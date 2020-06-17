India-China tension: Indian Army releases list of 20 martyrs; wreath ceremony begins in Leh

The Indian Army on Wednesday revealed the names of the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the violent clashes with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. Among those killed on the Indian side was Colonel B Santosh Babu of the Bihar Regiment. The other martyred were:
COL. B SANTOSH BABU
NB SUB NUDURAM SOREN
SB SUB MANDEEP SINGH
ND SUB SATNAM SINGH
HAV K PALANI
HAV SUNIL KUMA
HAV BIPUL ROY
NK DEEPAK KUMAR
SEP RAJESH ORANG
SEP KUNDAN KUMAR OJHA
SEP GANESH RAM
SEP CHANDRAKANTA PRADHAN
SEP ANKUSH
SEP GURBINDER
SEP GURTEJ SINGH
SEP CHANDAN KUMAR
SEP KUNDAN KUMAR
SEP AMAN KUMAR
SEP JAI KISHORE SINGH
SEP GANESH HANSDA
Also, a wreath-laying ceremony of the martyrs was performed at Army Hospital in Leh on Wednesday, who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash.
Latest visuals from Ladakh: Wreath laying of Indian Army soldiers, who lost their lives in #GalwanValley clash, performed at Army Hospital in Leh; chopper activity seen in the area pic.twitter.com/cvYYPGJO79- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020
#WATCH Wreath laying of Indian Army soldiers, who lost their lives in #GalwanValley clash, performed at Army Hospital in Leh; latest visuals from Ladakh pic.twitter.com/aJomFr7Pxr- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020
The Army had initially said that an officer and two soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese forces on Monday night. But in a late evening statement on Tuesday, it revised the figure to 20, saying 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries."
Meanwhile, in order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties will participate in this virtual meeting.
