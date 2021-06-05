Delhi lockdown update: From markets to Metro; what's open in capital from Monday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the lockdown in the national capital, which was about to end at 5 am on Monday, has been further extended further with more relaxation. The construction activity and factory work have already been opened up in Delhi. Kejriwal further noted that if the COVID-19 situation remains under control, more economic activities will be resumed in the coming weeks.
Delhi Unlock 2.0 Guidelines: What's open?
Kejriwal also announced that the AAP government has set up a pediatric task force and two genome sequencing labs will also be set up to detect new COVID-19 variants.
"Delhi government is preparing for the third wave of COVID-19 keeping in mind that 37,000 daily cases may be reported at its peak and making arrangements for beds, ICUs, and medicines," the Delhi CM stated.
