India is our fastest growing market in APAC: JB Rudelle of Criteo

India is the fastest growing market in APAC for the Paris-based personalised retargeting company Criteo, according to the company's Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle. In 2018, Criteo claims it has grown 65 per cent y-o-y in India with strong growth in app retargeting.

App retargeting is a form of advertising that lets marketers send personalised messages to potential customers as they are browsing other apps or websites on their phones.

Compared to other markets such the US and Europe which are web-centric, India is focused on mobile apps, he adds. Due to the rise in adoption of mobile, there is a significant shift from e-commerce to m-commerce.

However, several studies show 80 per cent of apps are used only once after download. This is where companies use personalised retargeting products, where brands show ads based on the user's preferences to convert them to a customer.

"Our differentiator is in the amount of shopper behaviour, which we are able to see. We look at almost 1.2 billion active monthly shoppers, and 4 billion plus product interactions every month with more than $760 billion sales transaction analysed," says Rudelle.

As per reports, online shoppers use two or more devices for shopping online. For that, Rudelle says, it is important to be able to connect the dots between different devices for a seamless shopping experience, when customers move from one device to another one by leveraging advanced cross-device measurement tools. This would help them in identifying consumers and capture a holistic view of their shopping journey. He adds, Criteo's studies show that conversion rates using cross device are up to 2x higher than a per-device view.

Criteo works with several brands such as Nykaa, Shopclues, Tata CLiQ and Yatra.com.

