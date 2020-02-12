Delhi Assembly Polls: Raghav Chadha as new Delhi's finance minister? Here's what he said

The new Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet in Delhi will take oath on February 16 and speculations are rife that AAP spokesperson and first time MLA Raghav Chadha could be the next finance minister of Delhi. Chadha, however, declined to comment saying more important was that AAP won another term.

The results for the Delhi Assembly polls were declared on February 11. Kejriwal-led AAP won 62 out of 70 seats, securing a total vote share of 53.57 per cent. The BJP, on the other hand, could enhance its tally by just five seats to total eight seats.

Chadha won from Rajinder Nagar constituency against BJP's Sardar RP Singh by a marrgin of 20,058 votes. As soon as the results became public, reports of Chadha likely to be appointed as Delhi's next FM started doing rounds.

"Quite frankly these questions are hypothetical and irrelevant. What matters is that Arvind Kejriwal has won today. What matters is that Mr Kejriwal has got another mandate and all AAP workers, as party footsoldiers, will be behind him," Chadha said.

Raghav Chadha has played a key role in communication-related efforts of the party. Apart from this, Chadha is also AAP's legal affairs in-charge.

