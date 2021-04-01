Kerala Election 2021: Voting dates, poll schedule, timings, election results, all FAQs

The 15th legislative assembly election of Kerala is scheduled to be held on April 6, 2021. The key contest is between the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the main challenger Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Apart from these two, a distant challenger is Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance, which is hoping to make an impact in the left-ruled state.

The state has 140 seats, and a party or alliance must secure 71 seats to form the government. The Kerala Assembly election 2021 will be held in a single phase. The number of polling booths in Kerala has been increased from 21,498 to 40,771.

When is the Kerala assembly election 2021?

The 15th legislative assembly election of Kerala is scheduled to be held on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election 2021 voting timings

In the Kerala assembly polls, voting will start at 8 AM and end at 6 PM.

Kerala election results in 2021: Date and counting of votes timings

The date of counting votes of the Kerala legislative election is May 2. The counting of votes will begin in the early morning around 8 am on the same day. The final results will be declared by evening.

How many constituencies are there in Kerala?

The state consists of a total of 140 constituencies. The term of the previous legislative assembly will end on June 1, 2021.

Which are the popular parties in Kerala?

Kerala politics has been dominated by two major groups-- the LDF and the UDF. In the previous assembly election in 2016, the LDF won around two-thirds of the total seats, defeating the UDF, which could only win 47 seats in the election. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has commanded significant support in north India, has also gradually started building its support base in the coastal state.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the saffron party secured 14.96 per cent votes. The NDA alliance also managed to win an Assembly seat for the first time ever as BJP veteran O Rajagopalan won the Nemom constituency by a margin of 8,671 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, even though BJP failed to win any seat, its overall vote share increased to 13 per cent.

How many districts are there in Kerala?

Kerala is divided into 14 districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

How many MP seats are there in Kerala?

The state has as many as 20 Lok Sabha seats. In Rajya Sabha, there are nine MPs from Kerala at present.

Which is the ruling party in Kerala?

Currently, Kerala is ruled by LDF, led by CPI (M). The LDF in the 2016 assembly polls won 91 seats. CPI(M) the lead partner, got 26.5 per cent vote share (53,65,472 votes), while CPI garnered an 8.1 per cent vote share (16,43,878 votes). Pinarayi Vijayan is the current chief minister of Kerala.

Kerala Election 2021: key candidates and constituencies:

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Dharmadam)

BJP state president K Surendran (Manjeshwaram)

Metroman E Sreedharan (Palakkad)

Minister of Health KK Shailaja (Mattanur)

Former CM Oommen Chandy (Puthuppally)

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan (Kanhangad)

Former DGP Jacob Thomas (Irinjalakuda)

Kerala Election 2021 dates

Date of Poll - April 6, 2021 (Tuesday)

Date of Counting- May 2, 2021 (Sunday)

Date of completion - May 4, 2021 (Tuesday)

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Voting dates, poll schedule, timings, election results, all FAQs

Also read: West Bengal Election 2021: Voting dates, poll full schedule, timings, election results, all FAQs

Also read: Assam Election 2021: Voting dates, full poll schedule, timings, election results, FAQs