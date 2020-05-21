Lockdown 4.0 Coronavirus Highlights: Delhi reports over 500 new cases for 3 consecutive days; India tally-1.12 lakh

Latest updates on lockdown 4.0 and coronavirus: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in his media briefing on Thursday that the new fare structure for domestic flights is announced for 3 months. As domestic flights resume from May 25, the Civial Aviation Ministry released standard operating procedures (SoPs) for airports across the country on Thursday. Among the guidelines, the ministry made web check-in mandatory for passengers boarding flights, they will be permitted to carry only one check-in baggage. The Passengers are also required to reach the airport 2 hours in advance for thermal screening. The total coronavirus cases in India jumped to 1,12,359 on Thursday, including 63,624 active cases, 45,299 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,435, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The country recorded more than 5,600 COVID-19 cases for second day in a row with 5,609 new cases, and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases surge to 1.12 lakh; check state-wise tally, deaths

Also Read: IRCTC Update: Railways releases list of 200 trains starting from June 1; booking to start from today

Follow BusinessToday.In for all the latest updates on coronavirus:-

8:30 PM: Goa report 2 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 52

As many as 2 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Goa today; taking the total number of positive cases to 52, says Directorate of Health Services, Goa.

7:40 PM: No inter-district check-posts for health screening: Karnataka govt

No inter-district check-posts for health screening in the state. Agencies running public transport to ensure health screening of passengers before the start of a journey. No health screening of passengers travelling by private vehicles across districts in the state, says Karnataka government.

7:15 PM: Home ministry asks States/UTs to strictly implement measures to contain coronavirus

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said it has reported violations of home ministry guidelines at various places. States/UTs must strictly implement all measures to contain COVID-19. Local authorities must take all necessary steps to enforce the guidelines, says MHA Spokesperson.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to States- Violations of MHA Guidelines being reported at various places. States/UTs must strictly implement all measures to contain #COVID19. Local authorities must take all necessary steps to enforce the guidelines: MHA Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/UxzJTnnnoR ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

7:00 PM: Coronavirus in Karnataka: 143 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in 24 hours

143 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka from 5pm yesterday till 5 pm today; taking the total number of positive cases to 1605. There are 992 active cases: Health Department, Karnataka.

6:40 PM: Delhi records highest single-day spike of 571 fresh cases on Thursday

Delhi reported the highest single-day spike of 571 fresh cases on Thursday, taking tally in the city to 11,659 and the death toll from coronavirus infection rose to 194. This is the third consecutive day when 500 or more fresh cases have been reported in a day in Delhi so far. The previous highest was 534 cases recorded on May 20.

6:20 PM: Vande Bharat Mission: Civil Aviation in talks with private airlines to bring stranded Indians back

Ministry of Civil Aviation is in talks with private airlines to engage them in Vande Bharat Mission to bring stranded Indians back. A total of 23,475 people have safely returned to India under the mission till date, ANI quoted MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava as saying.

6:05 PM: Defence manufacturing adversely affected by coronavirus: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that manufacturing sector has been affected the most due to coronavirus-led lockdown and disruption in supply chains, while the defence sector is more aggravated than others as the only buyer of its products is the government.

5:55 PM: UP reports 360 new cases in last 24 hours

In last 24 hours, 360 new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. Active cases stand at 2,130 while 127 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 and 3,099 people have been cured till now, says Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

5:40 PM: IICB Kolkata gets nod from DCGI to start convalescent plasma therapy

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB) in Kolkata has got approval from DCGI to start therapy on convalescent plasma. They've tied up with few hospitals in Kolkata and have begun trials now, says Shekhar C Mande, Director-General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

5.13 pm: Delhi govt takes back 70% corona cess

Delhi government has taken the decision to take back 70% corona cess on liquor. The decision has been taken since the Haryana and UP borders are open now and can lead to smuggling, sources say. Meanwhile, a formal notification in this regard is awaited.

5.05 pm: 397 coronavirus cases in Gujarat in 24 hours

Gujarat which is the third worst-hit state in India recorded 397 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the state's tally climbed to 12,537, as per the Union Health

4.56 pm: Total COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

The state recorded 743 new cases, and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the state's tally to 13,191, according to Union Health Ministry.

4.46 pm: Bihar reports 96 new coronavirus cases

Bihar registered 96 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state's total count of positive cases to 1,872, said the state's Information and Public Relations Department.

4.37 pm: Chandigarh records 14 fresh coronavirus cases

14 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bapu Dham colony on Thursday, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh to 219.

4.27 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,146, including 150 deaths, 3,422 recoveries, and 3,041 discharged, said the Rajasthan health department.

131 #COVID19 positive cases, 3 deaths, 18 recovered & 41 discharged in Rajasthan today so far. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 6146, including 150 deaths and 3422 recovered and 3041 discharged: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/xpAG28xTwx ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

4.17 pm: 571 COVID-19 cases in Delhi in 24 hours

Delhi recorded 571 fresh coronavirus cases, 375 recoveries in the last 24 hours, said the Kejriwal government adding that the total count of positive cases in the national capital now stands at 11,659, including 5,567 recoveries, 194 deaths. (ANI)

4.09 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases: 10 more infected

Uttarakhand recorded 10 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, said the state health department adding that the total coronavirus positive cases jumped to 132 including 77 active cases, 54 recoveries, and 1 death. (ANI)

3.59 pm: Domestic flight routes classified into 7 categories, says Civil Aviation Minister

All routes in within the country fall within these 7 categories:-

1) Flight time less than 40 minutes

2) 40 - 60 minutes

3) 60 - 90 minutes

4) 90 - 120 minutes

5) 120 - 150 minutes

6) 150 - 180 minutes

7) 180 - 210 minutes.

3.49 pm: West Bengal coronavirus cases: Total 72 deaths across West Bengal, claims Mamata

Out of these 72 deaths, Kolkata's count stands at 15, Howrah -7, North 24 Parganas-17, East Medinipur-6, South 24 Parganas-18,Hooghly-2.

3.43 pm: Minimum and maximum fares fixed for next 3 months, says Puri

We have set a minimum and a maximum fare. In the case of Delhi, Mumbai the minimum fare would be Rs 3500 for a journey between 90-120 minutes, maximum fare would be Rs 10,000. This is operative for 3 months - till one minute to midnight on 24th August, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

3.33 pm: Corona updates: Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri briefs media

Announcing SoPs for domestic flights beginning May 25, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the flights will restart up to a limited extend of required and approved summer schedule. He added that for operation from Metro to Metro cities, airlines will be permitted to function with one-third capacity of approved summer schedule 2020, which is over 33.33%. Puri stated that from Metro to Non-Metro cities and vice-versa, where weekly departures are more than 100, airlines will be permitted one-third capacity of approved summer schedule 2020.

3.23 pm: New fare structure announced for 3 months

Delhi-Mumbai fares-minimum cap of Rs 3,500, maximum- Rs 10,000, says Puri.

3.17 pm: Domestic flights from May 25

Fare limits have been fixed, says Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

3.14 pm: 'Metro to non Metro citites'-Only 1/3rd flights to resume: Hardeep Singh Puri

3.09 pm: Evacuation flights

20,000 people brough back from abroad, says Hardeep Singh Puri.

3.04 pm: Coronavirus live updates

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri begins press conference on SoPs for domestic flights beginning from May 25.

#WATCH: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses the media in Delhil https://t.co/q2KmGXzRfq ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

3.00 PM: Latest coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

As many as 131 COVID-19 positive cases, 3 deaths, 18 recovered and 41 discharged in Rajasthan today so far. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 6,146, including 150 deaths and 3,422 recovered, says the Rajasthan Health Department.

2.50 PM: Lottery ticket sale resumes in Kerala

Sale of lottery tickets resumes in the state after almost two months. Ramesan B, a retail lottery ticket seller in Thiruvananthapuram, says, "We are witnessing fall in sales as people stay at home due to lockdown". - ANI

2.40 PM: Coronavirus in numbers

45,299 people cured; recovery rate 40.32%

2,615,920 samples tested so far; 1,03,532 samples tested in last 24 hours

3,027 dedicated COVID Hospitals and Health Centres

6,50,930 COVID Care Centres identified

2.30 PM: On May 20, 279 Shramik trains were run taking 5 lakh migrant labourers, students and trapped tourists to their homes: Railway Minister

Also read: Railways to start ticket booking at 1.7 lakh common service centres from tomorrow: Goyal

2.20 PM: 70-year-old woman from Budgam district who had tested positive for coronavirus dies at hospital in Srinagar, taking COVID-19 related death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 19: Officials --PTI

2.15 PM: Update from Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Senegal, Trinidad & Tobago, Mauritius, Australia, Cote d'Ivoire, and Rwanda through video conference today. This was the first time that credentials were presented through the digital medium. President Kovind remarked that digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner.

2.03 pm: Manufacturing sector most-affected by lockdown, says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the manufacturing sector has been the most affected by lockdown and disruption in existing supply chains, defence sector is no exception. Defence sector has faced more pressure compared to other sectors, he added.

Manufacturing sector has been the most affected by lockdown and disruption in existing supply chains, defence sector is no exception. Defence sector has faced more pressure compared to other sectors: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NWAU2sLa7r ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

1.56 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases at 1,103

Odisha's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,103 as of date, including 753 active cases, 343 recoveries, and 7 deaths, said the state health department. (ANI)

1.45 pm: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra near 40,000

With 2,161 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths, Maharashtra's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 39,297, along with 1,390 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

1.35 pm: Mumbai lockdown extension news

Large number of migrant labourers gathered at the grounds in Kandivali's Mahavir Nagar after 2 of the 3 trains, scheduled to leave from Borivali for UP, were cancelled. The labourers requested to be sent to their home states. Police is requesting them to vacate spot.

Mumbai: Large number of migrant labourers have gathered at the grounds in Kandivali's Mahavir Nagar after 2 of the 3 trains, scheduled to leave from Borivali for UP, were cancelled. The labourers requested to be sent to their home states. Police is requesting them to vacate spot. pic.twitter.com/fV5LlDUxkJ ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

1.25 pm: 116 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 116 fresh coronavirus cases from 5 pm on Wednesday to 12 pm on Thursday. 14 people recovered and were discharged during this period. The total coronavirus positive cases in the state have risen to 1,568, while total deaths stand at 41, and a total of 570 people have been discharged so far, the Karnataka government said.

116 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Karnataka (from 5 PM y'day to 12 PM today), 14 people discharged during this period. Total positive cases in the state rises to 1568, total deaths stand at 41 and a total of 570 people have been discharged so far: Govt of Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ztywDkzoF2 ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

1.17 pm: Indore coronavirus cases: 59 more infected in 24 hours

Indore which is the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh, recorded a total of 59 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's tally to 2,774. The death toll due to coronavirus in Indore also jumped to 107, after 2 more patients, both men aged 57 and 62 years, passed away at a private hospital on Tuesday, informed Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia. (PTI)

1.09 pm: US coronavirus deaths: 1,561 new fatalities in 24 hours

The United States recorded 1,561 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 93,406, according to latest data by Johns Hopkins University. US has a total of 1,550,959 cases. (AFP)

1.00 pm: Uttar Pradesh lockdown news: New full list of containment zones in Noida, Greater Noid; check here

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration released the new full list of containment zones for Noida and Greater Noida. The notice issued by the administration notifies that there are 63 containment zones in the district, divided into Category I and II in case of urban areas, the Financial Express reported. Containment zones falling in category 1 are the ones where only one coronavirus positive case is found, while the ones in second category have more than one positive cases. In case of rural areas, if only there is only one COVID-19 positive in a village, then only that village will be identified as a containment zone. If more than one case is found in a village, then the neighbouring areas will also be classified as the containment zone.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Noida, and Greater Noida:-

CATEGORY me

1. Sector 48, Noida

2. Sector 7, Noida

3. Ajnara Daffodil, Sector 137, Noida

4. Village Surajpur, Greater Noida

5. Village Tugalpur, Greater Noida

6. Village Chaprauli, Sector 168, Noida

7. Village Dadupur, Block Dhankaur

8. Yakubpur, Sector 83, Noida

9. NCR City Village Girdharpur, Near Chaprola, Greater Noida

10. Village Mangrauli, Block Jewar

11. Sai Upvan, Near Village Habaitpur, Noida

12. Village Nawada, Yamuna Expressway

13. Sector 68, Noida

14. Village Sutyana, Greater Noida

15. Kali Charan Mandir Kasna, Greater Noida

16. Galaxy North Avenue II, Gaur City II, Greater Noida

17. Village Salarpur, Sector 102, Noida

18. Shramik Kunj, Sector 110, Noida

19. Purvanchal Royal Park, Sector 137, Noida

20. Panchsheel Hynish, Sector 1, Greater Noida

21. CISF Camp, Greater Noida

22. CRPF Camp, Greater Noida

23. Sector 46, Noida

24. Sector 40, Noida

25. Saya Zion, Gaur City I, Greater Noida

26. Samridhi Grand Avenue, Greater Noida

27. Him Sagar Apartment, Pocket 4, Greater Noida

28. Nirala Estate, Near Patwari Village, Greater Noida

29. Ace City, Greater Noida

30. Hig Apartments Omicron 1, Greater Noida

31. Sector 41, Noida

32. Near Vishal Mega Mart, Village Surajpur

33. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority Plot Number 8, Sector 24

34. Jalvayu Towers, Sector 47, Noida

35. Village Faleda

36. Sector 19, Block A, Noida

37. Village Chalera, Gali Number 4, Sector 44, Noida

CATEGORY II

1. Sector 30, Noida

2. Pi 1st, Pi 1st Advocate Colony, Greater Noida

3. Village Bisrakh, Greater Noida

4. Skytech, Sector 76, Noida

5. Alpha 1, Greater Noida

6. Sector 10, Noida

7. Nat Madhiya Village, Near CNG Pump, Greater Noida

8. Paras Tierea, Sector 137, Noida

9. Jalvayu Vihar, Sector P-3, Greater Noida

10. Ace Golf Shire, Sector 150, Noida

11. Sector 19, B Block, Noida

12. Chaura Village, Sector 22, Noida

13. Village Sadarpur and Khajoor Colony, Sector 45, Noida

14. Sector 9, Noida

15. Nithari, Sector 31, Noida

16. Sector 8, Noida

17. Village Mamura, Sector 66, Noida

18. Village Malakpur, Greater Noida

19. Sector 12, Noida

20. Chhajarsi, Sector 63, Noida

21. Sector 5, Noida

22. WHO Society, Chi-II, Greater Noida

23. Village Nangla, Phase II, Noida

24. Sector 15, Noida

25. Sector 27, Noida

26. Sunshine Helios, Sector 78, Noida

12.51 pm: Japan coronavirus vaccine trial

Japan is conducting clinical trial of antiviral drug Avigan for treating COVID-19 patients. Final results expected around July.

12.41 pm: Indian Railways in lockdown: Bookings will resume from Friday

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that the boking of train train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres from Friday across the country. He added, "Bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next 2-3 days. We are developing a protocol in this regard."

12.31 pm: Coronavirus pandemic: 7 worst-affected states in India

Maharashtra is the worst-hit with 39,297 cases

Tamil Nadu on second spot with 13,191

Gujarat at 12,537

Delhi-11,088

Rajasthan-6,015

Madhya Pradesh-5,735, and

Uttar Pradesh at 5,175

12.26 pm: Chandigarh lockdown 4.0 latest updates

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking has resumed bus services in the union territory amid continuing COVID-19 lockdown. A bus driver says, "We are not allowing more than 15 people to board the bus at a time to ensure social distancing among passengers.

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking resumes bus services in the union territory amid continuing COVID-19 lockdown. A bus driver says, "We are not allowing more than 15 people to board the bus at a time to ensure social distancing among passengers". pic.twitter.com/XoFab56izT ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

12.18 pm: Coronavirus vaccine: Indian pharma company conducts trials for potential COVID-19 drug

Strides Pharma Science Ltd, has said that it has got regulatory approval to carry out clinical trials of anti-viral drug Favipiravir, considered to be a potential treatment for COVID-19, Reuters reported. The Bengaluru-based pharma company has received nod from the Drug Controller General of India to carry out trials of favipiravir in India, informed Strides Founder and Non-Executive Chairman Arun Kumar.

12.09 pm: Jharkhand COVID-19 cases

Jharkhand health department said on Thursday that the total cases in the state now stand at 290, including 158 active cases and 129 recoveries.

Total number of cases in Jharkhand now at 290, including 158 active cases & 129 recovered/discharged: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/bDNOUH6us3 ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

11.59 am: Coronavirus India updates: 1,000-fold rise in COVID-19 tests says ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that India has witnessed a 1,000-fold rise in the count of coronavirus tests that are being carried out every day over the past 2 months. It added that for every COVID-19 positive test more there are 20 negative tests that have been done. As per the ICMR, a total of 25.12 lakh samples have been tested till 9 am of May 20, and the testing capacity has been grossed up to 1 lakh tests per day.

11.49 am: Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases: 45 more infected in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh recorded 45 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total count in the state now stands at 2,452, comprising 718 active cases and 54 deaths, said the state's COVID-19 Control Room. (ANI)

11.39 am: Liquor shops in J&K

People form long queue outside a liquor shop in Jammu which opened following relaxations in coronavirus lockdown. J&K administration has permitted the opening of liquor shops in the entire union territory.

Jammu & Kashmir: People form long queue outside a liquor shop in Jammu which opened following relaxations in #CoronaLockdown. J&K administration has permitted the opening of liquor shops in the entire union territory. pic.twitter.com/SGWvsYibZv ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

11.32 am: Corona news: India's growth depends on intensity, duration of COVID-19 pandemic, says govt

A report by Finance Ministry said on Wednesday that the India's GDP growth in FY21 will hinge upon the severity, spread, and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reported readied by the Economic Affairs Division of the ministry said that it took note of the IMF's projection of 1.9% growth in the current fiscal. IMF last month had pegged India's GDP to dip to 1.9% in FY21 as against 5.8% assessed in January.

Read more here: Coronavirus: India's growth depends on severity, duration of pandemic, says Finance Ministry report

11.26 am: COVID-19 recoveries in India: State-wise status

Top 5 states by recovery:

Maharashtra-10,318

Gujarat-5,219

Tamil Nadu-5,882

Delhi-5,192

Rajasthan-3,404

11.19 am: COVID-19 cases in India: State-wise status

Five worst-hit states by deaths:

Maharashtra-1,390

Gujarat-749

Madhya Pradesh-267

West Bengal-253

Delhi-176

11.15 am: Noida lockdown extension: Markets reopen, follow odd-even rule

Markets in Noida are open on odd-even basis following social distancing and necessary precautions. The guidelines are applicable only outside containment zones. Restaurants, and sweet shops are permitted to open but only home delivery is allowed.

11.09 am: Coronavirus tracker in India: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.

11.00 am: Delhi lockdown latest updates

Heavy traffic movement in Ghazipur amid 4th phase of lockdown.

Delhi: Heavy traffic movement in Ghazipur amid 4th phase of lockdown. #lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/UmZHw0999Z ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

10.50 am: COVID-19 testing in India: 26 lakh samples tested so far

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 26 lakh samples have been tested so far with over 1 lakh samples tested in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

10.45 am: Lockdown relaxation in Andhra Pradesh

Social distancing rules followed at bus stands as the state allowed the public transport to resume operations.

10.37 am: Coronavirus live updates: AAI issues SoPs for airports

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) released the SoPs for all airport operators as domestic flights are all set to resume from May 25.

It shall be verified by the Central Industrial Security Force/Airport staff at the entry gate. However, Aarogya Setu is not mandatory for children below the age of 14 years: Airports Authority of India (AAI) https://t.co/4X1GGDipDx ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

10.28 am: Indian Railways status: Railways releases list of 200 trains beginning Jun 1, online bookings to start from Thursday

Indian Railways has released a list of 200 passenger trains that will begin transporting passengers from June 1. Among these trains, 17 are Jan Shatabdi and 5 Duronto Express trains. The Indian Railways is also running Shramik Special trains and Special AC trains since May 1 and May 12, to ferry migrants and other passengers. People can book tickets online from Thursday at 10 am. Online ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App.

10.21 am: Bihar's coronavirus count touches 1,600, Odisha past 1,000-mark

Bihar's total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,674 with 96 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Most of these 96 new cases were recorded in the state's Champaran district (26), followed by Buxar (21), and Darbhanga and Patna (9 each). Meanwhile, Odisha's tally reached 1,052, out which 74 were registered in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state stands at 6.

10.15 am: Global COVID-19 tally past 5 billion-mark

Over 5 million (50 lakh) people worldwide have been tested coronavirus positive so far. Latin America overtook the United States and Europe in the past week to report the highest new daily cases worldwide. The virus has infected more people in under 6 months than the annual total of severe flu cases, assessed by the WHO at nearly 3 million to 5 million globally.

10.05 am: Domestice flights from May 25: Civil Aviation ministry issues guidelines for airport operators

Civil aviation ministry releases sops for airports operators, highlights:-

1. Thermal screening before passengers enter terminal

2. Entry inside terminal at least 2 hours before departure

3. Trolleys discouraged, bag sanitising outside terminal

4. Washrooms to close every hour for sanitation

5. UV scan to sanitise checkedin baggage.

6. Sanitisers dispernsers at terminals

9.56 am: Delhi corona news

Jail superintendent posted at Delhi's Mandoli jail tests COVID-19 positive.

9.49 am: Coronavirus global updates: World COVID-19 tally past 49 lakh, over 3 lakh deaths so far

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the world has climbed to 49,96,472, as per data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. 3.28 lakh people have died due to the infection so far.

9.43 am: Corona updates: Nations with more COVID-19 cases in India

Here is the list of countries with more coronavirus cases than India, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

United States: 15,51,853

Russia: 3,08,705

Brazil: 2,91,579

UK: 2,49,619

Spain: 2,32,555

Italy: 2,27,364

France: 1,81,700

Germany: 1,78,473

Turkey: 1,52,587

Iran: 1,26,949

India: 1,12,028

9.36 am: COVID-19 recovery rate in India rises to 40.32%

3,002 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. India's total count of those recovered jumped to 4,5299 on Thursday from 42,297 on Wednesday.

9.29 am: Lockdown in Delhi: Parks, garden open in Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, and Talkatora garden open for public from May 21

The parks will be open from 7 am to 10 am in the morning, and 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm in the evening. Meanwhile, open gym, yoga and other activities will not be allowed during the period. Entry of people above 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age, and persons with co-morbidity, and suffering from chronic diseases will not be permitted.

9.25 am: Total coronavirus deaths in India

The country recorded 132 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours taking India's toll to 3,435, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.16 am: Over 5,600 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, second day in a row

India recorded 5,609 new COVID-19 cases, and 132 deaths in 24 hours, ending Thursday morning taking the country's total past 1.10 lakh. The country also reported a spike of 5,611 fresh cases and 140 deaths in 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

9.08 am: India COVID-19 cases cross 1.10 lakh

The total coronavirus cases in India jumped to 1,12,359 on Thursday, including 63,624 active cases, 45,299 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,435, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.03 am: Coronavirus latest updates: WHO expresses concern over the rising COVID-19 numbers in poor countries

The World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed concern on Wednesday (May 20) over the rising count of fresh coronavirus cases in poor nations, even as several rich countries emerge from lockdown. The global health body said 106,000 new cases of infections of the novel coronavirus had been registered in the past 24 hours, the most in a single day since the COVID-19 outbreak began, as the total number of cases world-wide approached 5 million.

Read more here: India should adopt market-friendly approach to survive in post-COVID world: Alice Wells

8.58 am: Corona global news: India needs to adopt market-friendly approach in post-COVID world, says a senior US diplomat

Highlighting that India has been unable to crack trade deals Alice Wells, the outgoing Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs said on Thursday that India needs to bring in economic reforms to seize the opportunity provided by the coronavirus crisis. He added that the US wants a trade deal but India has been unable to do so. She added that there's a real opportunity for diversification as countries are looking to de-risk from China.

8.54 am: Global updates on coronavirus: Trump slams China

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump lashed out at China saying that "China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along!"