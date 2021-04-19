Covaxin production to be raised 10x by September, says Harsh Vardhan

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said production of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin will rise 10 times by September. He added that remdesivir manufacturing will be doubled to 74.1 lakh each month by May. He said steps are being taken to increase the basket of vaccines available. Coronavirus vaccine supplies for small states are being replenished in a week, whereas, for big states, it is every four days.
Total 20 manufacturing plants have been given express permission to ensure the continuous supply of remdesivir. Besides, exports of the lifesaving drug have been prohibited and prices have been capped. Strict monitoring will take place to stop the hoarding and black marketing of remdesivir.
To handle the rising COVID-19 caseload, the number of beds will be enhanced by setting up temporary hospitals and dedicating wards at hospitals under union ministries. Currently, the Centre is providing additional facilities in Maharashtra (1121), Uttar Pradesh (1700), Jharkhand (1500), Gujarat (1600), Madhya Pradesh (152) and Chhattisgarh (230).
Dr Harsh Vardhan mentioned enhancing the supply of medical oxygen, adding that oxygen supply for industrial purposes has been prohibited. The Union Minister said oxygen supply will, however, remain uninterrupted for industries such as ampoules and vials, pharmaceuticals, petroleum refineries, steel plants, nuclear energy facilities, oxygen cylinder manufacturers, wastewater treatment plants, food, and water purification and process industries that need the continuous operation of furnaces, processes, etc. as approved by state governments.
Meanwhile, the Railways is likely to dispatch 10 empty cryogenic road tankers on Monday to fetch oxygen from the Jharkhand industrial belt for Maharashtra. These empty tankers will be moved from Kalamboli/Boisar railway stations in and near Mumbai to Vizag and Jamshedpur/Rourkela/Bokaro for loading of liquid medical oxygen. The Railways had formulated a policy on the transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states on April 16.
