'I'm upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well': Rahul Gandhi sends best wishes to ailing finance minister

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to send his best wishes to Arun Jaitley for a speedy recovery. The Finance Minister is reportedly in the United States for a medical check up.

While the two political leaders shared some heated moments in the Parliament during the recently concluded Winter Session, Gandhi said that he and his party were with Jaitley and his family in these trying times.

"I'm upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well. We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the Congress party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr Jaitley," Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday.

I'm upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well. We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the Congress party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr Jaitley. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 16, 2019

Earlier this month, Gandhi and Jaitley represented the ruling and opposition parties respectively in a very animated debate over the Rafale deal in the Parliament.

Last year, Jaitley had a rough time health-wise as he had to undergo a kidney transplant. He took his leave from his ministerial and political duties to recuperate from the operation, while Piyush Goyal stood in his place as the acting Finance Minister.

ALSO READ: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley goes to US for 'medical check-up', say sources

Reports this time suggest that Jaitley has been taken to the US for a regular medical check up and he will be back by the weekend. No one has been given the charge of the Finance Ministry in Jaitley's absence.

Jaitley, a very prominent figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party, is likely to have his hands full in the coming days. The first order of business on his agenda is the Interim Budget which he will present before the Parliament on February 1, right before the country goes to elections. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place in the first half April, where Jaitley is likely to play a crucial role for the BJP as party's publicity head and spokesperson for the government.

ALSO READ: How Budget 2019 is likely to benefit individual taxpayers

ALSO READ: Budget 2019: Pharma seeks research push; healthcare for GST rationalisation

Edited by Vivek Punj