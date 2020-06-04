Coronavirus lockdown: Haryana reopens all border points between Gurugram, Delhi

The Haryana government on Wednesday removed all curbs on interstate movement between Gurugram and Delhi, throwing open all 10 order points between the two cities.

This included the Kapashera border, which had been entirely sealed for the past few weeks. The decision came a month after the District Magistrate prohibited cross-border travel, citing rising coronavirus cases. The curbs stood withdrawn from Tuesday following an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri.

Gurugram Police removed the barricades from all checkpoints between the two cities to let traffic move freely without showing any pass. This means the Delhi-Gurgaon border on the Expressway is open from June 3 onwards.

Also Read: Delhi-Gurgaon border: Haryana govt seals border as coronavirus cases increase in capital

"In view of the prevailing MHA and state government directions for phased reopening and unrestricted movement of goods and people, the order for restrictions has been withdrawn," Khatri announced.

Haryana first sealed its borders on May 1, relaxing restrictions only post May 15 following Delhi High Court's order. Strict border checks were enforced again following an order by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij to seal the state's periphery.

The border was allowed to reopen again on Monday (June 1), permitting only pass holders. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced new guidelines on June 1 relaxing lockdown curbs across the country, including restrictions on inter, and intra-state travel.

Also Read: Delhi-Gurgaon border sealed; only essential services, goods allowed as coronavirus cases rise

The ministry came up with the first stage 'Unlock 1.0' of a three-phase-plan for elevating strict curbs imposed for over two months during the lockdown duration to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Haryana witnessed the highest one-day jump in its COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, recording 302 new cases in the last 24 hours. Gurugram and Faridabad remained on edge with 132 and 69 fresh coronavirus cases. The state's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 2,954. Delhi remains the third worst-hit state in the country with a total of 23,645 COVID-19 cases.