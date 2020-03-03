Coronavirus Live Updates: Italian tourist's wife tests positive, number of cases rises to 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens not to panic and to work together as coronavirus outbreak reached different parts of Delhi-NCR and even Agra. The Prime Minister held a review meeting to take stock of preparedness to stop COVID-19. Earlier today, a school in Noida was closed for three days after it was found that children of the man diagnosed with coronavirus in Delhi studied in the school. Another school in the vicinity was also closed. Six other individuals in Agra, who were visited by the 45-year-old patient from Delhi, have been identified by the Health Ministry with "high-viral load" and have been kept in isolation.

In a tweet, PM Modi said: "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection."

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he further added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fired a fresh salvo against PM Modi on Twitter, asking him to "quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts", and focus on the rising coronavirus threat in India. He also took potshots at the Prime Minister's decision to give away his social media accounts to women on the occasion of Women's Day.

7:30 pm: Italian tourist's wife test positvie for coronavirus

Wife of the Italian tourist found to have been infected with coronavirus also tested positive for the virus in Jaipur. Her samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test, an official told PTI. This takes the total number of patients tested positive for coronavirus in India to 7.

"The wife of the Italian tourist also developed symptoms and samples were collected. The report indicates positive signs of the virus in her. For further confirmation, we are sending her sample to the NIV, Pune," an official of Rajasthan Health Department said.

The Italian couple has been kept in isolation at the Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital here.

6:25 pm: 24 people, including 3 Indians and 21 Italians, residing in a South Delhi hotel have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of coronavirus. Their test results are expected to come tomorrow.

Government sources: 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of #Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 6:15 pm: Indian Navy's Milan multilateral naval exercise, scheduled from March 18 in Visakhapatnam, may be cancelled in view of coronavirus outbreak, government sources told ANI. Government has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2,500 suspected cases in coming days. New dates for the Milan exercise are being worked out. Government sources:Indian Navys Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of #Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army,Navy&Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. pic.twitter.com/1WDlwRAGUJ ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 6:06 pm: IndiGo alerts co-passengers of Hyderabad patient IndiGo has alerted passengers who took its flight 6E 96 from Dubai to Bangalore on February 20, which also used by the coronavirus patient from Hyderabad. The 4 cabin crew members have been placed on home observation, the airline stated. IndiGo statement: The #Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 5:51 pm: Italian tourist in Jaipur tests positive for coronavirus An Italian tourist in Jaipur has tested positive for novel Coranavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in India to six so far, Union Health Ministry sources said Tuesday. The first sample collected from the tourist on Saturday had tested negative, but his condition deteriorated and a second sample was collected, which tested positive on Monday. "Since there was a variation in the reports, samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for testing," officials said, adding that it had tested positive. 5:36 pm: After a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain assured that government is taking all possible steps to keep Delhi safe and isolation wards are being readied in 25 hospitals. Jain further said that 3.5 lakh N95 masks have been arranged. We have over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients, he added. 4:47 pm: Air India warns passengers who flew with patient from Delhi Air India has warned passengers who flew on flight number AI154 from Vienna to Delhi of 25th February 25, 2020 after one of the passengers was tested positive for coronavirus. The national carrier has asked passengers from the flight to follow protocol regarding coronavirus notified by the Health Ministry. "This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus," Air India said in a tweet. Crew members from the abovementioned flight have been asked to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days. #FlyAI : This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus. Kindly visit https://t.co/YR6yHUi4Or. Air India (@airindiain) March 3, 2020 4:42 pm: Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths. Death toll reaches 77. 4:38 pm: "Till now not a single person has been affected by coronavirus in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him, 45 of them are being tested. Others will also be tested," Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra in Hyderabad: Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested,others will also be tested. pic.twitter.com/khv0Gt1rHm ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 4:23 pm: Agra hotels told to report visitors from Italy, Iran, China As the coronavirus scare reached Agra, hotels in the historic city have been asked to report tourists from Italy, Iran or China to the office of chief medical officer, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday. Meanwhile in Lucknow, samples of an Uttar Pradesh residents who had returned from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning have been sent for testing. He will be quarantined for 14 days in the hospital. The instructions came a day after an Italian tourist was tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur. The 69-year-old man was part of a group of 20 tourists, who were in Agra on Sunday. (PTI) 4:09 pm: Coronavirus Update: Civil Aviation Ministry, AAI assess situation Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday conducted a meeting with all airports to review and guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. Civil Aviaiton Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola and AAI Chairman Arvind Singh reviewed measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. "Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, MoCA & Shri Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI conducted a video conference with all the airports to review & guide the preparations to take effective steps for preventing the spread of COVID-19," the ministry stated in its tweet. Airports and airlines have been advised to comply with the travel advisory issued for passengers by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI), it added. Passengers from 10 countries -- China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia -- are already being screened at Indian airports. Delhi High Court asks Centre to file response on a petition seeking evacuation of Indian students at the earliest to their home country and to ensure the safety of Indian students studying in Iran in wake of spreading of Coronavirus. HC to hear the matter on March 11. ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 4:04 pm: Export of pharma ingredients, medicines banned as COVID-19 menace grows The government on Tuesday put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol, vitamin B1 and B12, amid the coronavirus outbreak in China. With this, export of these active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations requires licence from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the commerce ministry. Earlier, there were no restrictions on outbound shipments of these products. API is raw material for pharmaceuticals. Restrictions on the exports are important as there would be an increase in demand for these products in the country. The latest announcement assumes significance on account of concerns over coronavirus spreading to many countries. Apart from paracetamol, vitamin B1, B6 and B12, other APIs and formulations over which the export restrictions have been imposed include tinidazole, metronidazole, acyclovir, progesterone, chloramphenicol, ornidazole, formulations made of chloramphenicol, clindamycin salts, neomycin, and paracetamol. (With PTI inputs) 4:02 pm: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently holding an emergency meeting over the coronavirus outbreak. 3:58 pm: Coronavirus update: Sensex jumps back after RBI's assurance Snapping its seven-day falling streak, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 480 points on Tuesday after gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid positive cues from global markets. Domestic market sentiment got a was boost after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it was closely monitoring global as well as domestic situation regarding the impact of deadly coronavirus and ready to take necessary action to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets. Global stocks also rallied on hopes of stimulus from policy makers to lessen the impact of coronavirus on their economies ahead of the talks between G7 finance ministers and central bank heads. (PTI) 3:54 pm: Coronavirus news: HC seeks Centre's response on plea to vacate Indian students from Iran Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to file its response on a petition seeking evacuation of Indian students at the earliest to their home country and to ensure the safety of Indian students studying in Iran in wake of spreading of Coronavirus. The High Court will hear the matter next on March 11. Dear @PMOIndia,



3:00 pm: Coronavirus India: No need to panic, we need to work together, says PM Modi

2:45 pm: Two schools have been closed in Noida after it was found that children of the man diagnosed with coronavirus in Delhi study one of them.