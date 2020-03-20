India must resolve to not let Nirbhaya-like case to happen again: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has reacted to the hanging of the Nirbhaya Rape Case culprits which took place on early Friday morning. Kejriwal in his statement has asked the people of India to take a resolution that they won't let another case like Nirbhaya happen ever again.

Kejriwal also listed out weakness in the police system and the judicial system, he said that everyone needs to work together to sort out these weaknesses and make things better.

The Delhi CM also said that the nation was waiting for the culprits of the Nirbhya case to be hanged for seven years and now justice has been served. He said, "Today the Nibhaya-case culprits have been hanged, it took seven years for this to happen. Today, we have to make a resolution that we won't let another case like Nirbhaya happen ever again".

Kejriwal also said that even after receiving the death penalty, the convicts for the last six months had been trying to delay their execution by making a joke out of the judicial system.

Kejriwal pointed out that the delay in the hanging of the convicts was a weakness in the system. He said, "The police system needs to be fixed. Police investigation processes need to be improved. The judicial system also needs to be improved so that convicts are hanged in six months and not in seven years."

Kejriwal then mentioned steps that the Delhi government is taking to improve the system like installing CCTV cameras and adding street lights.

