workshops and other facilities allowed to run, Bhalla added. 8.34 pm: Korean company begins producing COVID-19 rapid test kits at Manesar South Korean company SD Biosensor has started production from its facility in Manesar, Haryana, informed Indian Embassy in Seoul. The facility has a production capacity of 500,000 rapid test kits per week, which will be further enhanced in the coming weeks to meet growing demand, the Embassy informed. 8.23 pm: Coronavirus update India: Cabinet to convene at PM Modi 's residence The Union cabinet will meet at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22, Wednesday. The status of coronavirus outbreak in India is expected to be the primary agenda for the meeting tomorrow. 8.17 pm: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra Maharashtra reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths today, taking tally of cases to 5,218 and death toll to 251. A total of 722 patients have been cured so far, including the 150 patients discharged from hospitals today, informed Maharashtra Health Department. 8.11 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases Delhi government has demarcated three new containment zones in the national capital, taking the number of such areas to 87 from 84. Number of COVID19 'containment zones' in Delhi raised to 87 by Delhi government. pic.twitter.com/AGGx6QNp50 ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020 7.59 pm: Coronavirus news: China refutes claims of faulty rapid test kits China has rejected claims from some Indian states indicating that rapid testing kits for detecting COVID-19 were yielding inacurrate results. ICMR had suspended such test kits for 2 days after suspicions were raised by Rajasthan and West Bengal. 7.51 pm: Lockdown in Maharashtra Maharashtra government has revoked relaxations and exemptions from coronavirus lockdown for Mumbai and Pune regions as 'people are not behaving responsibly', stated Chief Minister's Office. The lockdown exemptions will remain in place for other parts of the state. 7.40 pm: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urges Red Cross to encourage cured COVID-19 patients to doneate blood for plasma ttherapy There have been reports that convalescent plasma can play a crucial role in the recovery of #COVID19 patients. For this, we have requested Red Cross volunteers to approach people who have recovered from COVID19&motivate them to donate blood: Dr Harsh Vardhan,Union Health Minister pic.twitter.com/BFxJkCFkgz ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020 7.23 pm: Coronavirus news: Punjab suggests three-pronged strategy for Centre to bail out states CM Captain Amarinder Singh today suggested the Centre a 3-pronged strategy to bail out states from #COVID19 crisis, including a 3-month special financial package&extension to 15th Finance Commission till Oct 2021 for submission of its final report: Punjab Chief Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/Q3udRETV4q ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020 7.19 pm: Coronavirus updates: SEBI rolls out measures to facilitate fund raising Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has decided to take certain measures to further facilitate fund raising by corporates through capital markets in line with its ongoing efforts to ease processes amid the coronavirus crisis. Securities and Exchange Board of India has decided to take certain measures to further facilitate fund raising by corporates through capital markets in keeping with its ongoing efforts to ease processes in light of #COVID19: Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/cDBWyeO7Pu ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

7.10 pm: Singapore extends partial lockdown till June 1

Singapore has extended the "circuit breaker" period until June 1 to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus as cases in the country surged to 9,125. In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the government is committed to do its "utmost" to keep it this deadly virus at bay.

7.04 pm: Coronavirus news: Quarantined man dies after jumping from hospital's 3rd floor

A man who was quarantined in Ranchi's Lake View Hospital died after jumping from the third floor of the hospital, Ranchi Police has confirmed.

6.54 pm: Coronavirus updates: IAF airlifts 57 people to Kargil

Indian Air Force airlifted 57 quarantined people in a C-130 aircraft from AFS Hindan to Kargil after they tested negative for coronavirus. The evacuees had completed their quarantine periods at Air Force Quarantine Facility, Hindan, reported ANI.

6.44 pm: Coronavirus in India

Rajendra Singh, Member, National Disaster Management Authority, called on IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria to discuss coronavirus relief operations. Singh appreciated India Air Force for their help in transporting medical and essential supplies to different parts of country.

6.19 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: 2081 cases reported, 47 dead: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed that 2,081 coronavirus cases have been reported in in the national capital till April night, of which, 431 have recovered and 47 have lost their lives due to the virus. Currently, there are 1,603 active cases in Delhi, he added.

6.11 pm: India Coronavirus Tracker

BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic:

6.02 pm: Coronavirus updates: MyLab gets TBD approval for funds to ramp up test kit production

Technology Development Board (TDB), a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has approved financial support to Pune-based MyLab Discovery Solutions for ramping up production of COVID-19 diagnostic kits they have developed. Mylab is the first indigenous company to develop real-time PCR based molecular diagnostic kit used for detecting COVID 19.

5.59 pm: Govt tech think tanks mulls best pratices to revive Indian economy post COVID-19

Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), an autonomous technology think tank under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, is working on a white paper to strategise revival of Indian economy after COVID 19. This document would mainly focus on strengthening Make in India initiatives, commercialisation of indigenous technology, developing a technology-driven transparent Public Distribution System (PDS), efficient rural healthcare system, reducing imports, adoption of emerging technology domains like AI, Machine Learning, Data Analytics and many more, a government statement said.

5:55 pm: India's COVID-19 cases rise to 18,985, death toll goes up to 603

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 18,985 in India (including 15,122 active cases, 3,260 cured/discharged/migrated people and 603 deaths), says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 18985 in India (including 15122 active cases, 3260 cured/discharged/migrated people and 603 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/uRLLpgDmJb - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

5:50 pm: Delhi Police constable tested positive for coronavirus, complains about lack of facilities

A Delhi Police constable, who had tested positive for coronavirus, complains about lack of facilities and medical care at Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, Delhi, where he has been quarantined.

#Delhi We will take care of the well being of our staff and their family. We are following procedures and guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). We will get in touch with hospital administration so more facilities can be provided: DCP Delhi-West https://t.co/mScfwhzJKK - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

5:45 pm: Have asked all state govts to distribute ration to poor, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday said that the government has surplus grains stock of 539 lakh tonnes. There will no shortage in the near future. We have asked all the state govts to distribute ration to the poor in their states. The Centre has clearly said that no poor should go hungry, he added.

5:35 pm: 10 new cases reported in Karnataka in last 24 hours

Ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Karnataka from 5:00 pm yesterday till 5:00 pm today. With this, 418 positive cases have been confirmed in the state now, which includes 17 Deaths and 129 Discharges, according to statement issued by the state health department.

5:30 pm: 29 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths reported in West Bengal in last 24 hours

As many as 29 new coronavirus cases reported in West Bengal in last 24 hours, while total death toll reached 15, says state chief secretary on Tuesday.

5:25 pm: Pune's mobile app Saiyam tracks home quarantined citizens

In order to effectively track the home-quarantines citizens and ensure they are actually staying in the home, a mobile application named Saiyam has been developed by the Pune Municipal Corporation under Smart Cities Mission (SCM). The city administration has appointed dedicated teams for five zones to conduct a follow-up with people under home quarantine on a daily basis. The teams will check on people who have recently returned from international trips and those discharged after treatment for COVID-19.

5:20 pm: Odisha gets 5,356 kg of PPE, sanitisers on Tuesday

"Total 459 packets (5356.7 kg) of PPE (Personal protective equipment) and sanitisers etc. were delivered to Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) on Tuesday by Air India AI-1473 from Delhi," says Director, Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

5:15 pm: Central team reviewed COVID-19 situation in Pune

A inter-ministerial central team on Tuesday reviewed Pune Municipal Corporation's control room to monitor COVID-19 situation in city.

Pune: A Inter-Ministerial Central Team today reviewed Pune Municipal Corporation's Control Room to monitor COVID19 situation in city. The Team held a meeting with administration officials including the divisional commissioner & collector etc.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MUN1Qd9MV8 - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

5:10 pm:Central team not receiving cooperation from West Bengal govt, says home ministry

Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visiting West Bengal's Kolkata and Jalpaiguri districts aren't receiving cooperation from State government and local administration. They're being stopped from visiting the areas and not being allowed make on-spot assessment of situation, says home ministry.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha. Letter states,"It has been brought to notice of this ministry that both IMCTs, at Kolkata & Jalpaiguri respectively, have not been provided with requisite cooperation by state & local authorities" pic.twitter.com/yukzKy32PU - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

5:05 pm: Centre issues guidelines to states for HIV/cancer treatments

The centre has issued detailed guidelines to all states that while we focus on COVID19, all other services need to be provided, be it for dialysis, HIV/cancer treatments etc, says Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry. At the same time required infection management prevention should be in place, he added.

5:00 pm: 4,49,810 tests for COVID-19 conducted so far in India, says ICMR

"4,49,810 samples have been tested so far in Inda. 35,852 samples were tested on Monday, of which 29,776 samples were tested in 201 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) network labs and remaining 6,076 samples were tested in 86 private labs, says R Gangakhedkar.

4:50 pm: India's coronavirus count tops 18,000

Till now, there are 18601 positive cases. So far, 3252 people have recovered including 705 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery percentage to 17.48%, says Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry.

4:40 pm: ICMR advises states to not use rapid testing kits for two days

ICMR Deputy Director Dr Raman Gangakhedkar said that states advised not to use rapid testing kits for two days as a lot of variations were reported in results. Kits will be tested and validated by on-ground teams and we will give advisory in the next 2 days, he added.

4:35 pm: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges citizens to stay at home

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited Rajabazar area in Kolkata and asked citizens to stay at home and cooperate in the fight against coronavirus.

4.25pm: Gujarat coronavirus news update

Eleven migrant workers were arrested in Gujarat while they were heading from Surat to their native places in Odisha on bicycles on Tuesday. They were arrested under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to police order), 269, 270 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

4.15pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news update

A total of 49 policemen tested positive for coronavirus, since 22nd March till 4 am today. As many as 13,381 people have been arrested since 22nd March till 4 am today, for violation of restrictions during the lockdown. And, the state police has seized 41,768 vehicles have been seized in the same period.

4.05pm: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may go into self-quarantine after it emerged that he came in contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus last week. According to IANS, Khan met Faisal Edhi, the chairman of Edhi Foundation, on April 15.

3.55pm: Directorate General of Health Services and Government of India have given permission to Dr. Vishal Rao, H.C.G Bangalore Institute Of Oncology Specialty for plasma therapy in treating coronavirus patients.

Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India gives permission to Dr. Vishal Rao, H.C.G Bangalore Institute Of Oncology Specialty for plasma therapy in 'COVID19 Severe SARS-Cov-2' disease. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/K4WDnBvfKn - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

3.50pm: British Airways carrying 250 passengers to depart from Amritsar today

A special British Airways flight, carrying 250 passengers, including 28 Indians will depart for London from Amritsar on April 21. On April 18, British Airways' another relief flight carried 260 stranded passengers from Amritsar.

3.45pm: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches 'COVID India Seva'

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday launched the 'COVID India Seva'. The initiative will serve transparent e-governance delivery in real-time and answering citizen queries swiftly.

Launched @CovidIndiaSeva to respond to citizens' queries in real time Experts will share authoritative public health information reg #COVID19 swiftly at scale, helping to build a direct channel for communication with citizens. Post your queries!#CovidIndiaSeva @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/9dPKh9Qklc - Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 21, 2020

3.40pm: 47 staff members of AMU quarantined after patient tests positive for coronavirus

Forty-seven staff members of a medical college attached to Aligarh Muslim University were quarantined after they came in contact with a coronavirus patient. The authorities at AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College have also suspended a doctor for referring the patient to the emergency wing of its hospital instead of isolation facility.

3.35pm: Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 5 lakh to daily wage workers of "Thalaivi"

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has donated Rs 5 lakh to Fim Employees Federation of South India's (FESI UNION) relief fund and daily wage workers of her upcoming film Thalaivi.

3.30pm: Rajasthan coronavirus news update

On Tuesday, Rajasthan reported 83 coronavirus cases, taking total number of positive cases in the state to 1,659 now. 25 deaths have been reported till date, according to Rajasthan Health Department.

83 new #COVID19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking total number of positive cases in the state to 1659 now. 25 deaths have been reported till date: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/G65UP2OesI - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

3.25pm: Karnataka coronavirus news update

The Karnataka Government might spare its employees from salary cuts in April despite it faces severe resources' crunch due to the lockdown. As of now, there is no problem with April salary and we can manage. But if May also turns out to be a wash-out (in terms of revenue collection), then the situation is going to be very tough, a senior minister said.

3.20pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus news update

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday appreciated six-year old R. Hema Jayasri for donating her savings of Rs 543 towards COVID-19 relief. In a tweet, Palaniswami expressed his happiness to note young children growing with an attitude to help others.

3.15 pm: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to healthcare workers who die in the line of duty while treating COVID-19 patients

3.04 pm: Coronavirus update today

KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab said on Tuesday that British Airways special chartered flight carrying 222 UK nationals and 28 Indians will depart for London shortly from Amritsar International Airport.

British Airways special chartered flight carrying 222 UK nationals and 28 Indians will depart for London shortly from Amritsar International Airport: KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/k3WVyXXKbL - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

2.59 pm: Coronavirus news: Singapore reports 1,111 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 1,111 fresh novel coronavirus cases, taking the city-state's total count to 9,125 on Tuesday. The health ministry said that a majority of the cases were migrant workers living in dormitories.

2.55 pm: Gujarat coronavirus news update

Gujarat reported 88 fresh COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to Health Ministry, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 1,939 in the state. 131 people have recovered so far while 71 have succumbed to the virus.

2.46 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Govt says West Bengal issued the same notice as other states

Apurva Chandra Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence & IMCT team leader said on Tuesday that IMCT teams have gone to other states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, there they are getting full support of state govts. They were given the same notice as West Bengal but they have faced no problems since yesterday.

IMCT teams have gone to other states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra,& Rajasthan, there they are getting full support of state govts. They were given the same notice as West Bengal but they have faced no problems since yesterday: Apurva Chandra Addl Secy MoD & IMCT team leader pic.twitter.com/7ok9PuAFkR - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

2.40 pm: Haryana coronavirus news

Haryana Health Department said on Tuesday said that cumulative positive COVID19 cases (including 14 Italian Nationals) stand at 252 now, of which 142 have been discharged. Total 2 deaths reported till now.

Cumulative positive #COVID19 cases (including 14 Italian Nationals) stand at 252 now, of which 142 have been discharged. Total 2 deaths reported till now: Health Department, Haryana pic.twitter.com/iHEKp68h82 - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

2.34 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus news

Around 25 persons, comprising journalists, working for a Tamil TV news channel have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai, a Tamil Nadu government official said on Tuesday.

2.26 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus latest update

Mumbai Police have booked 1,330 people for not wearing masks at public places in the city flouting the order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official said on Tuesday. The BMC had made wearing face masks/clothes mandatory from April 8 in the wake of increasing cases of novel coronavirus in Mumbai.

2.17pm: Chhattisgarh coronavirus news

A 12-year-old girl hailing from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district reportedly died of exhaustion and dehydration on Monday after walking for 3 days on foot and covering 150 km on her journey back home from Telangana, where she had gone for work. The girl began her journey on April 15, bud passed away on April 18 morning near Bhandarpal village, which is 50 km from her native village.

2.07 pm: Mumbai coronavirus updates

25 paramedics, comprising 19 nurses of Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic tested positive for novel coronavirus, Hospital CEO told PTI. Pune is one of the 14 COVID-19 hotspots in Maharashtra identified as red zones or containment areas. The other hotspots are Mumbai, Mumbai suburban districts, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Palghar.

1.57 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Send us home, says 220 stranded Indians in Japan

A group of 220 Indians stranded in Japan reached out to the Indian Embassy in Tokyo urging it to be sent to India. The stranded Indians in a signed letter, assured that they will isolate themselves when back home to the country and cooperate with the authorities, PTI reported.

1.50 pm: Goa coronavirus news

Girish Chodankar, President of Goa congress said on Tuesday that Goa CM is boasting of covering 5 lakhs houses in just 3 days with 7000 surveyors. Central Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also tweeted declaring Goa as COVID19 free. This hurry of BJP govt is a worry for every Goan.

Goa CM is boasting of covering 5 lakhs houses in just 3 days with 7000 surveyors. Central Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also tweeted declaring Goa as #COVID19 free. This hurry of BJP govt is a worry for Goan: Girish Chodankar, President of Goa Congress https://t.co/VsW2lLqiJL - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

1.44 pm: Odisha coronavirus news

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said on Tuesday that the state government will provide Rs 50 lakh insurance to all medics, health personnel, both in public and private sector, as well as members of other support services. He added that strict action will be taken against anyone who dishonours the work of these healthcare workers.

Any act against them (health personnel) is an act against the state. In case anyone indulges in any act that will disturb or dishonor their work,very strict criminal action will be taken against them including invoking provisions of National Security Act: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pic.twitter.com/hLluvzkCBE - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

1.39 pm: Delhi coronavirus latest news

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal conducts surprise inspection at a shelter home for stranded migrant labourers at Ludlow Castle School to examine the facilities available there and compliance of social distancing norms.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal conducts surprise inspection at a shelter home for stranded migrant labourers at Ludlow Castle School to examine the facilities available there and compliance of social distancing norms. pic.twitter.com/iYHciC0CEb - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

1.29 pm: West Bengal coronavirus update

The TMC on Tuesday slammed the central government over the visit of Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (ICMTs) to West Bengal to monitor some districts in the wake of COVID-19 cases. The party questioned as to why such teams were not sent to the state that have much higher count of cases and red zones. "The ICMT team is on adventure tourism. The CM was told about the team's visit three hours after the team landed," TMC MP Derek O' Brien said.

1.22 pm: Assam coronavirus latest updates: Government offices in Assam start functioning amid lockdown

All the government offices in Assam have resumed functioning from Tuesday with 33% workforce in attendance. According to the state government directive, all officials from the post of deputy secretary and above are required to mandatorily attend office in Assam secretariat, the directorates, the assistant director and above officials are also required to be present on duty and assistant commissioner and above for other corporations. Adequate precautionary measures have been made in Assam secretariat and other government offices to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus. The state government has also provided transport facilities for Assam secretariat employees by arranging 16 buses.

1.16 pm: Coronavirus in Haryana latest update

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the state is 13.15 days as compared to 7.5 days of the national average.

With 56.7 percents recovery rate against 16.38 percents of all India rate of #coronavirus cases Haryana is moving fast towards normalicy. There are 108 active #COVID19 patients as on today in #Haryana Death rate in Haryana is 0.79% against 3.15 % of National. - ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) April 21, 2020

1.10 pm: Uttarakhand latest news

In Pics: Badrinath in the Chamoli district received snowfall on Tuesday. The temple will open on May 15.

Uttarakhand: Badrinath in the Chamoli district received snowfall today; Portals of the Badrinath Temple to open on May 15. pic.twitter.com/s1ceHStbpo - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

1.04 pm: Madhya Pradesh update: Cop dies in the state

A police inspector passed away due to COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday. The inspector was posted at a police station in Ujjain. He was suffering from high blood pressure and was initially treated at a hospital there for 4 days after he got infected with the virus. Another cop also died earlier after contracting the disease in the state.

12.57 pm: Coronavirus cases in India: Lok Sabha secretariat employee tests COVID-19 positive

A Lok Sabha secretariat employee tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The employee is the member of a housekeeping staff in the secretariat and has been admitted to the RML Hospital in Delhi. The person's family has also been put into isolation.

12.49 pm: Coronavirus Delhi news

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal are holding meeting with District Collector and Deputy Commissioner of Police of all districts of Delhi via video conferencing over the current COVID-19 situation.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal are holding meeting with District Collector and Deputy Commissioner of Police of all districts of Delhi via video conferencing over #COVID19. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/IhaeQ37lEl - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

12.39 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Maharashtra worst-hit state in India; Delhi, Gujarat follow suit

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2,081 with death toll at 47 following Maharashtra which is the worst-hit in India with coronavirus tally at 4,666, while 232 people succumbed to the virus in the state. Maharashtra also has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the country. Gujarat is the third state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,939 and death toll at 71.

12.29 pm: Lucknow latest update on COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with senior officials over coronavirus situation in Lucknow.

12.26 pm: Coronavirus Rajasthan update

Rajasthan government has stopped rapid testing for COVID-19 and informed the Indian Council of Medical Research about the issue. The government complained that kits showed wrong results during coronavirus testing.

12.19 pm: Bhopal coronavirus latest update

2 more Bhopal gas tragedy victims died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. This takes the total count of such deaths in the Madhya Pradesh's capital to 7, an official said. According to a PTI report, a 70-year-old Bhopal gas tragedy survivor passed away on April 17, while another 60-year-old mishap victim succumbed to novel coronavirus on April 14.

12.13 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases: Kejriwal govt will conduct tests on media personnel

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that his government will conduct COVID-19 tests on media persons in the national capital following 53 cases of reporters testing positive for the virus in Mumbai. Responding to a person's tweet urging the CM to arrange mass coronavirus test for media personnel in Delhi like the one conducted in Mumbai, Kejriwal answered, "Sure. We will do that."

Sure. We will do that https://t.co/ehcY5OMiEP - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2020

12.05 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases

5 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the total count in the state to 79, officials told PTI.

11.59 am: Coronavirus news update

According to media reports, a Group of Ministers' meeting will be held on Tuesday evening where the lockdown exit plan is likely to be deliberate upon.

11.53 am: Coronavirus Maharashtra update: 472 more cases reported on Tuesday

Maharashtra recorded 472 more fresh novel coronavirus cases till 10 am on Tuesday, taking the total count in the state to 4,676. 9 more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 232, according to Public Health of Department, Maharashtra government. (ANI reports)

11.42 am: Gujarat coronavirus cases

Gujarat Health Department said on Tuesday that 6 more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll in the state to 77. The total count of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 2,066 in Gujarat comprising 131 recoveries/discharges and 77 deaths.

6 more deaths in Gujarat due to #COVID19, death toll rises to 77. 127 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state taking the total of positive cases to 2066 including 131 recoveries/discharges and 77 deaths: Health Department, Gujarat - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

11.37 am: Coronavirus Uttar Pradesh cases update

Raebareli has reported 33 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh to 1,258, while the death toll is at 18. Out of these new cases, 31 are Tablighi Jamaat members hailing from Saharanpur.

11.28 am: Coronavirus in India: Doctors, medics across the country to hold candlelight protest on Wednesday

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that doctors and medics across India will light candles as a mark of protest against attack on doctors, and healthcare workers. The medical body has demanded a law to protect the medical staff and has announced white alert on April 22 and black day on April 23.

11.21 am: Maharashtra lockdown latest updates

Watch: Pune Police make lockdown violators do sit ups in sinhagad road on Tuesday.

#WATCH: Violators of #CoronavirusLockdown were made to do sit ups by Pune Police in Sinhgad Road, today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kDAXp6cR04 - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

11.15 am: Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh news

Cops punish the violators of coronavirus lockdown in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh: Police personnel punish the violators of #CoronavirusLockdown in Indore. pic.twitter.com/ZXzs07fq6G - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

11.05 am: Delhi coronavirus news: 3 cops test COVID-19 positive

3 personnel of Delhi Police have been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. All 3 cops were in the Nabi Karim area of Delhi which is one of the 84 containment zones in the national capital.

10.56 am: West Bengal coronavirus update

Sweet shops in Kolkata remain open amid lockdown curbs across the country. The West Bengal government earlier amended the lockdown steps and permitted sweet shops to remain open from 8 am to 12 pm.

West Bengal: People gather at sweet shops in Kolkata after state govt made new amendments for sweet shops to remain open from 8 am to 12 pm. Earlier sweet shops were allowed to operate for 8 hours (8 am to 4 pm). pic.twitter.com/5QCNmM1dD2 - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

10.49 am: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus news

Following Uttar Pradesh, the Madhya Pradesh government has now sent 150 private buses to ferry back around 2,000 students stranded in Kota, Rajasthan. The buses will reach Kota on Tuesday evening and will bring the students back to their home districts in MP on Wednesday morning.

10.42 am: Coronavirus news: Check BusinessToday.In coronavirus tracker to get state-wise details

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

10.34 am: Coronavirus updates: PM Modi praises civil servants for leading fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Tuesday to laud the efforts of civil servants in ensuring that India successfully combats novel coronavirus pandemic. "On Civil Services Day, tributes to the great Sardar Patel, who envisioned our administrative framework and emphasised on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate," PM Modi tweeted.

Today, on Civil Services Day I convey greetings to all Civil Servants and their families. I appreciate their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2020

10.24 am: Coronavirus live updates: US accuses China of hoarding PPE, selling it at high rates

A White House officials has alleged that the United States (US) has evidence that China purchases 18 times more quantity of personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks in January and February, which the country is now selling at high rates.

10.17 am: COVID-19 pandemic: not possible to establish the exact source of novel coronavirus, says WHO

The World Health Organisation has said that it is not possible to ascertain the exact source of novel coronavirus at this state. WHO Regional Directors for Western Pacific Takeshi Kesai said Tuesday that no findings have been determined adding that the evidence has suggest an animal origin though.

10.11 am: West Bengal coronavirus cases

West Bengal's Health Department said on Tuesday that after getting the first set of rapid test kits from ICMR on Sunday, it conducted 78 rapid tests on Monday- 64 in Howrah and 14 in Kolkata. Only 2 cases were found to positive both from Kolkata.

In our continuous endeavour to ramp up #COVID19 testing,upon receiving the first set of rapid test kits from ICMR day before yesterday, 78 rapid tests were carried out yesterday-64 in Howrah&14 in Kolkata. Only 2 cases were found positive,both from Kolkata:Health Dept,West Bengal pic.twitter.com/QN2dWWtwh3 - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

10.05 am: Arunachal Pradesh lockdown updates

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday that the a total of 439 samples have been collected as on April 20 out of which 405 testes negative, while the results of 34 are awaited.

As on April 20, total samples collected in Arunachal Pradesh are 439 of which 405 tested negative, 0 tested positive and results of 34 are awaited: Chief Minister Pema Khandu pic.twitter.com/OgQJ4w02Km - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

9.58 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: Until a vaccine is found, adapting to COVID-19 pandemic will have to be the new normal, says WHO

The World Health Organisation has cautioned that the relaxation of lockdown rules to stem the further spread of novel coronavirus must be gradual adding that if curbs were to be lifted too soon, there will a resurgence of infections. A WHO official said in an online press conference on Tuesday, said that until a vaccine is discovered, adapting to the pandemic will have to become a new normal.

9.49 am: Rajasthan lockdown news

Rajasthan recorded 52 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. These cases comprise 5 in Jodhpur, 4 in Bhilwara, 2 each in Dausa, Jaisalmer and Tonk, 34 in Jaipur, 1 each in Jhunjhunu, Nagour and Sawai Madhopur.

52 #COVID19 positive cases reported today in Rajasthan so far-4 in Bhilwara, 2 each in Dausa, Jaisalmer & Tonk, 34 in Jaipur, 1 each in Jhunjhunu, Nagour & Sawai Madhopur and 5 in Jodhpur. Total positive cases rises to 1628, including 25 deaths, 205 recovered: State health dept pic.twitter.com/OKGzGFdhri - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

9.39 am: Coronavirus live updates: Turkey imposes 4-day lockdown from Thursday

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has announced a 4-day lockdown in 31 cities from Thursday to stem the further spread of COVID-19. The country has enforced such steps over the past 2 weekends, but Erdogan said on Monday that the lockdown will be for a longer duration this time due to a national holiday falling on Thursday. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Turkey, jumped to 90,980 on Monday, with over 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,140 in the country.

9.29 am: Delhi lockdown news: Azadpur mandi open 24x7

The Azadpur sabzi mandi (vegetable market) is open 24 hours, 7 days now. Officials said that the vegetables and fruits can be sold from 6 am till 10 pm and trucks will be permitted from 10 pm till 6 am.

#WATCH Delhi: Traffic outside Azadpur Sabzi Mandi today; the vegetable market will now remain open for 24 hours. Movement of trucks allowed from 10 pm till 6 am; vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/beQQmwzGbF - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

9.24 am: Karnataka coronavirus news

An 80-year-old man who died on Monday was tested COVID-19 positive. Karnataka has recorded 16 deaths as of Monday while the total count of novel coronavirus cases in the state have jumped to 395.

9.15 am: Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump suspends immigration to US

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday announcing that he will temporarily suspend immigration to the United States and will sign an executive order regarding the same. "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States," Trump tweeted. US is the worst-affected country in the world with largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with over 7,74,000 infections, which were up by 20,000 on Monday, while the death toll has topped 42,000.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

9.06 am: India coronavirus cases past 18,000-mark; death toll nears 600-level

India has so far recorded 18,601 confirmed coronavirus cases including 14,759 active cases, 3,251 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 590 deaths, according to latest data by Health Ministry.

8.58 am: Coronavirus latest news: Oil prices rebound in US after falling below $0

US oil prices bounced back on Tuesday after trading below $0 for the first time ever. US crude turned positive in the wake of concerns about how the market can face up to the fuel demand wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters reported that US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery was up $38.73 at $1.10 a barrel by 0117 GMT after settling down at a discount of $37.63 a barrel in the previous session.

8.45 am: Delhi corona cases

A person has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Rashtrapati Bavan after which 125 families have been asked to isolate themselves as a preventive step. The person is the family member of a sanitation worker in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to sources, all families dwelling near the infected patient were put under quarantine according to Health Ministry's guidelines.

8.30 am: Hotspots in Delhi increase to 84, 5 more added on Monday

Delhi administration added 5 more containment zones (red zones or hotspots) on Monday, taking the total count of such areas to 84 in the national capital. These hotspots are Block 34 of Trilokpuri, Block - G of Jahangirpuri, Block AF of Shalimar Bagh, Flat number 265 to 500 of Sanjay Enclave and Lane 24-28 of Tughlaqabad Extension.