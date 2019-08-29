Mukesh Ambani calls Amit Shah 'karmyogi'; backs goal to make India $5-trillion economy

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani called Home Minister Amit Shah a 'true karmyogi' and 'Iron Man'. He was addressing the convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University convocation in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

"Amit bhai, you are a true karmayogi. You are an Iron Man," Ambani said at the beginning of his address.

Addressing the students attending the convocation ceremony, Ambani said, "Never lower the barrier of your ambitions. Never be hesitant to dream big. Never slacken your efforts to be better each day, and to become a better human being. Ever be hopeful that India of tomorrow - and the world of tomorrow - will create ample opportunities to fulfil your ambitions and dreams."

Ambani also voiced his support for Modi government's ambitious goal to make India a $5-trillion economy.

Shah, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar seat, was also present during the event. In his speech, the Home Minister said, "Till 2014, there had been no attempts to save India's economy. In the last five years, we have been able to make it the world's fastest-growing economy."

ALSO READ: Infographic: Can Mukesh Ambani pay Rs 2.88 lakh crore RIL debt?

ALSO READ: BT Buzz: Decoding Mukesh Ambani's Jio First Day First Show business model

ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio tops market with 31.7% revenue share in June quarter; Airtel in 2nd spot