Madhya Pradesh law minister says govt's new measures offer many benefits to businesses

Madhya Pradesh's Minister for Law and Legal Affairs, PC Sharma said the state offers the highest number of concessions and facilities. He assured that all enterprises investing in Madhya Pradesh can avail these benefits. He was speaking during a panel discussion on 'Why you should make in MP' at the Business Today Business Leaders of Madhya Pradesh event in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Sharma also mentioned that several decisions to attract industries to the mineral-rich state have been approved by the state Cabinet.

Mohammad Athar, Partner-Economic Development and Infrastructure, PwC India, and moderator for the panel discussion emphasised on how the location of Madhya Pradesh can be leveraged to present it as a lucrative investment destination for industries, especially in the post-GST era. "Madhya Pradesh is 1000km away from any part of the country as we are located centrally. That will be a big advantage to any industry that comes here," Sharma said.

"We have to go to our inherent advantages. It is more about the ecosystem and the soft issues. Creating value is something you need to do in your own way. We have to get the global scale, scope and size in whatever we do," said Dilip Gaur, Managing Director, Grasim Industries, during the panel discussion.

Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, emphasised on the need for result-driven policies to attract investments to Madhya Pradesh. "Unless we take some strong decisions to attract investments. Investment policies will have to be brought in with a very straight objective and then they will have to be implemented," Rai said. "We need a much stronger co-operation between the political machinery, the administration, the public sector, as well as the institutions such as ours."

ALSO READ: Centre's efforts to remedy slowdown blues are 'too little, too late', says Kamal Nath

ALSO READ: Need to develop clusters to make MP an attractive manufacturing destination, says industry expert

ALSO READ: Better economy of state will attract brands to MP: Amit Kumat of Prataap Snacks