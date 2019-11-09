Kartarpur corridor: PM Modi thanks Pakistan PM Imran Khan for respecting Indian sentiments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for respecting Indian sentiments on the occasion of historic Kartarpur Sahib Corridor opening.

Speaking at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, PM Modi said, "I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan Niazi for respecting the sentiments of India. The opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji has brought us immense happiness."

The prime minister made the remark during the inauguration of the Integrated Check Post of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.

PM Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan separately inaugurated the cross-border pathway in their respective countries.

Also Read: Kartarpur corridor: PM Modi to inaugurate Indian checkpost on Saturday

Kartarpur Corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province. He later participated in a public programme at Dera Baba Nanak. The inauguration of the ICP check post will facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit to Gurudwara Kartapur Sahib in Pakistan.

Before the inauguration ceremony, Modi paid obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurudwara at Sultanpur Lodhi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday.

India had signed an agreement with the neighbouring nation on October 24 on the modalities for operationalisation of the corridor at 'Zero Point' of the international boundary at Dera Baba Nanak, the statement said.

On November 22, 2018, the Union Cabinet had passed a resolution to celebrate the historic occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in a "grand and befitting manner", throughout the country and across the globe.

Also Read: Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9: Imran Khan

The Cabinet had also approved the building and development of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to the international boundary to facilitate pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, round the year, in a smooth and easy manner.

A state-of-the-art passenger terminal building has been constructed on 15 acres of land. The fully airconditioned building, akin to an airport, has over 50 immigration counters for facilitating about 5,000 pilgrims a day.

It has all the necessary public amenities such as kiosks, washrooms, child care, first aid medical facilities, prayer room and snacks counters inside main building.

The national flag has been hoisted at the site on a 300 feet tall post.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on November 8