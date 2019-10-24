Maharashtra Election Results 2019: Shiv Sena to bargain for 50-50 formula as BJP+ set to return to power

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: Counting of votes for the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly has started. The Election Commission of India has confirmed the results will be declared by Thursday evening. The state, which recorded a low voter turnout of 63 per cent on October 21, boasts over 8.9 crore eligible voters, of which the number of service voters stand at around 1.17 lakh. If exit poll surveys are to be believed, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is all set to regain power in Maharashtra with a landslide victory over the Congress-NCP alliance.

1.30 PM: NCP President, Sharad Pawar: "The Opposition has worked hard and all members of Congress-NCP & allies have delivered and given their best. I thank them all. Power comes, power goes but it is important to remain committed to a cause and we thank people for the love they showed."

NCP President, Sharad Pawar: One important thing to see is that people who left us, have not been accepted. Defections have not worked in favour of those who left. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls https://t.co/zVdlHKZw3q ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

1.06 PM: Former BJP MLA Anil Gote wins from Dhule seat. He had resigned and quit the saffron party before contesting as Independent with support from Congress and NCP.

12.50 PM: Will continue with the alliance: Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena

"I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula," Raut.

#WATCH Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls2019 pic.twitter.com/ae0bJUNI8q ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

12.18 PM: Although CM Devendra Fadnavis is in the lead, six ministers of the Maharashtra government are lagging from their respective seats. BJP and Shiv Sena ministers Pankaja Munde, Ram Shinde, Atul Save, Vijay Shivtare, Bala Bhegde and Madan Yerawar are trailing.

11.25 AM: CM Devendra Fadnavis extends lead by 11,134 votes in Nagpur South West seat.

11.21 AM: The 50:50 formula of ruling decided on before elections will be followed, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

11.20 AM: Election Commission official trends for show BJP leading in 101 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 64 constituencies, NCP leading in 52 constituencies and Indian National Congress in 39.

10.52 AM: Ajit Pawar, NCP candidate and nephew of Sharad Pawar, is leading from Baramati by 63,908 votes.

10.44 AM: BJP's Chandrakant Patil is leading by 10,086 votes in Kothrud constituency against MNS candidate Kishor Shinde.

10.36 AM: As per trends so far, the BJP-Shiv Sena combine is leading on 165 seats, whereas Congress-NCP are leading on 85 seats. Others are ahead on 38 seats.

10.30 AM: Rohit Pawar, NCP candidate and Sharad Pawar's grandson, is leading from Karjat Jamkhed seat.

10.22 AM: Congress leader and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan is leading from Karad South constituency.

10.11 AM: Congress candidate from Solapur City Central Praniti Shinde, daughter of former Home Minister and Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde, is trailing.

10.08 AM: Election Commission trends for show BJP leading in 75 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 47 constituencies, NCP leading in 43 constituencies and Others in 65 constituencies.

10.04 AM: BJP's Udyanaraje Bhosale is trailing by 14,000 in Satara Lok Sabha seat bypoll.

9.56 AM: Devendra Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur South West seat by 7,493 votes in the third round of counting. Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray is maintaining his lead from Worli seat.

9.36 AM: BJP minister Pankaja Munde is trailing behind Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde by 1,654 votes in Parli.

9.35 AM: Former deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar has established a lead of 6595 votes over his BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati.

9.35 AM: BJP candidate Udayanraje Bhosale is trailing behind NCP nominee Shriniwas Patil by 1,089 votes in Satara Lok Sabha seat bypoll after the first round of counting.

9.30 AM: BJP's Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is leading in Shirdi Assembly seat by 4,844 votes over his nearest Congress rival Suresh Thorat. Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, is leading in Karjat-Jamkhed over his BJP rival and state minister Ram Shinde by 3,099 votes.

9.26 AM: Election Commission trends show BJP leading in 21 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 15 constituencies, Congress leading in 5 constituencies and NCP leading in 13 constituencies.

9.20 AM: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray is leading with 7,020 votes after first round of counting.

#MaharashtraAssemblyElections: Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray contesting from Worli assembly constituency leading with 7020 votes after first round of counting. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/xoogavxL1Q ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

9.18 AM: Aaditya Thackeray takes early lead

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray establishes an early lead in Worli assembly constituency where he is making his electoral debut. The 29-year-old Thackeray scion is pitted against NCP's Suresh Mane and has established a lead of over 7000 votes as per the early trends. Former deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar has established a lead of 6595 votes over his BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde is leading over his rival and BJP minister Pankaja Munde by 1,654 votes.

9.10 AM: As per early trends, BJP-Shiv Sena is leading in over 90 seats in Maharashtra, while Congress-NCP is lagging behind with leads in 35 seats.

9.03 AM: BJP gets an 88-seat lead in Maharashtra. The state seems to be heading for a BJP clean sweep.

9.01 AM: Election Commission trends for Maharashtra show BJP leading in 10 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 5 constituencies, Congress leading in 3 constituencies and NCP leading in 2 constituencies.

8.55 AM: BJP's State chief Chandrakant Patil, who is contesting his maiden Assembly election, is ahead from the Kothrud constituency.

8.50 AM: The Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance has taken a lead on 119 seats (BJP 82 and Shiv Sena 37). The Congress-NCP (Congress 25 and NCP 19 seats) is surging ahead on 44 setas, suggest early trends.

8.47 AM: Counting of votes is underway at Colaba counting centre in Mumbai; As per official trends from Election Commission, Congress leading on 1 seat and NCP leading on 2 seats in the state. --ANI

#MaharashtraAssemblyPolls: Counting of votes is underway at Colaba counting centre in Mumbai; As per official trends from Election Commission, Congress leading on 1 seat and NCP leading on 2 seats in the state pic.twitter.com/Q1FswXZOCW ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

8.40 AM: BJP officials at the BJP headquarter in Mumbai have ordered 5,000 laddus to celebrate the expected victory for the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance in the Maharashtra elections, reports PTI. BJP has also put up a huge screen at the Mumbai office for party workers to see the live coverage of the counting of votes.

8.30 AM: BJP-Shiv Sena is ahead on 65 seats in Maharashtra while INC-NCP is leading on 30 seats.

8.22 AM: Early trends show former CM and Congress leader Ashok Chavan is leading from Bhokar.

8.18 AM: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur southwest; Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray is also leading from Worli.

8.11 AM: The India Today-Axis exit poll projected 166-194 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and 72-90 for the Congress-NCP alliance.

7.45 AM: Preparations are underway at the counting centre for Nagpur South-West constituency, ahead of counting of votes.

Nagpur: Preparations underway at the counting center for Nagpur South-West constituency, ahead of counting of votes. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls results will be declared today. pic.twitter.com/SKHDpefFXb ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

7.40 AM: BJP state office decorated ahead of counting of votes for Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Mumbai: BJP state office decorated ahead of counting of votes for #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/WbVuWwy92j ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

7.30 AM: Counting of votes to begin soon at counting centre in Colaba.